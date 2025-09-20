Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Week 4 (Bet on Jacory Barney Jr. To Score)
We have a big slate of college football games ahead of us today, and while, yes, you can bet on all the sides and totals you want, did you know that you can likely bet on player props, too? Some states currently don't allow it, but many do. If you're one of the lucky ones who can bet on player props, you're in the right place.
I'm going to break down my best prop bets for today's college football action, including a bet on Jacory Barney Jr. to find the end zone.
Week 4 Best College Football Prop Bets
- Josh Hoover OVER 315.5 Passing Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Kaden Feagin OVER 60.5 Rushing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Jacory Barney Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+230) via FanDuel
Josh Hoover OVER 315.5 Passing Yards (-115)
I want the record to show that I've been a big Josh Hoover guy since before the season began. He has had an unbelievable start to his 2025 campaign, completing 76.2% of passes for 621 yards and six touchdowns. Now, he and the Horned Frogs get to take on an SMU team that has allowed 8.2 yards per throw this season, which ranks 98th in the country. I think we're in for another big Hoover performance.
Kaden Feagin OVER 60.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Illinois and Indiana will face each other in a rivalry game on Saturday. Indiana ranks 120th in opponent yards per carry so far this season, allowing teams to gain 5.6 yards per rush. That leads me to target Kaden Feagin, the Illinois running back, to have a big day. He has already racked up 222 rushing yards this season, while averaging 4.4 yards per carry. He could be in for a huge performance on Saturday.
Jacory Barney Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+230)
If you want a touchdown scorer at north of 2-1 odds, consider Jacory Berney Jr. of Nebraska. He and the Cornhuskers are set to host the Michigan Wolverines this week. If Nebraska wants to win this game, it'll have to go through the air. Barney Jr. leads Nebraska in receptions (15), while ranking second in receiving yards at 181. If Nebraska scores a touchdown through the air, there's a solid chance it's Barney Jr.
