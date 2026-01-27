Breaking Down Nebraska Football's 2026 Schedule

The schedule for year four of the Matt Rhule era is officially here.

The Big Ten Conference announced the schedule for every team on Tuesday. Nebraska already knew its non-conference and season finale, but now the dates for the other eight games are official.

The Huskers will take on three of the top five teams from the final AP Poll for this past season. They'll also see a trio of teams they faced last year and went 2-1 against. The off weekend will be Oct. 24.

Nebraska went 7-6 in 2025, including a Las Vegas Bowl loss to Utah. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Below is a breakdown of the schedule by week. Kickoff times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

September 5 vs. Ohio

2025 Record: 9-4, 6-2 MAC

2025 Final AP Rank: Not ranked

Previous Week: N/A

All-Time Record: N/A

Last Meeting: N/A

Last 10 Meetings: N/A

September 12 vs. Bowling Green

2025 Record: 4-8, 2-6 MAC

2025 Final AP Rank: Not ranked

Previous Week: vs. Tarleton State

All-Time Record: N/A

Last Meeting: N/A

Last 10 Meetings: N/A

September 19 vs. North Dakota

2025 Record: 8-6, 5-3 Missouri Valley (FCS)

2025 Final FCS Rank: 16

Previous Week: at Portland State

All-Time Record: Nebraska 2-0

Last Meeting: Nebraska 38-17 in 2022

Last 10 Meetings: Nebraska 2-0

Nebraska beat North Dakota 38-17 in 2022. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

September 26 at Michigan State

2025 Record: 4-8, 1-8 Big Ten

2025 Final AP Rank: Not ranked

Previous Week: at Notre Dame

All-Time Record: Nebraska 10-3

Last Meeting: Nebraska 38-27 in 2025

Last 10 Meetings: Nebraska 6-4

October 3 vs. Maryland

2025 Record: 4-8, 1-8 Big Ten

2025 Final AP Rank: Not ranked

Previous Week: vs. UCLA

All-Time Record: Nebraska 3-1

Last Meeting: Nebraska 34-31 in 2025

Last 10 Meetings: Nebraska 3-1

Maryland is one of the three 2026 opponents Nebraska faced in 2025. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

October 10 vs. Indiana

2025 Record: 16-0, 9-0 Big Ten

2025 Final AP Rank: 1

Previous Week: at Rutgers

All-Time Record: Indiana 11-9-3

Last Meeting: Indiana 56-7 in 2024

Last 10 Meetings: Nebraska 6-4

October 17 at Oregon

2025 Record: 13-2, 8-1 Big Ten

2025 Final AP Rank: 4

Previous Week: vs. UCLA

All-Time Record: Nebraska 6-2

Last Meeting: Oregon 42-35 in 2017

Last 10 Meetings: Nebraska 6-2

Nebraska and Oregon will meet for the first time for a conference game this fall. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

October 31 vs. Washington

2025 Record: 9-4, 5-4 Big Ten

2025 Final AP Rank: RV

Previous Week: Bye

All-Time Record: Nebraska 5-4-1

Last Meeting: Nebraska 51-38 in 2011

Last 10 Meetings: Nebraska 5-4-1

November 7 at Illinois

2025 Record: 9-4, 5-4 Big Ten

2025 Final AP Rank: RV

Previous Week: at Maryland

All-Time Record: Nebraska 14-7-1

Last Meeting: Illinois 31-24 in 2024

Last 10 Meetings: 5-5

The last meeting between Nebraska and Illinois went to overtime in 2024. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

November 14 at Rutgers

2025 Record: 5-7, 2-7 Big Ten

2025 Final AP Rank: Not ranked

Previous Week: at Wisconsin

All-Time Record: Nebraska 7-0

Last Meeting: Nebraska 14-7 in 2024

Last 10 Meetings: Nebraska 7-0

November 21 vs. Ohio State

2025 Record: 12-2, 9-0 Big Ten

2025 Final AP Rank: 5

Previous Week: vs. Northwestern

All-Time Record: Ohio State 10-1

Last Meeting: Ohio State 21-17 in 2024

Last 10 Meetings: Ohio State 9-1

November 27 (Black Friday) at Iowa

2025 Record: 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten

2025 Final AP Rank: 17

Previous Week: at Illinois

All-Time Record: Nebraska 30-23-3

Last Meeting: Iowa 40-16 in 2025

Last 10 Meetings: Iowa 9-1

The Iowa Hawkeyes hoist the Heroes Trophy after defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

