Nebraska’s Five Coolest, Most Sensational Plays of the Season (So Far)
Second of two parts. To read Part One, a look at the first half of the season, click here.
Nebraska’s first six games included some of the coolest plays you’ll ever see.
Sometimes, it takes years (and years) for a team to have so many interesting and decisive plays.
The Huskers (5-1) created all of this coolness in six games.
So, we present: The five coolest plays of 2025 (in chronological order), with some bonus honorable mentions.
Game-saving interception
Vs. Cincinnati, Aug. 28, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Cincinnati was on the move, and only three points behind in the season opener. With 34 seconds to play and Cincy at the Nebraska 33-yard line, Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen was open enough in the end zone for a potential game-winning touchdown reception.
Cincy’s talented quarterback Brendan Sorsby let it fly, but instead of throwing a safer pass toward Allen’s outside shoulder, the ball was slightly underthrown. Nebraska defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr., closed in, and flew into Huskers history with the interception.
“I looked up and seen the ball and I just made the play,” Hartzog told reporters after the 20-17 victory. “It felt unreal.”
On the previous play, Hartzog was called for holding that gave Cincinnati 10 crucial yards. But one play later, redemption was his.
Sack-scoop-and-score
Vs. Houston Christian, Sept. 13, Memorial Stadium
The play had no bearing on the Huskers’ 59-7 win, but the suddenness of the hit and resulting touchdown got your attention.
Along with the sight of a defensive lineman rumbling toward the opponent’s end zone.
Huskers defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel buried HCU quarterback Jake Weir in the pocket. Rocked Weir’s world, really. The ball popped free and redshirt freshman Williams Nwaneri did a scoop-and-score. Williams ran 29 yards for the touchdown to give Nebraska a 31-0 lead.
“When I picked it up, I was really trying to get my balance,” Nwaneri said after the game. “That’s why I was running like that, but I definitely have to make sure to tuck the ball away next time.
“If I can remember, throughout my career, little league I don’t think I scored, yeah I think that was my first one.”
Hail Mary
Vs. Michigan, Sept. 20, Memorial Stadium
Nebraska was seconds away from going into halftime down 17-10 to the 21st-ranked Wolverines. A critical timeout error by the Wolverines gave the Huskers one final play before the half.
Dylan Raiola rolled right, facing no defensive pressure. He made the pass from the Huskers’ 45-yard line. The ball arrived a few yards into the end zone, where wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. plucked it from the crowd. The play totaled 52 yards and the Huskers went into halftime tied, 17-all.
“We run it every week in practice,” Barney said. “It was called. I was like, I just gotta do my assignment and do what I need to do.
“Dylan made a good throw. I made a good catch. I’m proud of it. It wasn’t enough.”
Michigan won, 30-27, handing Nebraska its only loss.
Blocked-punt touchdown
Vs. Michigan State, Oct. 4, Memorial Stadium
Michigan State dropped back in punt formation, trailing 7-0 in the first quarter. Spartans punter Ryan Eckley stood on the MSU 13-yard line awaiting the snap.
Nebraska came hard for the punt. Huskers defensive back Jamir Conn, looking like a 100-meter sprint man, came through untouched. He blocked the punt, his second blocked punt of the season. Tight end Carter Nelson returned it 3 yards for a touchdown.
It might have been the easiest punt block in college football history.
Nelson’s score was the Huskers’ second touchdown in 1 minutes, 14 seconds in an eventual 38-27 Nebraska victory.
“[I] wanted the scoop-and-score, looked up and saw Carter had it in the end zone,” Conn said after the game.
“We were talking about it a couple of times [during the week] saying how he was going to scoop it, and I said: ‘I’ll meet you in the end zone.’ ”
One-shoe touchdown
Vs. Michigan State, Oct. 4, Memorial Stadium
Dylan Raiola completed a screen pass to Nyziah Hunter in the third quarter, the Huskers ahead, 24-21. Hunter turned the corner, lost one of his shoes, and sprinted 59 yards for a touchdown in the Huskers’ 38-27 victory.
Hunter was motoring, too.
“That was my first one-shoe touchdown and I had a top speed, too,” Hunter said. “Even if I had both shoes on, I just wonder what would be my top speed.”
Honorable mentions
Luke Lindenmeyer proposes
After Akron game, Sept. 6, Memorial Stadium
Technically, this did happen on the Memorial Stadium field … and is worthy of mentioning.
The Huskers tight end proposed to girlfriend Kailyn Storovich, a Scarlet dancer, after the Huskers defeated Akron, 68-0. Lindenmeyer, a former walk-on, had his first career touchdown catch against the Zips.
“I couldn’t think of a better place to do it,” Lindenmeyer told Storovich during the proposal that could be heard in a Nebraska Instagram video. “To tell you I love you and I want to be with you for the rest of my life.”
Two more honorable mentions
Both are from the scintillating Maryland game, a 34-31 Nebraska win.
First, sophomore Kenneth Williams’ 85-yard kickoff return at 8:13 of the second quarter, that set up the Huskers at the Maryland 10-yard line. The Terps had just taken a 14-10 lead, so Williams’ return gave the Huskers new life. Two plays later, Raiola hit Lindenmeyer for a 7-yard TD pass and the Huskers led, 17-14.
Second, Emmett Johnson’s 50-yard run in the fourth quarter on a drive that resulted in a Nebraska field goal. The points cut Maryland’s lead to 31-27.
Johnson used his speed to get outside and when he cut back, he used every elusive technique ever used by a running back — one or two that Barry Sanders would have applauded — to set up Nebraska at the 10-yard line.
