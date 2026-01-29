Nebraska Men's Basketball Secures Official Visit from 4-Star International Prospect

Not many teams can say their profile rose after suffering a loss, yet Nebraska basketball managed to do just that.

Now, staring at the second consecutive top-10 matchup in the same calendar week, the Huskers have a lot more than just a game on the line Saturday afternoon. While the 2025-26 team focuses on the task at hand, they also have the opportunity to make an impression on several of the nation's top recruits planning to be in attendance. None is more important in the meantime than 2026 four-star small forward prospect Mathias Alessanco, who will be the lone official visitor of the group.

Of international descent, the 6-foot-8 forward has drawn the interest of several of the top programs around the country, and with Nebraska's recent success, they've put themselves squarely in the mix to battle for his signature in the near future. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the four-star prospect before he arrives on campus later this week.

4⭐️ Mathias Alessanco will take an official visit to Nebraska this weekend, sources tell @Rivals.



The 6-8 small forward from Brazil is one of the top international prospects in the 2026 class. https://t.co/YcGEfH9l5N pic.twitter.com/kRt5PgTS04 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) January 29, 2026

Though unranked as a national prospect due to the international nature of his citizenship, Rivals ranks the Brazilian native as a four-star recruit. To date, he's earned scholarship offers from Texas and Michigan as well. Both of those schools have hosted the 2026 prospect on official visits in the past, and now the Huskers will become the third Division I program to earn the honor.

For Nebraska, which has signed two other recruits in the 2026 class, Alessanco would likely look to round out their yearly haul. Currently ranked as the No. 31 overall class, adding a third four-star recruit would almost certainly move them into the top 25, at the very least.

Nebraska's most highly-touted signee to date is Colin Rice, who checks in at 6-foot-7 and 180 pounds, offering similar length to the floor, though his skill set leans more toward the perimeter. While he’s capable of attacking off the bounce and finishing at the rim, the Iowa product is most effective when creating scoring opportunities from beyond the arc. Nebraska’s staff is bullish on his offensive upside, and drawing comparisons to Pryce Sandfort offers a useful snapshot of what the No. 79 overall prospect in the 2026 class could bring to Lincoln over the coming years.

Jacob Lanier is viewed internally as a complete, two-way prospect with significant upside. Slotted as the No. 88 player nationally in the 2026 class, the Arkansas native elected to join the Huskers over programs like Kansas State, Arkansas, and Creighton. Measuring 6-foot-5, Lanier gives up some height compared to Rice, but his length and versatility have consistently stood out, allowing him to maximize his physical tools at the high school level.

O melhor prospecto brasileiro em atividade, Mathias Alessanco DETONOU no último jogo do seu time na OTE com 18 pontos.



O detalhe? Na frente de um tal JAYSON TATUM.



🎥 - @overtime pic.twitter.com/HV6FkvK57N — Coast to Coast Brasil | NBA (@brasilcoast2) January 17, 2026

Here is more context on Mathias Alessanco, as outlined in his Overtime Elite (OTE) player profile:

Mathias Vazquez joins RWE for his first season at OTE where he instantly slots in as one of the top international prospects not only in the league but in all of high school basketball. Vazquez comes to OTE as a highly touted international prospect who is best known for using his size effectively around the basket and for his impressive footwork

Prior to coming to OTE, he most recently played for Real Betis Baloncesto Sevilla 2nd Team in Spain. While in Spain, he started at small forward and led the team in scoring with 17.7 PPG and rebounding at 8.5 RPG. At 16 years old, Vazquez played for Brazil at the U18 FIBA AmeriCup, where he was the team’s second leading scorer at 12.0 PPG while also finishing second in rebounds (5.2 RPG) and assists (2.8 APG). He was elevated to the Brazilian Senior National Team at just 16 years old, where he played at the FIBA AmeriCup Qualifiers.

The Huskers are also set to welcome several 2027 prospects on unofficial visits over the weekend as well. Most notable is Dawson Battie, who is ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect in his class. As a junior, the 6-foot-7 star has Nebraska battling a group of programs such as SMU, Texas, and Kentucky for his eventual commitment. Hoiberg's success has catapulted the Big Red back into contention for his talents after being one of the first Power Conference schools to offer him back in 2025.

They're also expected to be joined by fellow 2027 prospect, Donovan Davis. The four-star recruit player will come to Lincoln for his second unofficial visit in as many years and has the Huskers beating programs like Marquette and Iowa State, amongst others. A top 30 overall prospect in his class, Davis stands 6-foot-7, 200 pounds, and projects to be an instant-impact type addition to whichever school he chooses.

Indirectly, Nebraska will also unofficially host four-star power forward prospect Ahmad Hudson. As a multi-sport athlete, the Louisiana native was intentionally scheduled to be in Lincoln for a Nebraska football junior day being held over the weekend, but will likely visit the basketball facilities while in town. Hudson is a consensus five-star tight end prospect as well as a basketball phenom, and has the Huskers in contention to gain his commitment with schools like LSU and Texas A&M.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.