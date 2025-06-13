Matt Rhule Reveals Why Dylan Raiola Stayed at Nebraska Instead of Transferring
Dylan Raiola arrived in Lincoln with more expectations than almost any freshman in the country. A five-star quarterback and the son of former Nebraska great Dominic Raiola, he was expected to be the face of the Huskers’ turnaround under head coach Matt Rhule.
But after a freshman season filled with growing pains, tough losses, and flashes of brilliance, Raiola faced a choice that’s become common in college football: stay and fight, or hit the transfer portal and start over.
“Everyone reached out to him,” Rhule said during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show. “He could have taken the easy way out and left and gone into the portal and gone to someplace where he doesn’t have to do as much himself. But he chose to stick it out and fight. He came back and I’ve been excited to see where he’s at.”
That desire to stay and fight, to face challenges head-on rather than run from them, is what sets Raiola apart. Rather than seeking an easier path, he embraced the difficulties that come with leading a major program rebuilding under pressure.
Raiola, a true freshman starter in 2024, faced an up-and-down year but ended strong. He threw for 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, finishing with a QBR of 62.5,ranking 59th nationally among all quarterbacks.
Raiola’s first six starts included five wins, nine touchdown passes, and only three interceptions on 169 attempts—before enduring a tough mid-season slump in October and November. But the freshman closed the season well, winning two of his final three games, including the Pinstripe Bowl victory. It was Nebraska's first bowl win since 2015.
That Pinstripe Bowl win over Boston College marked Nebraska’s first bowl appearance since 2016, capping a 7–6 season. It was a meaningful step forward for a program with high expectations, and Rhule emphasized that Raiola’s growth in leadership and mental toughness will be key as Nebraska aims higher.
“Mentally from a football perspective, it comes really easy to him," Rhule said. "Where I see him growing is in the phases of leadership and the phases of mental toughness, handling adversity. And I think he’s going to have a great year.”
Rhule’s comments highlight the rare commitment Raiola showed by choosing to stay and fight through adversity rather than seeking an easier route. In an era when many players transfer at the first sign of struggle, Raiola’s loyalty and toughness provide Nebraska with a foundation to build on and sell to recruits.
As the Huskers prepare for the 2025 season with new offensive pieces and high hopes, Raiola’s decision to stay grounded in Nebraska’s program will be central to their success moving forward.
