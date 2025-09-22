Nebraska’s Flaws Exposed in Loss to Michigan
Huskers get pushed around in Memorial Stadium.
The Common Fans are spicy as they discuss Nebraska’s frustrating loss to Michigan.
- Nebraska lost–at times badly–at both lines of scrimmage.
- The Nebraska run defense was gashed to the tune of almost 300 yards.
- The Husker offensive line could not contain Michigan’s defenders, and the offense didn’t do much of anything in the 2nd half.
- Special teams bugaboos rear their ugly head again.
What it all means for the Big Red:
- No one is calling for any firings, but it feels like the team should be further along in year 3.
- Offensive line was supposed to be a strength of the team and Dylan Raiola was running for his life all afternoon.
- The defense’s ability to stop the run is officially a problem.
- Lots of youth on defense, and new coaches, so there’s hope they can improve significantly as the season goes on.
- Dylan at times needs to get rid of the ball or move in the pocket sooner, but otherwise he had a very strong performance and kept Nebraska in the game.
- Bye week is good for the team but it’ll be a long two weeks for the Common Fans out there.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! As always, GBR for LIFE!
