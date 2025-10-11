Nebraska’s 2027 Quarterback Commit Trae Taylor to Play in Navy All-American Game
After an excellent first month of play, Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor is set to represent the Huskers on one of high school football’s biggest stages. The junior signal-caller from suburban Chicago announced his invitation to the Navy All-American Bowl, set to take place in San Antonio at the start of 2027.
Through six games, Taylor has accounted for over 1,900 all-purpose yards and 29 total touchdowns, quickly proving why he’s climbed to No. 4 nationally among 2027 quarterbacks.
With three games remaining in the regular season, Taylor has led his team to a 4–2 record, with both losses coming by one score, including a one-point defeat to Montini Catholic, led by the nation’s No. 2 quarterback in his class. In that game, Taylor combined for eight total touchdowns, five through the air and three on the ground, while racking up more than 500 yards of offense. Even in defeat, the performance showcased his ability to rise to the moment and command his team under pressure.
For Nebraska, Taylor’s continued rise only strengthens the foundation of its future quarterback room. Matt Rhule, offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, and quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas made the 6-foot-3 prospect a priority early in the 2027 cycle, landing his commitment in May over dozens of Power Four programs. Since then, Taylor has become one of the faces of the Huskers’ future, regularly visiting Lincoln for games and engaging with fellow recruits both online and in person.
His steady development throughout his junior campaign has mirrored the traits Nebraska’s staff values most: leadership, poise, and decision-making under pressure. Those who’ve watched him up close describe him as a “cerebral” quarterback who thrives in rhythm, qualities that fit seamlessly with the offensive identity Rhule and Holgorsen are looking to build in Lincoln.
As Taylor’s profile continues to climb nationally, so too does Nebraska’s visibility on the recruiting trail. For the Huskers, his selection to the Navy All-American Bowl isn’t just an individual honor; it’s a reflection of a program gaining traction and credibility among elite prospects.
While there’s still plenty of football to be played before Taylor arrives in Lincoln, his growing recognition marks an important step in Nebraska’s rebuild. His leadership as a peer recruiter gives Rhule’s staff an advantage they didn’t have during previous cycles, and his continued ascent could help attract even more top-tier talent to the 2027 class.
For now, Taylor’s invitation is just a date on the calendar, but as he continues to elevate his play, it stands as another signal that the future of Nebraska football is in capable hands. If they haven't already, Husker Nation may want to start getting familiar with its next QB1.
