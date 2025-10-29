Nebraska’s Ceyair Wright Sets the Standard for the Huskers’ Defense
Nebraska escaped with a win Saturday over Northwestern, improving its record to 6-2 and securing bowl eligibility. But for this football program, bowl eligibility is no longer enough.
Cornerback and captain Ceyair Wright hopes to help Nebraska reach its fullest potential.
“We haven’t mentioned becoming bowl eligible the entire season,” Wright said. “I think that was something we talked about last year, but this year, our eyes are on greater goals.”
Wright sets the tone for the season and defines the team’s mindset. He steps up in high-stakes moments, not only when it’s easy to speak but also when finding the right words matters most. To Wright, leadership comes naturally. His approach to guiding teammates combines accountability, encouragement and a quiet confidence that spreads throughout the locker room.
Head coach Matt Rhule said at a recent press conference that Wright’s influence has made his job easier.
“Probably the best captain-type leader I’ve seen in a long time, and I mean no shots at anybody else,” Rhule said. “Literally, I’m talking to the team and I finish, and I’m like, ‘Ceyair, you got anything?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, Coach.’ He’s just one of the best. He had those guys ready to go, and everyone made plays.”
Rhule shared that Wright is even the player who asks for the stadium lights to be turned on so teammates can put in extra work together.
Wright’s leadership is invaluable, but his play on the field is just as impressive. Recently named a Midseason All-American by The Athletic, Wright has continued to turn heads across the Big Ten.
"Ceyair Wright was absolutely phenomenal," Rhule said. "He got targeted five times and he just absolutely was a shutdown nickel corner in the game."
Nebraska allows just 127.5 passing yards per game, and Wright plays a huge part in that success. He’s totaled 14 tackles, including 0.5 for loss. His impact goes beyond the stat sheet because quarterbacks often look the other way rather than test his coverage.
Wright’s consistency, efficiency, productivity and versatility make him both a standout player and a steady leader.
Nebraska’s climb to becoming a strong and competitive program hasn’t been without challenges. But leaders in the locker room have made the path clearer. Wright provides the athleticism, focus and leadership Nebraska needs to keep climbing the Big Ten ladder.
The Huskers next matchup against his former team, USC, will be crucial, and Wright will once again be at the heart of it.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.