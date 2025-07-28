Nebraska's Dylan Raiola Named to Maxwell Award Watch List
Nebraska football had an up-and-down year in 2024, as did Dylan Raiola.
He started as a true freshman and led the Huskers to their first bowl win in nearly a decade, but there was still a clear need for improvement heading into his upcoming sophomore season.
Raiola was named to the 2025 Maxwell Award Watch List on Monday, showing that the nation is watching to see if he has taken those necessary steps to improve.
The Maxwell Award honors the most outstanding player in college football. Past winners include college football legends such as Tim Tebow, Joe Burrow and Bryce Young. Nebraska has had just one Maxwell winner in its history—running back Mike Rozier in 1983.
Now, Raiola becomes the latest Husker to be considered for the award, and it comes after a season that has many in the program hopeful about what’s next.
Raiola arrived in Lincoln as one of the top quarterback recruits in the country and quickly made his presence felt. He started from day one and helped lead Nebraska to its first bowl appearance since 2016. He finished the season with 2,819 passing yards, a 67.1% completion rate and 13 touchdown passes—setting school freshman records in both yardage and accuracy.
It is clear that Raiola is ready to build something at Nebraska. While some young players look to transfer to wherever is most convenient for them, Raiola is committed to coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers.
While being on the 80-man Maxwell watch list doesn’t guarantee anything—it’s a long season, and the award field is deep—it does underscore the level of national attention Raiola has started to attract. Heading into 2025, he's expected to be one of the Big Ten’s most intriguing quarterbacks.
Nebraska’s expectations will naturally rise with Raiola returning for his sophomore season. There are still questions to answer—how will he handle more complex defenses, can he continue to improve in the red zone, and how much support will he get from the run game and offensive line—but his foundation is strong.
If he takes a step forward, both he and Nebraska could be in for a meaningful season.
The complete watch list is below. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was the 2024 winner.
