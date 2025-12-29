Nebraska Quarterback TJ Lateef Might Be Playing for His Future in Bowl Game

Nebraska’s bowl game will be recorded in the ledgers, blogs and record books as part of the 2025 season. But make no mistake: It’s the first game of the Huskers’ 2026 season.

For quarterback TJ Lateef, the Las Vegas Bowl against Utah presents an opportunity for the true freshman to establish himself as the 2026 QB1. He can instill confidence in his coaching staff and teammates that he will be the starting quarterback, on merit, in September.

What is Lateef’s upside? That’s really the key question. In some ways, that’s the only question. Winning the game would be nice, of course. You always like to win.

But how Lateef plays means everything to a program that has absorbed some serious wounds since Nov. 1.

Will TJ Lateef show enough to be a worthy QB1? That’s the deeper meaning of the Las Vegas Bowl.

Lateef’s opportunity

Lateef started three games after sophomore Dylan Raiola suffered a broken fibula against USC on Nov. 1. Lateef played well in a win at UCLA, but couldn’t move the offense much in blowout losses at Penn State and in Lincoln against Iowa in the season finale.

Imagine if Lateef had led the Huskers to victory in one of those two final games. Imagine if Lateef looked like The Next One — instead of The Next One Up.

Chatter from Nebraska has been positive about Lateef — the players seem to like him and have faith in him; the coaches are positive, too. Chit-chat aside, football is a show-me business, especially for a quarterback.

Every quarterback error is noticed and magnified. It’s hard to hide how a quarterback performs. When a quarterback does not execute, his shortcomings are revealed for the world to see.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule, at a Las Vegas news conference Saturday, said Lateef was fully practicing after recovering from a hamstring injury suffered against Iowa on Nov. 28. Rhule also said: “I think TJ is going to play great.”

Utah presents challenge

Utah (10-2 and ranked 15th) wasn’t far from making the College Football Playoff. Utah ranks 60th in total defense, allowing 360.3 yards per game — middle of the pack nationally. But the Utes are 17th nationally in pass defense, allowing 177.5 yards per game. Against the run, Utah ranks 111th, allowing 182.8 yards per game.

If Lateef plays well against a successful program — regardless of the game’s outcome — he might set himself up for the offseason and the 2026 season which already has begun. The king is gone; long live the king.

Lateef will be without NFL Draft-bound running back Emmett Johnson, the nation’s third-leading rusher with 1,451 yards. Johnson’s absence will put pressure on offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen to fashion a game plan that puts Lafeef in the best position to succeed.

Of course, Lateef’s game management would have been greatly enhanced with Johnson running the ball 25 times against the nation’s 111th-ranked rushing defense, right?

Lateef might mitigate Johnson’s absence with his own mobility. Lateef can escape a pass rush, something the portal-bound Raiola could not do consistently. Lateef can gain yards on the ground. His legs can add a dimension to Nebraska’s offense that simply wasn’t much of an option the past two seasons.

If Lateef can command the line of scrimmage, if his decision-making is sound, if his arm is accurate and true, and if the other hundred things a quarterback must do are handled with composure and professionalism, Lateef knows he will walk off the field and enjoy a serious leg up in the race to be Nebraska’s starting quarterback.

Lateef’s makeup

One thing about Lateef. He’s not afraid of competition. He signed with Nebraska knowing Raiola was in Lincoln and likely would be a three-year starter. That meant a two-year apprenticeship for Lateef.

It meant he would not play meaningful minutes unless Raiola were hurt.

Another thing about Lafeef. With a poor performance against Utah, he can raise plenty of doubt. Is he the guy who moved the team at UCLA? Or, is he the guy who was shut down, emphatically, by Penn State and Iowa?

Lateef will be just a sophomore in 2026 and Nebraska needs to judge his potential and fit. Has Lateef shown enough to securely take over for Raiola? If not, does he show enough potential to become that guy?

One thing about football. Teams go nowhere without a quality quarterback. Whether that’s TJ Lateef for Nebraska in 2026, we’ll get a good look in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The ball’s in Lateef’s court. For the Utah game, and for his Nebraska future.

