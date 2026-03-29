Nebraska Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Recaps His Red-White Spring Game Debut

LINCOLN — Anthony Colandrea's four series showed a glimpse of what Nebraska's offense can be in 2026.

In Saturday's Red-White Spring Game, the UNLV and Virginia transfer made several plays, good and bad, hinting at what life will be like for Dana Holgorsen's unit this fall. Without an official announcement, from his play on the field, it was made clear that the will-be senior is operating as NU's QB1.

Here's a recap of his first performance in Lincoln in front of 27,188 fans, and what he had to say at the podium following the Huskers' last scrimmage of the spring.

Anthony Colandrea ➡️ Quinn Clark 🌽



College Football is so back… 😪

pic.twitter.com/P9TbIM2Hp7 — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) March 28, 2026

Colandrea's Performance

The former Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year proved he can play within the Big Ten. Still, he also showed the highs and lows of his gunslinger approach.

In total, he finished the scrimmage completing 12-of-19 passing attempts (63%) for 80 yards while throwing two touchdown passes and one interception. He also added 14 rushing yards on three attempts. The senior did not take a single snap in the second half of the scrimmage.

Colandrea, a veteran signal-caller who's accounted for over 8,600 all-purpose yards and 60 touchdowns in his career, also proved a snapshot of his semi-reckless play style on Saturday afternoon.

A mobile quarterback who thrives when out of the pocket, the senior's high-risk, high-reward mentality was on full display. Credited with throwing an interception, the pass arguably should've been caught. Rolling out to his left, Colandrea threw across his body to UCLA transfer wide receiver Kawzi Gilmer, who tipped the ball into a defender's hands. Whether it should've been thrown or not, the play was there to be had. Over time, fans will see whether better decision-making occurs.

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea looks for a receiver in the Red-White Spring Game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Recapping How Things Went

For the small sample size of reps he took, Colandrea moved the ball just fine. On two of his four drives, the senior threw touchdowns, while another produced a turnover of his own doing.

"It was good," he said. "A little sloppy on the second drive. Didn't really want to throw that pick; I should've settled him down, but I feel like overall it was good. I've just got to throw the ball away, get to second down."

For Nebraska fans, it's a positive to hear their new-look quarterback say the right things. Regardless, he can make that play. While it didn't pan out this time around, the veteran knows not every snap needs to be a highlight this fall and has set his mind on living for the next down moving forward.

Spring game and can't hit the QB but this mobility and athleticism from #Nebraska's Anthony Colandrea will be a welcomed sight to this offense pic.twitter.com/0JXNtQlovk — Justin Frommer (@JustinbFrommer) March 28, 2026

On Being Mobile but No-Contact in Saturday's Scrimmage

Despite the decision not to put QBs in green no-contact jerseys, the signal-callers still could not be hit. For Colandrea, who's proved to be a more than formidable scrambler in his career, a practice setting does not fully allow him to thrive.

"I don't like it," he said. "We had a practice the other day, and we were at the 5-yard line, and I told Coach Rhule, 'Just make me live for one play,' and he made me live, but then we handed the ball off. It is what it is, though."

Patiently waiting for his turn to prove his ability on the run, Colandrea's days of finding yards with his feet will come soon enough. For the Huskers, his health and availability are the most important things this spring.

Nebraska running back Jamal Rule waits to take the carry in the Red-White Spring Game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Colandrea's Thoughts on Freshman RB Jamal Rule

Though many headed into Saturday's scrimmage expecting Colandrea to steal the show, it was true freshman running back Jamal Rule who stood out. After rushing 10 times for 121 yards and a touchdown, the former three-star recruit arguably was the player of the game. Coming as a surprise to fans, it wasn't for NU's QB1.

"Jamal's a stud," Colandrea said. "I knew this since the first practice when he broke a long run. When it was Week 1, and he was breaking all these long runs, I was like, 'Dang, this kid's legit.' He's a really good player."

The true freshman made a case to earn the starting role. And regardless of whether that happens, he'll see the field early and often at the very least.

Hang it in the Louvre 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RdnZSBZ5mF — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) March 28, 2026

Touchdown Pass to Sophomore Wideout Quinn Clark

Though he served the Huskers' wide receiver room in a reserve role last fall, sophomore pass-catcher Quinn Clark made a highlight-reel touchdown grab in Saturday's scrimmage. Recounting the play, Colandrea gave his props to the 6-5 receiver for using his athleticism to complete the pass.

"We called the same play like three times in a row," Colandrea said. "I hit Jacory on it, then tried to go back to it, and it didn't work. Then, we put Quinn back out there, and he ran a great route. That was an insane catch. A one-handed catch, that was awesome."

As the Husker legacy heads into his third season on campus, he will be expected to continue making those plays. The talent is there, and the Red-White Scrimmage could offer as an appetizer for what's to come this fall.

Jacory Barney led all receivers with 6 receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown on Saturday afternoon. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Having a Deep Pass-Catching Group to Throw to

15 different skill position players caught passes on Saturday afternoon. For Colandrea, he recognizes the depth his 2026 squad appears to have and is excited to have that luxury this fall.

"I think the depth is insane, honestly," said Colandrea. "With Quinn, he's been playing at a high level. [Cortez Mills] has been playing really well, too. All those guys, they've been competing at a high level, so it's been really good [to see]."

Though what may potentially be his go-to option did not play, Nyziah Hunter is sure to be in the mix as well. So too is returning senior Janiran Bonner. With that in mind, NU QBs will not struggle with having options to pass to come September.

Dana Holgorsen | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Running a Tempo Offense on Saturday

The Huskers' offense, albeit with a running clock, noticeably ran plays at a higher interval during the scrimmage. For Colandrea, whose play style meshes with a faster approach, he didn't mind it at all.

"I think Coach Holgorsen does a great job knowing when to run tempo," he said. "The guy's love tempo because it catches the defense off balance. So, it's huge for us to do that in the long-term."

While on the East Coast, with the Virginia Cavaliers, Colandrea noted they ran tempo often during his time. If the Big Red can do the same in 2026, it could allow them to unlock a new gear.