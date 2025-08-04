Nebraska Football's Top 5 Transfer Additions Set to Make the Biggest Impact in 2025
Nebraska was one of the most active Big Ten teams in the transfer portal this offseason, bringing in 14 new scholarship players to bolster the roster ahead of a pivotal 2025 campaign.
While not every addition is expected to play a starring role this fall, several high-profile newcomers appear poised to contribute in major ways. From plug-and-play starters to versatile depth pieces, here are five transfers set to make the biggest impact this season, plus three more who could become difference-makers by year’s end.
1. Dane Key
To no one’s surprise, senior wide receiver transfer Dane Key headlines the list. A three-year starter at Kentucky, Key brings 38 games of SEC experience to Lincoln, with career totals of 1,870 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. His 126 career receptions rank fifth all-time in Kentucky program history: a testament to his consistency and production at the Power Four level. His arrival at Nebraska immediately vaulted him into a starting role.
Key’s familiarity with new wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts likely played a role in his decision to finish his college career in Lincoln, while Dana Holgorsen’s offensive system offers a perfect match for his skillset. His veteran presence has already made a noticeable impact in the receiver room, and he’s expected to be quarterback Dylan Raiola’s most reliable and productive target in 2025.
2. Marques Watson-Trent
While you could debate whether he’s the top transfer overall, there’s no question that Marques Watson-Trent is Dane Key’s counterpart as the most impactful addition on the defensive side of the ball. The sixth-year senior arrives in Lincoln after a prolific five-year career at Georgia Southern, where he racked up 363 total tackles, which is tied for 121st all-time in NCAA history. He also added 26.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, eight pass breakups, two interceptions, and six forced fumbles, making him one of the most battle-tested linebackers in the country heading into 2025.
Watson-Trent will step into an immediate starting role in John Butler’s defense. Beyond his on-field production, his leadership and maturity will be invaluable to a young linebacker group that includes promising sophomores Vincent Shavers Jr. and Willis McGahee IV, as well as a talented crop of incoming freshmen.
3. Rocco Spindler
Next on the list is another veteran presence on Nebraska’s 2025 roster: offensive lineman Rocco Spindler. Projected to start at right guard, Spindler arrives with 40 career games and 23 starts under his belt, instantly adding depth and credibility to an already experienced Nebraska offensive line. A key contributor to Notre Dame’s national title run last season, Spindler brings not only talent but a winning pedigree and vocal leadership into the trenches.
As returning starter Justin Evans shifts from guard to center, Spindler’s experience and football IQ have already proven valuable in helping the unit build chemistry throughout fall camp. Barring injury, he’s expected to be a steady force in the interior line, paving the way for Emmett Johnson on the ground and helping keep Dylan Raiola upright in the pocket. His projection to start every game for Nebraska in 2025 makes him a no-brainer on this list of most impactful transfers for the season ahead.
4. Andrew Marshall
While the fourth spot on this list could still shift depending on how things play out this fall, Idaho transfer Andrew Marshall earns the nod for now. His accolades speak for themselves, as Marshall was a First Team All-Big Sky selection in 2024 after recording 50 tackles, 1.0 TFL, three pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. But his impact wasn’t limited to defense; Marshall was also a dynamic return specialist, finishing with eight kickoff returns for 327 yards and a touchdown, plus 14 punt returns for 150 yards and another score.
Across 26 career games and 14 starts, Marshall proved he could hold his own against Power Four competition, including a strong showing in coverage against Oregon’s top-tier receiving corps last season. His combination of experience, versatility, and special teams value makes him a vital piece for Nebraska in 2025. And if the Big Red Preview was any indication, Marshall is in line to start opposite returning corner Ceyair Wright, cementing his place as one of the most impactful additions on the roster.
5. Kevin Gallic
Rounding out Nebraska’s top five most impactful transfer additions is long snapper Kevin Gallic. An unconventional pick on paper, but a necessary one considering how costly special teams mistakes were in 2024. Gallic arrives from New Hampshire, where he played in 36 career games over three seasons. In 2024 alone, he helped his kicker go a perfect 32-for-32 on extra points and 18-for-23 (78.3%) on field goal attempts, with no known issues related to snaps. Compare that to Nebraska’s 2024 unit, which went 35-for-37 on extra points and just 13-for-19 (68.4%) on field goals; several of which were missed due to bad snaps or blocked kicks.
Gallic was named a midseason FCS All-American by Phil Steele last year and brings consistency to a position that plagued Nebraska far too often. While his impact won’t show up in a box score, clean snaps can be the difference between wins and losses, especially for a team that dropped multiple close games last season. If you don’t hear Gallic’s name again this year, that’s a good thing. It means he’s doing his job, and that Nebraska might finally have some peace of mind on special teams. Again, though you may think it's unconventional, Gallic may very well be the unsung hero of Nebraska football in 2025.
Before you come after me in the comments, let’s get one thing straight.
The list is titled "Top 5 Transfer Additions Set to Make the Biggest Impact in 2025", and several factors went into determining it. Position played, depth chart status, and expected number of reps all played a key role. Most importantly, being projected as a starter for the upcoming season was one of the biggest deciding factors.
With that said, here are your honorable mentions: three talented newcomers who could easily crack the top five by the time the 2025 season comes to a close.
6. Honorable Mentions
Just outside the top five is hybrid defensive lineman/linebacker Dasan McCullough. Arguably the most versatile player on this list, McCullough has flashed high-end potential throughout his college career. A Freshman All-American at Indiana in 2022, he has the tools to become Nebraska’s most dynamic pass rusher since Randy Gregory. His role in 2025 remains fluid, but the upside is undeniable.
Sophomore wide receiver Nyziah Hunter also lands just shy of the top five but could rise quickly. Transferring from Cal, Hunter led the Golden Bears in receiving yards (578) and touchdowns (5) in 2024. For reference, those numbers would’ve tied him for the team lead in touchdowns and put him just nine yards shy of leading Nebraska in receiving a year ago. While he may slide into a WR3 role behind Dane Key and Jacory Barney Jr, the presence of a better quarterback and more offensive threats could actually elevate his production despite no longer being the go-to-guy.
Last but not least is Elijah Pritchett, a high-upside offensive tackle with something to prove. A former Alabama starter who saw action in 29 games across three seasons, Pritchett has the tools to be Nebraska’s starting left tackle in 2025. However, early fall camp reports suggest he’s currently working with the second team. If he wins the job and performs well throughout the season, don’t be surprised if he’s topping this list when we revisit it in December. For now, he remains in the honorable mentions, but I say this as he also currently stands with a ceiling as high as anyone on the roster.
As stated earlier, I plan to revisit this list once the season wraps up in late December or early January. But based on everything we've seen and heard so far, one thing is clear: Nebraska did a damn good job acquiring talent this offseason.
It’s hard to argue otherwise when I can name eight players with a real shot at being the most impactful transfer on this roster and still leave out a 2024 First Team All-SoCon selection in Jaylen George, who figures to contribute on the defensive line this fall.
All in all, there’s no shortage of talent coming into the program as Nebraska enters year three under Matt Rhule. And if this coaching staff can get these newcomers to gel quickly with the returning core from 2024, the ceiling for this team in 2025 might be higher than most expect.
