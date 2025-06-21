Nebraska Football Summer Position Previews: Quarterbacks
Summers are a time for fun. Long days with late sunsets. Sunscreen and swimming. Burgers, brats, and beers. Kids at summer camps and families on vacation. And, here in Nebraska, looking ahead to Husker football.
Every Saturday this summer – now my *10th* off-season since I started hosting the radio show – the KLIN Husker Hour will feature a position group. Nate Rohr and I take a closer look at how each group of players will shape the 2025 season. Returners, newcomers, departures, projected starters, depth chart, and what the team will need from the position to be successful.
Once you’re done reading the preview, listen to the Husker Hour podcast for the audio version with me and Nate. Or don’t, I’m not your dad. Do whatever you want…it’s summer!
Quarterbacks
It’s the easiest preview ever: Dylan Raiola is the starter, he’s one of the best players on the team, and if he’s not very good, the game results won’t be very good.
Welp, g’night everyone, drive home safely!
…
Ok, ok, we can do a little more than that.
It’s not every day you can say the college football team you follow has one of the most talented players in the country at the most important position. But, if Nebraska is your team, you can legitimately say that in 2025. Dylan Raiola has all the tools you would want your signal-caller to have: accuracy, toughness, leadership. He even has the pedigree with Husker and NFL bloodlines.
His freshman season was up and down, sure. But the best ability is availability, and Raiola was the first NU QB since Tanner Lee to start every game in a season. Plus, when he was on, it was really fun to watch. There were the downfield touch passes in the opener against UTEP. Extending first half plays in the pocket against Illinois. Staying the course after a frustrating first half in his first road game at Purdue. Using his legs as a weapon against the future national champion Buckeyes in the horseshoe. Clicking in the new Dana Holgorsen offense in the win over Wisconsin. Leading the team to a Pinstripe Bowl victory.
It's plenty of material to work with if you want to look at a YouTube highlight video to get fired up for his sophomore campaign. (And there are plenty of those videos out there, too.)
You can also see the not-so-good freshman moments. Like the late game collapse against Illinois, or becoming way too risk-averse midway through the Rutgers game and for multiple games after that, or holding the ball too long and fumbling control away to Iowa in the final minute. It was not always rainbows and unicorns.
Even so, 13 starts with 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Two of those picks were would-be TDs had his receiver won a battle for the football. 67.1% was a top-15 completion percentage nationally. You can work with that as an offensive play caller.
Oh yeah, almost forgot about that guy. The last four games of 2024 featured college football cult hero Dana Holgorsen, who replaced Marcus Satterfield midstream, stuck around, and will continue to be offensive coordinator in Lincoln for another year or two. Those final games included huge performances from Holgorsen and Raiola’s backfield mate, running back Emmett Johnson. That small glimpse into the future is tantalizing.
Add to that some new toys at wideout like Kentucky transfer Dane Key, Cal transfer Nyziah Hunter, and freshmen Cortez Mills and Isaiah Mozee. Others could continue to improve and factor into the mix, like tight ends Carter Nelson and Mac Markway. They’ll utilize the diverse skill set of QB-turned-TE Heinrich Haarberg, too. Then there’s another year of seasoning for the best playmaker on the roster in Jacory Barney. Between second-year Raiola, a full off-season for Dana Holgorsen, and all those weapons, Matt Rhule should be able to count on his offense more in his third season at the helm.
It also wouldn’t hurt if the offensive line and run game can be counted on. Rhule wants to rush for 75 yards in the fourth quarter. Does Dana Holgorsen? Does it matter whether Johnson gets yards via handoff or short pass? And can the new O-line gel quickly? It’s a huge opportunity for uncle Donnie to help nephew Dylan out with protection and a productive run game.
What can we expect from Raiola this season? For me, it’s winning plays. Make the throw late to get into field goal range. Or don’t commit the critical turnover. Be more consistent across games. Build a strong rapport early with his playmakers, then get them the ball often. Do that, and 2025 will have national analysts asking, “Is Nebraska back?”
Returners
- Dylan Raiola (So.): 13 games, 275-410, 67.1%, 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns, 11 interceptions
- Jalyn Gramstad (Sr.)
- Luke Longval (Jr.)
- Bode Soukup (RS Fr.)
Newcomers
- TJ Lateef (Fr.)
- Marcos Davila (RS Fr.) (transfer from Purdue)
Departures
- Daniel Kaelin (transferred to Virginia)
- Heinrich Haarberg (position change to TE)
Expected Starter
- Dylan Raiola
Projected Depth Chart
- Marcos Davila
- Jalyn Gramstad
