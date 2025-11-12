All Huskers

Nebraska's Most Likely Final Record After 10 Games

The Huskers are still ahead of the pace from 2024. What do the analytics say about how the rest of the season will go?

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska linebacker Dylan Rogers points at the UCLA Bruin offense during the second half at the Rose Bowl.
Nebraska linebacker Dylan Rogers points at the UCLA Bruin offense during the second half at the Rose Bowl. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
With two games to go in the regular season, Nebraska football remains ahead of the 2024 pace.

Last year, the Huskers started 3-0 before a close setback. After back-to-back wins, NU then got embarrassed on the road to begin a four-game losing streak. Through nine games, the Big Red were sitting at 5-5.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef hands the ball off to running back Emmett Johnson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef hands the ball off to running back Emmett Johnson. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

This season played out the same way through the first seven games. But instead of a four-game losing streak, the Huskers split the next four. Through 10 games, the Big Red are 7-3.

So, how will the rest of this year go?

According to Kelley Ford and the KFord Ratings, Nebraska has a solid chance to further eclipse last year's output. Here are the game-by-game percentages of winning for Nebraska's remaining schedule.

Matt Rhule has Nebraska with back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since the Bo Pelini era.
Matt Rhule has Nebraska with back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since the Bo Pelini era. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After a week off, the Huskers head east to face Penn State on Nov. 22. The Nittany Lions are 3-6, with wins over Nevada, FIU, and Villanova, and losses to Oregon, UCLA, Northwestern, Iowa, Ohio State, and Indiana. KFord gives Nebraska a 30% chance of winning the game, down 1% from last week.

The regular-season finale is at home with Iowa on Black Friday. The Hawkeyes are 6-3, with wins over Albany, UMass, Rutgers, Wisconsin, Penn State, and Minnesota, and losses to Iowa State, Indiana, and Oregon. KFord gives Nebraska a 431% chance of winning the game, down 2%.

If you take every game with a better than 50% chance as a Nebraska win, then the Big Red are in line to go 7-5. KFord gives Nebraska a 59% chance to win at least eight games, which is 8% higher than before the UCLA win. The ratings also give the Big Red a 12% (up 1%) chance to win at least nine games.

How have the KFord Preseason Ratings done in predicting the results this season?

Ahead of the season, Ford predicted the Big Red lose to an eight-win season, with a 7.7-4.3 record.

Nebraska had a 71% win expectancy against Cincinnati in Kansas City. The Huskers won 20-17.

Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Dane Key
Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Dane Key runs to the end zone and scores a touchdown at the Kansas City Classic season-opening game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers, Aug. 28, 2025, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The win expectancy was 98% against Akron and 99% against Houston Christian, which were 68-0 and 59-7 wins, respectively.

The first loss of the season was also the first time the win expectancy dropped below 50%. It was 32%, which ultimately happened as Nebraska fell 30-27 to Michigan.

A 75% win expectancy against Michigan State came true with the Huskers winning 38-27. That same win expectancy saw Nebraska get a 34-31 victory at Maryland.

Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter
Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter catches a touchdown as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jamare Glasker defends during the game at SECU Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

For the first time on the year, Nebraska was favored with a 53% win expectancy but lost at Minnesota, 24-6.

An 88% win expectancy was followed by a 28-21 victory over Northwestern.

Facing the Los Angeles teams, Nebraska had a 47% win expectancy against USC and 66% against UCLA. Those predictions held true, with a 21-17 loss to the Trojans and a 28-21 victory over the Bruins.

Nebraska players run to the end zone to celebrate Andrew Marshall's interception against USC.
Nebraska players run to the end zone to celebrate Andrew Marshall's interception against USC. / Cory Edmondson, KFGE

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule

  • Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
  • Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
  • Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
  • Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
  • Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
  • Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
  • Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
  • Oct. 25 Nebraska 28, Northwestern 21
  • Nov. 1 USC 21, Nebraska 17
  • Nov. 8 Nebraska 28, UCLA 21
  • Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
  • Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS

Home games are bolded. All times central.

