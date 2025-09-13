Nebraska’s Riley Van Poppel Makes the Huge Hit, Williams Nwaneri Gets the Touchdown
Nebraska sophomore defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel easily beat the Houston Christian offensive lineman and zeroed in on Huskies quarterback Jake Weir.
Thump … in John Madden’s voice, if you choose.
Van Poppel had a clean avenue to Weir. He hit the quarterback squarely in the upper back, the ball going one way and Weir going the other way. Van Poppel dislodged the ball. Nebraska defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri scooped up the ball and turned on the jets. He rumbled for a 29-yard touchdown — a “scoop and score” the TV announcer understandably screamed about the sudden and exciting play — to give the Huskers a 31-0 lead.
Nebraska continued its onslaught, defeating FCS Houston Christian, 59-7, before 86,292 fans at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers are 3-0 for the second consecutive season and will begin their Big Ten schedule next Saturday at home against Michigan.
Michigan can wait. The Huskers will enjoy this one, for now.
How the big play happened
“We had a little interior game call with me and [Elijah] Jeudy,” said Van Poppel, who is 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds and from Argyle, Texas.
“I was timing up the silent count because I knew when it was coming, but I had a feeling they were going to zone … so I had that open gap and I was supposed to be the penetrator.
“Something we talk about all the time is to get off, get off the ball, get vertical and let things take care of itself …
“I shot my shot. I went out there and tried to make the play. I didn’t really even know I knocked the ball out, I just heard everyone get loud. I turned around and Will [Nwaneri] had it and he was running for the end zone, so I was happy.”
Nwaneri said it was his first touchdown ever.
“When I picked it up, I was really trying to get my balance,” Nwaneri said. “That’s why I was running like that, but I definitely have to make sure to tuck the ball away next time.
“If I can remember, throughout my career, little league I don’t think I scored, yeah I think that was my first one.”
Strong Huskers defense
Van Poppel’s huge play was his only tackle. The Huskers held HCU to 93 net rushing yards. HCU (1-2) gained 135 yards on 35 attempts (2.7 yards per carry). HCU only had 11 first downs — compared with Nebraska’s 30 first downs and 192 yards rushing.
“It’s a lot of fun to play with that style of defense,” Van Poppel said about the way the Huskers attacked and swarmed to the ball.
“It’s good because everyone can play in our room can play all across the line. Whether that’s the nose, the tackle, whatever it is and of course you have three-down, four-down stuff.
“Sometimes you’re on the inside, sometimes you’re on the outside. I think Coach Bradden [Terry, defensive line coach] does an excellent job of teaching everyone.
“Whenever he’s talking to one person, he’s talking to the whole room, when you’re on the field, when you’re in the locker room. Everyone’s learning how to play every aspect of the game from the defensive-line standpoint no matter where it’s at.
“It’s fun because you’re not sitting there doing the same thing every time. You can get to pin your ears back and just go.”
Easy pickings for Huskers
The game wasn't much more than a tuneup for the Huskers. HCS, the 89th-ranked FCS team, was overmatched by the Huskers, who keep closing in on a Top 25 ranking. Next on Nebraska’s docket is a serious Saturday afternoon against Michigan, a 63-3 winner today over Central Michigan.
“It feels amazing knowing that I’m out there with my guys who are playing hard around me and letting me make that play and hoping I can return that favor to them,” Van Poppel said.
“Plays aren’t just me making the play, it’s them. I’m doing my job as well. Personally, I haven’t been too ecstatic about how I played the past two weeks, so getting out there and making a play just does a lot for me.
“It puts me in the right mindset heading back into Big Ten play. You forget how good it feels to go out there to make a play like that and it’s something we’ve been talking about.
“Coach Bradden said when we got on the field today when we were warming up ‘Who’s going to get the first one, who’s going to have the first one this game.’ Just having a little inner competition between the team, every game and who’s going to get the first one.”
Party’s over. Michigan is less than a week away.
