What the Second Weekend of Big Ten Results Could Mean for Nebraska

Five games in, and Big Ten football is as juicy as you might have imagined, or hoped for.



And, yes, Nebraska is right in the mix of things.

Nebraska (5-0) struggled in the first half Saturday against Maryland before pulling away, 48-23, shutting out the Terrapins (2-3) during the final 2½ quarters.

In a stacked Big Ten, teams must win just to keep up. Seven teams are undefeated in conference play. Powers Ohio State and Indiana won big Saturday. Surprising Minnesota and even more surprising Wisconsin won. UCLA and Oregon had byes. Overall, Indiana, Nebraska and UCLA are the only undefeated teams.

Nebraska will help provide some clarity Saturday when defending national champion Indiana comes to Memorial Stadium (11 a.m. on FOX). Or, Indiana could continue its remarkable three-year, historic rewriting of college football’s rules and norms with yet another win.

The Indiana matchup will be Huskers coach Matt Rhule’s biggest game in his four seasons with Nebraska. It’s a fairly big game for the Hoosiers, too.

Each Monday, we’ll take a look at how the Big Ten teams on Nebraska schedule (and the rest of the conference) fared over the weekend and what that might mean for the Huskers.

Oct. 10: Indiana at Memorial Stadium

When Nebraska’s schedule was released, this game was highly anticipated. Whether you’re a fan of Nebraska or not, the first five games of the Huskers’ schedule looked like possible wins — maybe likely wins.



That set up the Indiana game.

The Hoosiers are 5-0, but maybe not looking as overpowering as last season. Still, 5-0 is 5-0, and now Indiana has earned respect and has its brilliant recent history on its side.

Indiana won at hapless Rutgers, 47-15, on Saturday. Josh Hoover, a TCU transfer, looked comfortable at quarterback, with 251 passing yards and four touchdowns. Turbo Richard torched Rutgers with 204 rushing yards on 13 attempts. Lee Beebe Jr. gained 122 yards on 18 carries.

Nebraska’s tackling will be in sharp focus Saturday. The Hoosiers can run the ball — and they will, until they can’t.

Oct. 17: Oregon at Autzen Stadium

The Ducks enjoyed a Saturday of leisure a week after defeating USC in Los Angeles, 41-27. Ducks coach Dan Lanning offered a positive report on quarterback Dante Moore, who suffered a concussion against USC. Former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola stepped in for Moore and passed for 289 yards and two touchdowns and might have saved the Ducks’ season.



Oregon plays host to undefeated UCLA on Saturday.

Oct. 31: Washington at Memorial Stadium

The Huskies lost at USC, 25-21, on Saturday night, the Trojans overcoming a double-digit deficit in the second half. Defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart’s 48-yard touchdown on a fumble recovery turned around the game.

Washington (3-2) plays a huge second-tier game Friday at home against Iowa. USC (5-1) is at Penn State on Saturday.

It's early, but the Nebraska-Washington matchup could have CFP implications, with the loser perhaps facing de facto elimination from playoff contention.

Nov. 7: Illinois at Gies Memorial Stadium

Nebraska’s game at Illinois looked dicey earlier in the season for the Huskers. That’s until the Illini imploded. Purdue (2-3) won at Illinois (2-3), 24-17, on Saturday. The week before, Ohio State crushed Illinois, 42-19.



Illinois visits Michigan State on Saturday.



Nebraska should know the Illini will be dangerous — at home on a Friday night — no matter what Illinois does over the next month.

Nov. 14: Rutgers at SHI Stadium

As mentioned, Rutgers (1-4) lost to Indiana. The Scarlet Knights have a bye this week, then visit Maryland on Oct. 17.

Nov. 21: Ohio State at Memorial Stadium

Ohio State’s dual Heisman Trophy candidates were at it against host Iowa in a 31-14 victory Saturday. Julian Sayin completed 20-of-27 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith strikes a Heisman pose after catching a touchdown pass against Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jeremiah Smith didn’t have all of the Buckeyes’ receptions, even if it seemed so. Smith had 11 catches for 206 yards and two touchdowns and became Ohio State’s career leader in receptions (207), receiving yards (3,381) and receiving touchdowns (36).

Smith even flashed the Heisman pose.



Secure your tickets early, Husker fans. These guys put on quite a show.



Ohio State (4-1) plays host to Maryland (2-3) on Saturday. Those Heisman credentials should be enhanced against the Terrapins.

Nov. 27: Iowa at Kinnick Stadium

Iowa (4-1) had a chance to establish itself as a serious College Football Playoff candidate when it hosted Ohio State on Saturday.



Iowa’s 31-14 loss means the Hawkeyes’ road to the CFP has narrowed. We’re starting to think the season finale against Nebraska on Black Friday could mean more than the rivalry itself.

Sept. 26: Michigan State at Memorial Stadium

Michigan State didn’t exactly bounce back from its 31-13 loss to Nebraska a week ago. Wisconsin pounded the visiting Spartans, 31-3, on Saturday.



This might be a good year to miss the Badgers on the schedule.

Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph is a running and passing threat similar to Nebraska's Anthony Colandrea. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph has taken a similar path to the Big Ten as Nebraska’s Anthony Colandrea. Joseph was the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year in 2025 while playing for Old Dominion.

Against Michigan State, Joseph completed 9-of-20 passes for 145 yards. But three of his completions were for touchdowns. Joseph ran the ball 13 times for 141 yards and one touchdown.



Being a dangerous, dual-threat quarterback sounds even more like Colandrea.

And in other Big Ten action …

Michigan lost its first road game of the season at Minnesota, 20-14. The Huskers don’t play either team. Minnesota (4-1) looks strong; sloppy Michigan (3-2) looks lost.



Northwestern (3-1) opened its new Ryan Field with an overpowering, 34-13 win over overrated Penn State (3-2). Northwestern rushed for an astounding 413 yards. Neither team is on the Huskers’ schedule.

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