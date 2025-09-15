Nebraska-Michigan Game Could be Decided by Quarterbacks Dylan Raiola or Bryce Underwood
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, unleashed, saw open space downfield and took off on what looked like a designed run. He wasn’t slow. He breezed into the end zone.
In his office in Lincoln, Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler rolled up his proverbial sleeves, maybe wiped some nervous sweat off his brow, and knew he had to get to work.
In Ann Arbor, Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale watched video and saw Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, enjoying plenty of protection, complete pass after pass. He has completed 76.6 percent of his passes in 2025. Raiola is on track to improve his terrific 2024 completion percentage of 67.1 percent.
Butler and Martindale, two of the best in the business, will be tested Saturday afternoon in the teams’ Big Ten opener. The Nebraska v. Michigan game, replete with ramifications for both teams, could turn into a quarterback-driven outcome. Raiola and Underwood are that talented.
Around football, quarterbacks often are the focus, but with Underwood and Raiola maybe more so.
High school stars to college
Raiola, a sophomore who was a five-star recruit, has shown improvement from last year’s extremely solid season. His control of the offense is apparent. So is his leadership, as teammates verify. His decision-making is precise — accepting that zero quarterbacks in history made every correct decision. He is delivering the ball on target.
Underwood, a five-star freshman who was the nation’s No. 1 recruit last year, had a slow start to his college career. His talent was evident even if it wasn’t ready for prime time. His arm strength was formidable, but his touch on the ball hadn’t yet been developed.
But what happened in Michigan’s 63-3 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday was eye-popping. Underwood apparently had the green light to run the ball, something he had done only five times for minus-6 yards in the Wolverines’ first two games. Underwood ran nine times for 114 yards and two touchdowns against Central Michigan, adding another dynamic dimension to Michigan's offense.
Underwood was 16-of-25 passing for 235 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Just how good are Raiola and Underwood?
Another aspect of the quarterbacks’ past performances that no one should ignore is the quality of their opponents this season. Nebraska outscored its last two opponents, 127-7. That wasn’t a resurrection of the Nebraska mid-90s teams. It’s how overmatched Akron and Houston Christian were.
Same with Michigan, but with a twist. The Wolverines struggled with New Mexico in the opener and *really* struggled in a loss at Oklahoma, in front of a passionate crowd, in Week Two. Then they crushed Central Michigan.
How will these talented quarterbacks step up against much better competition? Will Underwood thrive in a another hostile stadium against a punishing defense? Will Raiola make plays if he has less time to throw, if receivers are covered and a pass rush is in his face?
Flipping the recruiting script
Raiola and Underwood share a common thread in their college selections. Both committed elsewhere, changed their mind, and wound up where they are.
Raiola originally committed to Ohio State, then Georgia, his home state university, and stayed committed to the Bulldogs for nearly seven months. Raiola took an official visit to Nebraska in December 2023, days before the early signing period, and made the switch to the Huskers.
Underwood committed to LSU before a late switch brought him home to Michigan. Underwood is from Belleville, Mich., less than 20 miles from the Big House. When he flipped, he made the announcement on Instagram: “Hometown Hero.”
Such is life in the NIL era, when recruits flip and rosters turn over. It’s the cost of doing business. Sometimes your favorite team wins the recruiting battle; other times it doesn’t.
No matter where Raiola or Underwood started — or had planned to start — they look right at home now, and right where they belong.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.