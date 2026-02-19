Nebraska’s Offensive Line, Both Maligned and Praised in 2025, is Being Rebuilt Through the Portal

Nebraska center Justin Evans was the anchor of the line that was praised and criticized — sometimes on back-to-back plays.

Evans and mates helped open holes for Big Ten Running Back of the Year Emmett Johnson, who gained 1,451 yards rushing. The same line also was on the receiving end of 33 sacks. The Huskers were 112th in the nation (out of 134 teams) in sacks allowed.

There were extending circumstances in the Huskers giving up sacks. Dylan Raiola was sacked 27 times but was criticized for a lack of mobility that prevented him from evading defensive pressure, and for holding onto the ball too long. Circumstances or not, the offensive line took a chunk of the blame.

But with the turn of the calendar, another year and another bite of the apple. The Huskers are coming off consecutive 7-6 seasons and open spring practice this week. Change is everywhere, with a new offensive line coach and new players.

All of the change, the Huskers hope, will result in better performance and a better bottom line.

Newcomers on the line

Nebraska brought in three offensive linemen from the transfer portal:

* Brendan Black: Senior, Iowa State. Black played all 12 games and made 10 starts at right guard in 2025.

* Tree Babalade: Junior, South Carolina. He played in seven games with five starts at right tackle in 2025.

* Paul Mubenga: Junior, LSU. He played in 10 games with six starts at left guard in 2025.

Geep Wade is the new offensive line coach, hired from Georgia Tech to replace Donovan Raiola, who was fired in December.

Evans, at a news conference Thursday, talked about his new teammates among other topics.

“I think we’re definitely ahead of the game,” said Evans, a 6-foot-2, 315-pound senior from East Orange, N.J., who started all 13 games last season. As a sophomore in 2024, Evans started all 13 games at guard.

"We have smart guys in the room. We have a lot of guys with a lot of experience. So, bringing all those guys together as one cohesive unit is going to be elite for us upfront.

“I think they [portal players] fit in really well. They take culture really well. They’re adapting to the standard really well. We don’t have any issues with them. We brought them in like family and that’s what it should be.”

The Pritchett experience

Left tackle Elijah Pritchett transferred from Alabama before last season. He started eight of the Huskers’ 13 games. He was expected to produce more than he did, especially with his Alabama background.

“He’s grown as a player, as a person, immensely, I can say,” Evans said about Pritchett. “Just with the help of myself, and me just talking to him every day …

“Me and Pritch talk every day. Just taking him under my wing coming in as a new guy and learning a new coach, a new system, and I think he’s adapted pretty well and that’s what allowed him to mature and become the player he is today.”

Nebraska center Justin Evans is one of the leaders for the Huskers. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Evans cautioned that the portal linemen, two from the SEC and one from the Big 12, will have to earn their playing time.

“I think everybody has to prove themselves at some point,” Evans said. “No matter where you’re coming from, whether you’re a freshman or you’re a transfer incoming, everybody has to work and show that they can produce on the field.

“I’m just been embracing my leadership. I think that’s one area that I can improve a lot on is just embracing all the new people on the team and just owning that leadership role that I’ve been put in.

“[Being a leader] looks like building a relationship deeper than football with the team because football connects all of us, but just getting to know my teammates on a deeper level will allow everybody to play for each other.”

Along with the newcomers are players who remained at Nebraska and the recruits. The competition should improved the Huskers’ depth and skill level.

“I think all the younger guys have grown and improved and we have a lot more depth in the room now and guys are willing to step up and willing to go in if somebody goes down,” Evans said.

Evans said he enjoys working with Wade. The Huskers are studying how the Georgia Tech line operated under Wade.

“I think we can take a lot of things from them,” Evans said. “We can learn a lot from them and just get better in the film study. I can say just studying them whether as simple as a step or your hat [helmet] placement, I think we’ve already learned a lot so much.

“So, going into the spring, we do have a set foundation of what we’re going to work on and what we need to improve to get better this season.

“He’s [Wade] a great guy. He has great energy and he wants the best for us.”

With the new world of college football and so many players transferring in and out, Evans said that wasn’t part of his plan.

“It was a no-brainer,” Evans said. “I knew I was coming back from the jump.”

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.