Nebraska Football's History with Quarterbacks and the Transfer Portal

Whether by choice or necessity, Nebraska football has been involved in the transfer portal at quarterback every year since 2019.

The Big Red has added several signal-callers in that time, and lost more than a dozen to greener pastures. Here is Nebraska's history with quarterbacks and the transfer portal.

2019-20 Cycle

Adrian Martinez had just finished his sophomore season at Nebraska. The entrenched starter appeared in 21 games between 2018 and 2019. He was set to return and would not be overtaken as Scott Frost's guy.

Among the guys to step in for Martinez when he was out were Noah Vedral and Andrew Bunch. Neither was extraordinary in their time under center, but none of the Frost teams were anyway. Both would leave after the season.

Others on the roster: Luke McCaffrey, Brayden Miller, Matt Masker

Transfers out: Noah Vedral to Rutgers, Andrew Bunch to Southeast Missouri State

Transfers in: None

Adrian Martinez | Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

2020-21 Cycle

Martinez started six games during the shortened 2020 season, ceding a start to Luke McCaffrey against Illinois. That was a disaster of a game, with McCaffrey throwing three interceptions in the 41-23 loss.

Despite the start and Frost saying he "is the future around here," McCaffrey left, eventually converting to wide receiver.

Others on the roster: Logan Smothers, Brayden Miller, Matt Masker

Transfers out: McCaffrey to Rice

Transfers in: None

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Luke McCaffrey runs against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Khalan Tolson (45). | Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

2021-22 Cycle

Four years in Lincoln and no bowl appearances to point to, Frost and Martinez went their separate ways. The coach stayed in Lincoln to coach three games the next year, while the player left as a graduate transfer to a Big 12 school.

That meant plenty of portal activity was on the way, despite the return of Logan Smothers, who had played in six games and made one start that fall.

Others on the roster: Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg, Jarrett Synek, Matt Masker

Transfers out: Adrian Martinez to Kansas State, Spencer Arceneaux to West Alabama

Transfers in: Casey Thompson from Texas, Chubba Purdy from Florida State

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Logan Smothers walks off the field after throwing an interception during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

2022-23 Cycle

Casey Thompson took the reins for the final year of the Frost era, starting 10 of 12 games and leading the team to its only win over Iowa in the last decade.

Chubba Purdy made six appearances and a pair of starts. He elected to stay through the transition to try his luck in a post-Frost world.

With the coaching change to Matt Rhule, Thompson and several underclassmen quarterbacks would leave.

Others on the roster: Heinrich Haarberg, Cooper Hausmann, Matt Masker

Transfer out: Casey Thompson to FAU, Logan Smothers to Jacksonville State, Richard Torress to Incarnate Word, Mikey Pauley to Kansas, Jarrett Synek to South Dakota State

Transfers in: Jeff Sims from Georgia Tech

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson (11) and defensive back Braxton Clark (11) hold the Heroes Trophy with fans after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

2023-24 Cycle

The Jeff Sims experience kicked off the Matt Rhule era with a pair of losses at Minnesota and Colorado, before injuries hampered the hand-picked transfer. Sims would play in just five games in 2023, making two starts.

For the second straight season, Purdy would make six appearances and two starts. Ahead of him was Nebraska native Heinrich Haarberg, who played in 10 games and made eight starts as the only QB to start in wins during the 5-7 season.

Sims and Purdy would decide the Rhule era wasn't for them, with five-star prospect Dylan Raiola flipping his commitment from Ohio State to Georgia to Nebraska.

Others on the roster: Heinrich Haarberg, Jack Woche, Luke Longval

Transfers out: Chubba Purdy to Nevada, Jeff Sims to Arizona State

Transfers in: Jalyn Gramstad from Northwestern College

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Heinrich Haarberg runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

2024-25 Cycle

The Raiola era opened with bowl eligibility for the first time in several years, and the freshman was set to run it back for his sophomore campaign.

Others on the roster: Heinrich Haarberg, Luke Longval, Bode Soukup, Jalyn Gramstad

Transfer out: Daniel Kaelin to Virginia

Transfers in: Marcos Davila from Purdue

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola throws the ball during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

2025-26 Cycle

A second straight bowl season with Raiola as the primary starter saw a shift in signal-caller after his injury against USC. TJ Lateef led the Big Red for the final three games and is expected to start the Las Vegas Bowl against Utah.

But the Raiola era is over, as he looks for a new program.

Others on the roster: TJ Lateef, Jalyn Gramstad, Marcos Davila, Luke Longval, Bode Soukup, Heinrich Haarberg (tight end)

Transfers out: Dylan Raiola

Transfer in: None

Nebraska quarterbacks Dylan Raiola and TJ Lateef during the USC game. | Cory Edmondson, KFGE

Last Season with Nebraska Player Next School 2019 Noah Vedral Rutgers 2019 Andrew Bunch Southeast Missouri State 2020 Luke McCaffrey Rice 2021 Adrian Martinez Kansas State 2021 Spencer Arceneaux West Alabama 2022 Casey Thompson FAU 2022 Logan Smothers Jacksonville State 2022 Richard Torres Incarnate Word 2022 Jarrett Synek South Dakota State 2022 Mikey Pauley Kansas 2023 Chubba Purdy Nevada 2023 Jeff Sims Arizona State 2024 Daniel Kaelin Virginia 2025 Dylan Raiola

First Season with Nebraska Player Previous School 2022 Casey Thompson Texas 2022 Chubba Purdy Florida State 2023 Jeff Sims Geogia Tech 2025 Marcos Davila Purdue

