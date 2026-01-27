Breaking Down Nebraska Football's 2026 Schedule
The schedule for year four of the Matt Rhule era is officially here.
The Big Ten Conference announced the schedule for every team on Tuesday. Nebraska already knew its non-conference and season finale, but now the dates for the other eight games are official.
The Huskers will take on three of the top five teams from the final AP Poll for this past season. They'll also see a trio of teams they faced last year and went 2-1 against. The off weekend will be Oct. 24.
Below is a breakdown of the schedule by week. Kickoff times and television designations will be announced at a later date.
September 5 vs. Ohio
- 2025 Record: 9-4, 6-2 MAC
- 2025 Final AP Rank: Not ranked
- Previous Week: N/A
- All-Time Record: N/A
- Last Meeting: N/A
- Last 10 Meetings: N/A
September 12 vs. Bowling Green
- 2025 Record: 4-8, 2-6 MAC
- 2025 Final AP Rank: Not ranked
- Previous Week: vs. Tarleton State
- All-Time Record: N/A
- Last Meeting: N/A
- Last 10 Meetings: N/A
September 19 vs. North Dakota
- 2025 Record: 8-6, 5-3 Missouri Valley (FCS)
- 2025 Final FCS Rank: 16
- Previous Week: at Portland State
- All-Time Record: Nebraska 2-0
- Last Meeting: Nebraska 38-17 in 2022
- Last 10 Meetings: Nebraska 2-0
September 26 at Michigan State
- 2025 Record: 4-8, 1-8 Big Ten
- 2025 Final AP Rank: Not ranked
- Previous Week: at Notre Dame
- All-Time Record: Nebraska 10-3
- Last Meeting: Nebraska 38-27 in 2025
- Last 10 Meetings: Nebraska 6-4
October 3 vs. Maryland
- 2025 Record: 4-8, 1-8 Big Ten
- 2025 Final AP Rank: Not ranked
- Previous Week: vs. UCLA
- All-Time Record: Nebraska 3-1
- Last Meeting: Nebraska 34-31 in 2025
- Last 10 Meetings: Nebraska 3-1
October 10 vs. Indiana
- 2025 Record: 16-0, 9-0 Big Ten
- 2025 Final AP Rank: 1
- Previous Week: at Rutgers
- All-Time Record: Indiana 11-9-3
- Last Meeting: Indiana 56-7 in 2024
- Last 10 Meetings: Nebraska 6-4
October 17 at Oregon
- 2025 Record: 13-2, 8-1 Big Ten
- 2025 Final AP Rank: 4
- Previous Week: vs. UCLA
- All-Time Record: Nebraska 6-2
- Last Meeting: Oregon 42-35 in 2017
- Last 10 Meetings: Nebraska 6-2
October 31 vs. Washington
- 2025 Record: 9-4, 5-4 Big Ten
- 2025 Final AP Rank: RV
- Previous Week: Bye
- All-Time Record: Nebraska 5-4-1
- Last Meeting: Nebraska 51-38 in 2011
- Last 10 Meetings: Nebraska 5-4-1
November 7 at Illinois
- 2025 Record: 9-4, 5-4 Big Ten
- 2025 Final AP Rank: RV
- Previous Week: at Maryland
- All-Time Record: Nebraska 14-7-1
- Last Meeting: Illinois 31-24 in 2024
- Last 10 Meetings: 5-5
November 14 at Rutgers
- 2025 Record: 5-7, 2-7 Big Ten
- 2025 Final AP Rank: Not ranked
- Previous Week: at Wisconsin
- All-Time Record: Nebraska 7-0
- Last Meeting: Nebraska 14-7 in 2024
- Last 10 Meetings: Nebraska 7-0
November 21 vs. Ohio State
- 2025 Record: 12-2, 9-0 Big Ten
- 2025 Final AP Rank: 5
- Previous Week: vs. Northwestern
- All-Time Record: Ohio State 10-1
- Last Meeting: Ohio State 21-17 in 2024
- Last 10 Meetings: Ohio State 9-1
November 27 (Black Friday) at Iowa
- 2025 Record: 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten
- 2025 Final AP Rank: 17
- Previous Week: at Illinois
- All-Time Record: Nebraska 30-23-3
- Last Meeting: Iowa 40-16 in 2025
- Last 10 Meetings: Iowa 9-1
