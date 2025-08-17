New Center Justin Evans Grows into Leadership Role with Huskers
Quarterbacks, by nature and definition, almost always are a football team’s leader. But they aren’t the only ones.
On many teams, centers tend to be leaders. They are right in the middle of the action, calling blocking signals to offensive linemates, helping control the tempo. Like the quarterback, centers also have the ball in their hands on every play.
Nebraska junior Justin Evans is in his first season at center after spending most of his career at left guard. He has 18 starts and has played in 25 games across two seasons. Through the offseason and summer camp, Evans is growing into that leadership position that requires force and talent on the field, and skill and finesse off the field.
“It’s improved tremendously,” Evans said about his leadership voice as he spoke with reporters after Friday's practice. “Like last year, I didn’t say too many words. I feel like this year I’ve been embracing my role and speaking up when I need to speak up and just addressing things that need to be addressed within the team and in my position room.”
Off-the-field contributions
Evans knows football teams can thrive when players are in a close-knit environment. As coach Matt Rhule has addressed this summer, the Huskers have developed a natural camaraderie off the field. Coming off a 7-6 season, the Huskers have bigger ambitions for 2025.
“It’s all about relationship off the field,” said Evans, a 6-foot-2, 315-pounder from East Orange, N.J.
“If we don’t have a relationship off the field it’s not going to show on the field. We’ve just been building that throughout this whole offseason, just hanging out with each other, as small as playing card games together, just hanging out, just building that brotherhood, and that relationship.
“Because I know if I can trust you off the field, I know I’ll be able to trust you on the field.”
Strength on the offensive line
The Huskers have a deep offensive line. Experienced players have returned, plus players who suffered injuries last season. Add in two high-profile transfers — Elijah Pritchett, from Alabama, and Rocco Spindler, from Notre Dame.
“I think going into a training camp, the whole overall unit has been the best since we’ve been here,” offensive line coach Donovan Raiola said Friday.
“I was talking to Coach [Aaron] Coeling, my assistant, the other day, and we haven’t seen too many units that we’ve been around that’s been this deep, from the top group to the last guy on the roster. So we’re excited to be able to go to work with them every day. Just focus on improving and just playing to our standard.”
Having such strength and depth could make the offensive line a unit the Huskers can depend on to fuel the running game and provide quarterback Dylan Raiola plenty of time to throw.
“Absolutely it feels like a veteran unit,” Evans said. “When I first got here, they were the older guys to me. So they have brought me along since I got here as a freshman.
“It’s a lot of experience across the board — from Henry [Lutovsky], myself, Turner [Corcoran], Teddy [Prochazka], obviously Rocco, coming from a program like that. We have no reason we shouldn’t win.”
Dylan Raiola’s leadership
Evans talked about more than his own leadership skills. As with most teams, the quarterback should the natural leader. That appears to be the case with Raiola, a sophomore who started all 13 games last season.
“Dylan is improving every day,” Evans said. “He’s probably one of the smartest people I’ve been around, the most mature for his age.
“He’s embraced his role as well, as a leader, as the quarterback of this team — leading guys in the right direction, speaking positively to us. We’re following in his footsteps because once the quarterback leads the team [we’ll] all just follow him and everybody follows suit.”
Lessons from Cam Jurgens
Former Nebraska center Cam Jurgens, now a Pro Bowl center with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, spoke with Evans during a visit to Lincoln.
“I’ve gotten to talk to him when he’s been here a little bit,” Evans said about the fourth-year pro. “A lot of the older guys that played with him like Teddy, Turner, Henry, the guys that have been around him, they give me some encouragement. ‘Hey, sometimes Cam used to do this. I’ve seen him do that.’
“Just living through them because I didn’t get a chance to play with him but I’ve seen what he can do. And that has been very helpful, too.”
