Nebraska's Matt Rhule Weighs In on Utah Coaching Change Ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl
The coaching change at Utah is coming slightly earlier than planned.
The No. 15 Utes had already been planning to transition from Kyle Whittingham to Morgan Scalley, with Whittingham notifying the school he would be stepping down, not retiring, after the Las Vegas Bowl against Nebraska. As both teams arrived to their bowl city on Friday, Whittingham was hired as the next head coach of the Michigan Wolverines.
On Saturday in Sin City, Husker coach Matt Rhule was asked about the coaching change for his upcoming opponent.
"I was hearing some rumors that he might get that job maybe about a week ago, kind of before it popped," Rhule told reporters. "I know when he announced it was his last game, I was like, 'Great. One more thing for Utah to be fired up about.'
"But now it's Coach Scalley's first game. They're a great football team. I know they'll be excited."
Rhule said that he had never met Whittingham during their years in coaching, despite both being at Under Armour schools at the same time and being in the same places.
"I don't know him well," Rhule said. "I was looking forward to seeing him. He's done such a great job. But now he'll be at Michigan and he'll be a great fit, I'm sure."
From rallying cry to potential distraction
As Rhule had noted, a potential concern for the Huskers was the rallying cry of the Utah team for their long-time coach. Whittingham took over for Urban Meyer after the 2004 season, leading the Utes up until this week.
Although Whittingham was leaving the program after this game, he was supposed to be in Las Vegas all week. Instead, he traveled with the team to the bowl destination and then informed them he would be leaving immediately. He's set to join the Wolverines at their bowl in Orlando, as they take on Texas just 30 minutes prior to kickoff between the Utes and the Huskers.
Adding fuel to the distraction fire, offensive coordinator Jason Beck is reportedly set to follow Whittingham to Ann Arbor. Beck guided the Utes to the No. 6 total offense among FBS schools this season. Utah's rushing offense ranked second behind Navy for yards per game. The Utes also ranked highly for third-down conversion percentage and scoring offense.
With all of that potential for a distraction, coach-in-waiting to now head coach Scalley told reporters on Friday that he expects the focus to remain the same.
"I’m fired up," Scalley said. "I’m excited. I mean, there’s going to be learning on the go. At the same time, I have complete trust in our coaching staff and our players. They’re locked in. They’re dialed in."
Scalley does not expect more opt-outs from the bowl game. There have only been three opt-outs among the Utes' two-deep to this point, with all three declaring for the NFL draft: offensive tackle Spencer Fano, offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, and defensive end Logan Fano.
"You see in that first team meeting, guys that are intent on finishing this season off the right way," Scalley said. "Eleven wins, we’ve only had that three times in University of Utah football history and we want to make that four."
Nebraska and Utah will face off on New Year's Eve at 2:30 p.m. from Allegiant Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.
