Nebraska Football’s Four Transfer Players to Watch in 2025
With all the recent buzz about Nebraska’s 2026 commits, it's easy to overlook what's right around the corner. Last season, the Huskers finally started moving in the right direction. They made their first bowl game since 2016 — and won it. It was a long-awaited step forward and a sign that Matt Rhule’s system, which typically begins to click in year three, is starting to settle in.
As August approaches, fans will get their first look at several new faces on the field. While Nebraska’s 2025 high school recruiting class brings in some exciting prospects, the transfer portal has become just as critical for shaping the roster. This year, Nebraska used it well.
Here are five transfer additions who are poised to make a strong impact in Lincoln this fall.
Elijah Pritchett
A quarterback's ceiling really depends on the offense surrounding him. No quarterback can thrive under constant pressure, and Nebraska knew it needed to upgrade up front. That’s where Alabama transfer Elijah Pritchett comes in.
Why transfer from one of college football's royalty? Pritchett was by no means a pauper, measuring at six-foot-six, 330 pounds. He also started in all 13 games, where he allowed 31 pressures and six sacks per Pro Football in 2024. Nebraska might just be the right home for him to find some consistency and really make a jump.
Pritchett brings big-game experience, raw power, and size to a Husker offensive line that needed more of all three. Nebraska might just be the right home for him to find some consistency and make a real jump.
Rocco Spindler
Speaking of the offensive line, Pritchett wasn’t the only boost. Notre Dame interior offensive lineman transfer Rocco Spindler brings the kind of experience Nebraska’s offense needs to take the next step.
Spindler started 23 games over two seasons for the Fighting Irish, and those two years of game tape were more than enough to catch Matt Rhule’s attention when he entered the transfer portal.
“First and foremost, he’s a big, powerful man,” Rhule said, according to Alex Berry of The Daily Nebraskan. “He’s a guy out front who can move people and can accelerate his feet at the line of scrimmage, knock somebody back, slide his feet in pass-pro, he’s just another player. I think he’ll be one of the leaders in that room.”
Last season, Spindler helped Notre Dame reach the national championship. With Nebraska losing four experienced offensive linemen, his leadership, toughness and high-level experience will be crucial for finding success up front.
Dane Key
With the loss of Dylan Raiola’s favorite targets, Jahmal Banks and Isaiah Neyor, Kentucky wide receiver transfer Dane Key is ready to step into a top role in Nebraska’s receiving corps.
Last season, Key caught 47 passes for 715 yards and two touchdowns. In one standout game, he posted a 105-yard performance to help Kentucky beat Ole Miss.
What good is a quarterback if the wide receivers can’t do their job? Key was a nice Christmas Eve gift for Nebraska, providing exactly the kind of weapon Raiola needs to perform at his best.
Dasan McCullough
Defensive coordinator Tony White’s departure means Nebraska’s defense is entering a transition year. Fortunately, Oklahoma transfer Dasan McCullough is here to ease some of those concerns. As a senior linebacker with plenty of experience, he’s expected to start from day one.
His biggest selling point is his versatility. Whether lined up at defensive end, linebacker or safety, he brings value in multiple roles. He excels at rushing the passer, which is exactly what John Butler’s defense needs after losing Princewill Umanmielen and James Williams to the transfer portal.
Excitement is building for the upcoming season. The transfer portal is a game of give and take, but these four transfers are ready to make an immediate impact. Their performances won’t just show up on the stat sheet because fans will see their impact clearly on the field.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.