Nebraska’s Flaws Exposed in Loss to Michigan

Huskers get pushed around in Memorial Stadium.

TJ Birkel

Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) is tackled by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Andrew Marshall (10) and defensive back Rex Guthrie (21) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) is tackled by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Andrew Marshall (10) and defensive back Rex Guthrie (21) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium.
The Common Fans are spicy as they discuss Nebraska’s frustrating loss to Michigan. 

  • Nebraska lost–at times badly–at both lines of scrimmage. 
  • The Nebraska run defense was gashed to the tune of almost 300 yards. 
  • The Husker offensive line could not contain Michigan’s defenders, and the offense didn’t do much of anything in the 2nd half.
  • Special teams bugaboos rear their ugly head again. 

What it all means for the Big Red:

  • No one is calling for any firings, but it feels like the team should be further along in year 3. 
  • Offensive line was supposed to be a strength of the team and Dylan Raiola was running for his life all afternoon. 
  • The defense’s ability to stop the run is officially a problem. 
  • Lots of youth on defense, and new coaches, so there’s hope they can improve significantly as the season goes on. 
  • Dylan at times needs to get rid of the ball or move in the pocket sooner, but otherwise he had a very strong performance and kept Nebraska in the game. 
  • Bye week is good for the team but it’ll be a long two weeks for the Common Fans out there. 

This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! As always, GBR for LIFE! 

Or watch now! 

