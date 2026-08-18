Nebraska Offensive Line ‘Has Gotten Better’ Heading into Crucial Season

When Nebraska coach Matt Rhule assessed last season’s 7-6 season, he knew what had to be fixed, or just improved or tweaked.

Rhule, in his fourth season at Nebraska, has been around long enough to know his Huskers wouldn’t go anywhere without a vastly improved offensive line. Not in the Big Ten.

So, he got to work.

New players along the offensive line

Nebraska brought in three starter-quality offensive linemen this offseason.

* Brendan Black: Senior, Iowa State. Black played all 12 games and made 10 starts at right guard in 2025.

* Tree Babalade: Junior, South Carolina. He played in seven games with five starts at right tackle in 2025.

* Paul Mubenga: Junior, LSU. He played in 10 games with six starts at left guard in 2025.

Almost just like that, the narrative about the offensive line changed in Lincoln. Now, folks were talking about the O-line being a force to drive the running game and to protect new quarterback Anthony Colandrea. No longer would the offensive line be considered a liability as the Huskers step into a most difficult schedule in 2026.

In 2025, Nebraska finished 115th in the nation in sacks allowed with 33.

Brendan Black, a transfer from Iowa State, is part of the Huskers' rebuilt offensive line. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

“It’s been great,” Black said at a news conference Tuesday about how the Huskers’ offensive line has grown and is showing cohesiveness. Black is the presumed starter at right guard.

“I think over time we’ve created a big relationship and yeah, I think just as time goes on we’ve gotten better.”

The importance of a powerful offensive line can not be understated in the Big Ten. Every week is a physical, unrelenting challenge in the conference that has produced the last three national champions.

“For sure [the offensive-line room has confidence],” Black said. “I think we all run off the ball. We know what we’re doing.”

Geep Wade’s influence

Geep Wade, Nebraska’s new offensive line coach, was brought in from Georgia Tech. He replaced the fired Donovan Raiola.

Wade talked at a news conference Tuesday about the Huskers’ depth.

“It’s very important [having experience],” Black said. “I think bringing the young guys along, too, is a big part of it.”

Nebraska offensive line coach Geep Wade is building depth in his unit. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

“I look at it as like I’m trying to get eight guys to go win the Big Ten and play them anywhere,” Wade said. “Black has played some center, [Gunnar] Gottula’s played right guard. I’m trying to get the best five out there at all times for Nebraska. That’s my job.”

Black is a 6-foot-4, 325-pounder from Yulee, Fla. He might be the strongest player on the team. He played three seasons at Iowa State and had 30 starts at right guard and played in 36 games. He said he played center last spring at Iowa State. “If you study enough, it’s not really much different,” Black said about the difference between playing guard and center.

“He’s great,” Black said about Wade. “He lets us play freely and I like that about it. But he also has his guidelines that we follow.”

Black was asked if Wade has a special saying or two.



“I think the biggest one is us against the world,” Black said.

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