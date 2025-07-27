Nebraska Football Summer Position Previews: Tight End
Summers are a time for fun. Long days with late sunsets. Sunscreen and swimming. Burgers, brats, and beers. Kids at summer camps and families on vacation. And, here in Nebraska, looking ahead to Husker football.
TIGHT END
“So here we are: a thief, two thugs, an assassin, and a maniac… I guess we’re stuck together, partners.”
No, I’m not going to compare Nebraska’s tight ends to a ragtag group of superheroes. But this quote from Peter Quill aka Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy does describe an unlikely team up of people from very different paths.
Think about it. Luke Lindenmeyer is a former walk-on. Heinrich Haarberg started multiple games at quarterback. Carter Nelson was primarily a wide receiver last season. Mac Markway transferred in 2024 from LSU. And their position coach, Marcus Satterfield, was demoted from offensive coordinator and play caller but stuck around anyway.
Quite an unlikely team-up.
Lindenmeyer’s role within the 2025 offense has the potential to be the most versatile. He has developed from a pure blocker into someone Dana Holgorsen will count on to catch passes. He’ll have the inside track to more snaps than anyone else in this group.
Haarberg’s skill set is the most tantalizing for 2025. His hard-nosed running style will earn him yards after contact, and he’s clearly not afraid to get his hands dirty which should serve him well when asked to block in-line or out wide. He’s also one of the fastest players on the team. And, of course, there’ll always be the threat of a gadget play involving Haarberg throwing it like his QB days.
Nelson has the highest ceiling as a receiving tight end. His athleticism earned him an unusually high recruiting ranking for an 8-man football player, and he presents mismatches for defenses as he’s faster than linebackers and bigger than defensive backs. If he can add size to his 6-foot-5, 230-pound frame while maintaining his agility and quickness, look out.
Markway is the most unknown of my projected top four. He came in late in the offseason last summer and didn’t play while recovering from a September injury. He’d fit the bill of a block-first tight end and could really boost NU’s depth at the position.
Satterfield stuck around when most would not. It had to be difficult not to leave and find another play-calling job elsewhere. But what a lesson it is to show his players that you can stick it out when things get tough.
Based on the end of the 2025 season, it’s clear that plenty of targets will go to tight ends. And not just the starter. Last season, Thomas Fidone was the primary pass catcher with 36 receptions for 373 yards. But check out the next two.
Nate Boerkircher’s first 9 games (pre-Holgorsen): one reception. His last three games: five catches for 102 yards.
Luke Lindenmeyer’s first 9 games (pre-Holgorsen): one reception. His last four games, including the Pinstripe Bowl: four catches for 38 yards.
Holgorsen and Raiola made it a point to involve tight ends and take advantage of mismatches created by play design and skillset. Count on that to continue into 2025. Don’t forget about Holgorsen calling out receivers for not blocking late last year – he will hold tight ends to that same standard or higher.
They might be a ragtag band of position coach and players, but they could save a Saturday or two. They’re the freaking tight ends of Nebraska.
Returnees
Luke Lindenmeyer
Carter Nelson
Mac Markway
Danny King
Cayden Echternach
Eric Ingwerson
Newcomers
Heinrich Haarberg (position change from QB)
Departures
Thomas Fidone (NFL draft)
Nate Boerkircher (transferred to Texas A&M)
Ian Flynt (NC State)
Ismael Smith-Flores (UT-Rio Grande Valley)
Expected Starter
Luke Lindenmeyer
Projected Depth Chart
Heinrich Haarberg
Mac Markway
Carter Nelson
