'Nebraska Is Special': Troy Dannen on Football Progress, Stadium Upgrades, and Volleyball’s Rise
Nebraska athletics director Troy Dannen joined Sports Nightly this week to offer a wide-ranging look at the state of Husker athletics.
From the progress of Matt Rhule’s football program to ongoing efforts to improve the game-day experience at Memorial Stadium, to the national momentum of Nebraska volleyball, Dannen’s appearance touched on the heartbeat of Husker Nation and the priorities shaping its future.
1. Football
On the topic of football, Troy Dannen had plenty to share. From a major recruiting weekend against Michigan, to the strides Rhule’s program has made, and the work being done to restore Nebraska’s national presence.
Dannen stressed how valuable home game environments are, particularly when paired with a nationally relevant opponent. “There were 160 recruits and family members at this game Saturday, across 12 sports. And about a hundred of those were football families,” he said. Even in a loss, he emphasized the message recruits take away from these weekends: Nebraska is "special".
Progress was another key theme, as Dannen reflected on how far the program has come since Rhule’s arrival. “Think back to what Michigan and Nebraska was two years ago when he first got here,” he noted. That 2023 matchup ended in a lopsided 45–7 loss, one that made Nebraska look out of place in the conference. Fast forward to last weekend, the Huskers went toe-to-toe with the Wolverines, losing by just three points, a clear sign that the gap is narrowing.
Finally, Dannen highlighted Rhule’s increased media presence, calling it a calculated but necessary move in today’s recruiting landscape. “Nebraska does not recruit itself anymore. We have to give some effort, energy, and do a little bit extra to get us back.” Appearances on Pat McAfee’s show, podcasts, and interviews may raise eyebrows among fans, but in Dannen’s eyes, they provide the kind of national exposure that recruits notice. And for a program still working to get back to being “it,” in Dannen's eyes, that exposure matters.
2. Concessions/Alcohol Sales
After a three-game sample size, Dannen addressed questions about alcohol sales and concessions inside Memorial Stadium. While he admitted the Akron game was an “unmitigated disaster” operationally, he said adjustments since then have made a noticeable difference in both revenue and fan satisfaction.
Despite the improvement, Dannen pointed to a larger issue, saying the stadium itself wasn’t built with today’s fan experience in mind. “We have a stadium that was made to sell three items and a soda. It wasn’t made to do what we’re trying to do,” he explained. That’s why upcoming renovations remain so important for the program’s long-term vision.
Even with the challenges, beverage sales have been a clear success. According to Dannen, Nebraska is averaging about 0.58 beers sold per person per game, a strong figure considering the large percentage of non-drinkers in the Memorial Stadium crowd compared to other venues.
And when it comes to the most popular choice, Dannen admitted he was caught off guard. “I thought it might be Busch Light. It was Michelob Ultra by almost double everything else.” It turns out Husker fans are watching the carbs as closely as the scoreboard.
3. Volleyball
Even with an arena named in its former coach's honor and a freshly finished statue standing outside the Devaney Center, Nebraska volleyball isn’t staying put entirely. Dannen confirmed that Pinnacle Bank Arena will continue to host matches in the coming years after the AVCA Showcase’s debut this August. “It went spectacularly well,” he said, noting that the success of the event made future appearances at PBA a near certainty. “I think it’s a pretty safe bet we’re going to play at least one, maybe a couple of matches there a year moving forward.”
That doesn’t mean Devaney is being overlooked. Dannen said upgrades are planned for the team's traditional home arena to keep it one of the top volleyball venues in the country.
On the court, Dannen couldn’t hide his excitement about the Huskers’ 10–0 start and the pursuit of even bigger goals. “We’re trying to win our third consecutive conference championship,” he said, underlining the high standards that have become business as usual for Dani Busboom Kelly’s squad.
If there was one takeaway from Dannen’s wide-ranging appearance, it’s that Nebraska is investing in growth across the board. Football is climbing, Memorial Stadium is evolving, and volleyball is thriving. For fans, it’s a reminder that while the journey is still unfolding, the foundation for long-term success is already being laid.
At the heart of it all is the connection between these programs and their supporters. From a jam-packed stadium to sold-out arenas, Nebraska continues to prove that its greatest strength is the loyalty and energy of its fan base. With that kind of backing, the Huskers aren’t just chasing wins; they’re building a culture capable of sustaining success for years to come.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.