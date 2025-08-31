Nebraska's Lukewarm Win Over Cincinnati Still Brings Positives
In a long-awaited season opener, Nebraska came away with a narrow win over Cincinnati as Husker fans packed Arrowhead Stadium. The Huskers start the season 1-0, but the victory wasn’t the most reassuring sign of things to come. The good news is this was only the first game, and there’s plenty of room for growth. Although some questionable areas will need attention from the coaches, there were also noticeable improvements that deserve recognition.
Special Teams
Special teams were the unsung heroes of the night, stepping up and delivering exactly what Nebraska needed to escape with a win. It may not be the flashiest part of the game, but special teams often make the difference between a good team and a bad one, and can even decide the outcome. After last year’s struggles, this performance was a breath of fresh air.
Take San Jose State, for example. Their kicker recently missed a 33-yard field goal, then came up short on a 56-yard attempt that would have won the game. In comparison, Nebraska’s new kicker made a strong first impression, hitting two field goals in the first half. His debut kick as a Husker was a 52-yarder that helped set the tone early.
Punter Archie Wilson did his part, too. No matter which leg he used, Wilson forced Cincinatti's offense to work for every yard. He punted four times, with three landing inside the 20. His final punt was pinned inside the 10-yard line, playing a key role in closing out the game. While it’s easy to play the “what-if” game, it’s hard to ignore how different the result might have been without Wilson’s pinpoint placement.
Emmett Johnson
Emmett Johnson rushed for 108 yards on 28 carries and showed his versatility by adding seven catches for 27 yards. Backups Isaiah Mozee and Mekhi Nelson had just one carry each, making it clear Johnson is the workhorse of this offense. He was a force to be reckoned with, but it’s going to be a long season if he has to shoulder the entire load. If he goes down, the running game could quickly become a serious concern.
Secondary
While the run defense struggled, Nebraska’s pass defense held its ground. The experienced secondary stepped up in a big way. Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby managed just 25 attempts for 69 yards — a number that stands out for more reasons than one — and threw one costly interception.
DeShon Singleton and Andrew Marshall helped limit Sorsby to just 24 passing yards through the first three quarters. The secondary had a quietly strong performance, but Malcolm Hartzog stole the show with a game-sealing interception.
Hartzog had been picked on for most of the night, but he got the last laugh. He made the play when it mattered most, proving exactly why Nebraska trusts him in big moments.
Receivers
While Cincinnati’s receivers struggled to find their rhythm, Nebraska’s wideouts got the offense moving. Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter were new additions this offseason brought in to strengthen the receiver group, and they did not disappoint. Expectations were high, and both lived up to them. The wide receivers did everything asked of them and more. Winning key man-to-man battles made a big difference. The pair combined for 12 catches and 116 yards. Both also found the end zone each having one touchdown, each scoring one touchdown.
Hunter scored Nebraska’s first touchdown of the season with an impressive toe-tap catch along the side of the end zone. Anyone who watched the game knows there will be more 50/50 balls coming Hunter’s way, and it won’t be fun for opposing defensive backs.
In his first game as a Husker, tight end Luke Lindemeyer caught 5 passes for 47 yards and made valuable contributions as a blocker. With Raiola entering his second year and settling in, he should have a lot of fun working with these players.
This game might not have been as dominant as some fans hoped, but there were definitely parts worth celebrating. Nebraska forced two turnovers and did not commit any themselves, which is a complete turnaround from last year. Tougher opponents await down the road, and a lackluster performance won’t be enough to beat them. Still, the Huskers survived, shook off the cobwebs and showed some promise. By building on these positives, Nebraska can gain momentum and improve as the season progresses.
