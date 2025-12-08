Nebraska's Rocco Spindler Declares for NFL Draft

Senior guard Rocco Spindler, one of Nebraska’s most seasoned and dependable veterans on the offensive line, announced Monday that he will declare for the 2026 NFL draft. The move officially caps a college career that spanned five seasons, two programs, and more than 60 games, and it closes the door on what became one of Nebraska’s most successful transfer additions on either side of the line.

Spindler arrived in Lincoln last offseason and immediately elevated the Huskers' offensive line. His experience and physical presence at right guard helped steady a unit that, without him, would've been lost. Whether it was paving the way for junior running back Emmett Johnson's 1,451 rushing yards or coming back in the game after suffering a broken finger against Minnesota, Spindler brought the reliability that Rhule and Donovan Raiola desperately needed up front.

Beyond the on-field improvement, Spindler quickly developed into a leader inside the offensive line room. Coaches praised his maturity, preparation, and attention to detail as traits that helped him transition seamlessly from Notre Dame to Nebraska and set a standard for the younger players in the room. His ability to help anchor the interior of the line, even while playing through midseason injury, became a defining characteristic of the Husker ground attack.

His departure now leaves a significant vacancy for Nebraska entering not only the bowl game, but also 2026. Both in terms of on-field consistency and leadership. As Rhule and new offensive line coach Geep Wade navigate portal season and begin reshaping the next version of the Huskers’ line, Spindler’s absence creates both a challenge and an opportunity. But his one-year impact won’t soon be forgotten, and his NFL pursuit becomes another example of Nebraska’s growing ability to help veteran transfers transition into professional careers.

Spindler’s lone season at Nebraska also serves as one of the clearest examples of how the transfer portal benefits both players and programs. Despite heavy criticism of the unit during stretches of 2025, Spindler became one of just three offensive linemen to earn All–Big Ten recognition under Donovan Raiola's watch. This fall, Spindler’s technique, physicality, and consistency stood out as one of the few bright spots on the offensive line, and assuming a healthy recovery, could earn him a shot at the NFL next season.

What makes Spindler’s story even more impactful for Nebraska is how seamlessly he adapted despite arriving from South Bend with just one year of eligibility remaining. He embodies the prototype of a high-level transfer who makes an immediate impact, stepping into a starting job from day one and stabilizing the right side of the line without much of a learning curve. His ability to elevate his play in a new scheme highlighted both his maturity and the positive impact he had as a Husker.

His production was foundational to Nebraska’s offensive success when it was had. With Spindler on the field, the Huskers ran the ball with more confidence, protected the quarterback with more consistency, and operated with a heightened sense of physicality. Even after suffering an injury in the Minnesota game, his quick return to the lineup the following game against Northwestern reinforced the reliability and competitiveness he had.

In many ways, Spindler leaves Nebraska as a blueprint case for how Rhule wants to use the transfer portal. His All–Big Ten campaign, paired with his durability and leadership, shows how valuable the right portal additions can be, and how his short time in Lincoln set both him and Nebraska up for more success down the road.

Nebraska's new offensive line coach Geep Wade. | Georgia Tech Athletics

For Nebraska's newly appointed offensive line coach, Geep Wade, who joined the Huskers staff earlier this week, finding players who have the ability to make as much or more of an impact as Spindler will be top of mind heading into January.

Following the Las Vegas Bowl on the 31st of this month, the Huskers will see not only Spindler, but fellow linemen Turner Corcoran, Henry Lutovsky, and Teddy Prochazka's careers come to an end. While Spindler and Prochazka will not be available for the game regardless, Wade will be tasked with creating an offensive rhythm in a game, scheme, and for a position group he's had just over three weeks to familiarize himself with.

Losing depth, regardless of how well they performed over their respective careers, is sure to be a challenge for Wade's unit moving forward. 2026 appears to be a year in which several transfer portal additions will need to be made.

Nebraska's offensive line will return just one of the four offensive linemen pictured above for 2026. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

With that in mind, three starting spots from Nebraska's official depth chart from their final regular season game against Iowa will need to be replaced prior to the season opener against Ohio next fall. Wade will need to quickly identify players already on the roster or in the portal to exchange for both guard spots, including right tackle in 2026.

Players currently on the roster that immediately make sense include eventual junior tackle Gunnar Gottula, who's played in 22 games for Nebraska while totaling 16 starts. Eventual senior Tyler Knaak, assuming he stays in Lincoln for his final season, is also a candidate to fill any of the three roles, as he's played in 29 games in his Husker career across multiple positions. Soon-to-be junior Jason Maciejczak is also a candidate. He's played in 20 career games as a Husker to this point.

After that, the production and experience taper off. A duo of redshirt sophomores, Grant Brix and Preston Taumua, found themselves listed as third-string tackles in Nebraska's most recent game, but never saw the field. They've both played in two career games.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has fired and replaced two assistant coaches since the end of the regular season. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

As you've most likely gathered, fixing both the depth and performance of Nebraska's offensive line will be a tall task for Wade over the coming months. For the bowl game, don't expect much to change, but it wouldn't be surprising to see a reworked depth chart ahead of the trip to Las Vegas as well.

If Wade is able to overhaul the offensive line in just one offseason, much like Mike Ekeler did with the special teams, he will have earned every dollar on his contract, and then some. The Huskers, and maybe more importantly, Rhule, have seemed to finally understand that long-term success revolves around the trenches and have made it a priority to not only find more players like Spindler in the portal, but for Wade to bring them in from the high school ranks, too.

Don't treat his first game on the sidelines as a gauge for what's to come, but Wade has the opportunity to help turn things around for Nebraska in a big way. For now, he prepares his new group for a tough matchup against Utah, but his first true impact will be on the recruiting trail in January.

