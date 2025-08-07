Nebraska Players Set to Make an Immediate Impact on Defense This Season
With the college football season just weeks away, the Huskers and third-year head coach Matt Rhule are ready for what promises to be an exciting season. Following a strong recruiting class and some big pickups through the transfer portal, this new-look Nebraska roster looks ready to compete in a tough Big Ten Conference.
After a Pinstripe Bowl win over Boston College last season, Rhule and newly appointed coordinators–Dana Holgorsen on offense and John Butler on defense–will look to build on that momentum and start the season strong in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bearcats.
In 2015, Rhule led Temple to an improved 10-4 record after going 6-6 the previous season, ranking No. 20 in the AP Poll. After four years in Philadelphia, Rhule spent the next three years at Baylor, and in 2019 he led the Bears to an 11-3 record in his third season, earning a No.8 ranking in the AP Poll and Big 12 Coach of The Year honors. Rhule will look to continue his history of year-three leaps as Nebraska enters the season with new faces on both sides of the ball, and with hopes of not only contending for a Big Ten Championship, but also for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Despite the expectations surrounding this revamped Nebraska team, Rhule's standard remains the same. “It’s time to go perform,” he said at Big Ten Media Day in Las Vegas, emphasizing “The standard is the standard”. New and returning Huskers are expected to perform, make plays, and win, this roster is full of talented players on both sides of the ball, and Rhule's high expectations won’t settle for anything less than winning.
Dawson Merritt, LB
The four-star freshman linebacker from Stilwell, Kansas, shocked many when he flipped his commitment from the University of Alabama to Nebraska. Head coach Matt Rhule landed a physically gifted and versatile linebacker that can play anywhere on the field–from defensive end to off-ball linebacker. Defensive coordinator John Butler will look to utilize Merritt’s athleticism and unique playstyle in a role beyond just rushing the passer, allowing him to close gaps in open space and in the slot.
Justyn Rhett, DB
Going into his junior season, Georgia transfer Justyn Rhett is a promising prospect that can make an immediate impact on this new-look Nebraska defense. Rhett's ability to play cornerback, safety, and nickel combined with his physical playstyle, gives this Husker defense a strong presence in the secondary.
Dasan McCullough, LB
Former Indiana Hoosier and Oklahoma Sooner Dasan McCullough is entering his senior year, and after two seasons with Oklahoma the linebacker entered the transfer portal and made Nebraska his new home. At Indiana, McCullough was used primarily as a pass rusher, while Oklahoma used him more off the ball and gave him some snaps at safety. His ability to rush the passer and play off the ball give Nebraska’s defense a versatile threat off the edge as well as a big presence behind the defensive line.
Williams Nwaneri, DL
A five-star recruit and the sixth best player in his class coming out of high school, Williams Nwaneri is a talented and promising prospect. After redshirting his freshman year at Missouri, he’ll look to make an early impact in Lincoln under John Butler's defense. The 6-foot-7 and 255-pound defensive lineman played in four games last season, recording one sack and a tackle for loss. Nwaneri’s explosiveness and rare athleticism make him a key piece on the defensive side of the ball, wreaking havoc and making plays on and off the ball.
