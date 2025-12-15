Nebraska Football's History with Quarterbacks and the Transfer Portal
Whether by choice or necessity, Nebraska football has been involved in the transfer portal at quarterback every year since 2019.
The Big Red has added several signal-callers in that time, and lost more than a dozen to greener pastures. Here is Nebraska's history with quarterbacks and the transfer portal.
2019-20 Cycle
Adrian Martinez had just finished his sophomore season at Nebraska. The entrenched starter appeared in 21 games between 2018 and 2019. He was set to return and would not be overtaken as Scott Frost's guy.
Among the guys to step in for Martinez when he was out were Noah Vedral and Andrew Bunch. Neither was extraordinary in their time under center, but none of the Frost teams were anyway. Both would leave after the season.
Others on the roster: Luke McCaffrey, Brayden Miller, Matt Masker
Transfers out: Noah Vedral to Rutgers, Andrew Bunch to Southeast Missouri State
Transfers in: None
2020-21 Cycle
Martinez started six games during the shortened 2020 season, ceding a start to Luke McCaffrey against Illinois. That was a disaster of a game, with McCaffrey throwing three interceptions in the 41-23 loss.
Despite the start and Frost saying he "is the future around here," McCaffrey left, eventually converting to wide receiver.
Others on the roster: Logan Smothers, Brayden Miller, Matt Masker
Transfers out: McCaffrey to Rice
Transfers in: None
2021-22 Cycle
Four years in Lincoln and no bowl appearances to point to, Frost and Martinez went their separate ways. The coach stayed in Lincoln to coach three games the next year, while the player left as a graduate transfer to a Big 12 school.
That meant plenty of portal activity was on the way, despite the return of Logan Smothers, who had played in six games and made one start that fall.
Others on the roster: Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg, Jarrett Synek, Matt Masker
Transfers out: Adrian Martinez to Kansas State, Spencer Arceneaux to West Alabama
Transfers in: Casey Thompson from Texas, Chubba Purdy from Florida State
2022-23 Cycle
Casey Thompson took the reins for the final year of the Frost era, starting 10 of 12 games and leading the team to its only win over Iowa in the last decade.
Chubba Purdy made six appearances and a pair of starts. He elected to stay through the transition to try his luck in a post-Frost world.
With the coaching change to Matt Rhule, Thompson and several underclassmen quarterbacks would leave.
Others on the roster: Heinrich Haarberg, Cooper Hausmann, Matt Masker
Transfer out: Casey Thompson to FAU, Logan Smothers to Jacksonville State, Richard Torress to Incarnate Word, Mikey Pauley to Kansas, Jarrett Synek to South Dakota State
Transfers in: Jeff Sims from Georgia Tech
2023-24 Cycle
The Jeff Sims experience kicked off the Matt Rhule era with a pair of losses at Minnesota and Colorado, before injuries hampered the hand-picked transfer. Sims would play in just five games in 2023, making two starts.
For the second straight season, Purdy would make six appearances and two starts. Ahead of him was Nebraska native Heinrich Haarberg, who played in 10 games and made eight starts as the only QB to start in wins during the 5-7 season.
Sims and Purdy would decide the Rhule era wasn't for them, with five-star prospect Dylan Raiola flipping his commitment from Ohio State to Georgia to Nebraska.
Others on the roster: Heinrich Haarberg, Jack Woche, Luke Longval
Transfers out: Chubba Purdy to Nevada, Jeff Sims to Arizona State
Transfers in: Jalyn Gramstad from Northwestern College
2024-25 Cycle
The Raiola era opened with bowl eligibility for the first time in several years, and the freshman was set to run it back for his sophomore campaign.
Others on the roster: Heinrich Haarberg, Luke Longval, Bode Soukup, Jalyn Gramstad
Transfer out: Daniel Kaelin to Virginia
Transfers in: Marcos Davila from Purdue
2025-26 Cycle
A second straight bowl season with Raiola as the primary starter saw a shift in signal-caller after his injury against USC. TJ Lateef led the Big Red for the final three games and is expected to start the Las Vegas Bowl against Utah.
But the Raiola era is over, as he looks for a new program.
Others on the roster: TJ Lateef, Jalyn Gramstad, Marcos Davila, Luke Longval, Bode Soukup, Heinrich Haarberg (tight end)
Transfers out: Dylan Raiola
Transfer in: None
Last Season with Nebraska
Player
Next School
2019
Noah Vedral
Rutgers
2019
Andrew Bunch
Southeast Missouri State
2020
Luke McCaffrey
Rice
2021
Adrian Martinez
Kansas State
2021
Spencer Arceneaux
West Alabama
2022
Casey Thompson
FAU
2022
Logan Smothers
Jacksonville State
2022
Richard Torres
Incarnate Word
2022
Jarrett Synek
South Dakota State
2022
Mikey Pauley
Kansas
2023
Chubba Purdy
Nevada
2023
Jeff Sims
Arizona State
2024
Daniel Kaelin
Virginia
2025
Dylan Raiola
First Season with Nebraska
Player
Previous School
2022
Casey Thompson
Texas
2022
Chubba Purdy
Florida State
2023
Jeff Sims
Geogia Tech
2025
Marcos Davila
Purdue
