Nebraska’s Rocco Spindler Says He Tried to ‘Reset’ Gruesome Hand Injury
Nebraska right guard Rocco Spindler went through the agony of a horrendous left hand injury last week at Minnesota. Spindler’s bone was sticking through his skin and he had to be rushed to a hospital.
Given the nature of Spindler’s injury and subsequent surgery, that he even played Saturday in Nebraska’s 28-21 win over Northwestern was amazing. It was the kind of performance that has a long shelf-life — future Nebraska teams likely will use Spindler’s dedication and pain tolerance to inspire others.
“It was just like a routine run play,” Spindler said. “I just felt my hand [knuckle on index finger area] kinda snap a little bit.
“It’s kinda normal on O-line. I tried to shake it off. And I felt like something wasn’t moving and I looked down and I was like, ‘It’s not supposed to be like that.’
“Then I tried like in the movies to reset it myself. I flipped my hand over and I saw some stuff sticking out. I tried to run to the sidelines but the ball was already placed. I came back, played the next snap and ran to the sidelines …
“Then we went to the hospital [in Minnesota] and they did a fantastic job over there. A lot of drugs were involved. I’m not a big fan of that but it had to be done.”
Huskers tight end Luke Lindenmeyer was amazed that Spindler returned to practice so soon after the injury.
“It’s awesome [that Spindler returned to practice],” Lindenmeyer said during the week.
“His bone was sticking out of his finger and then he’s out practicing three days later.”
More pain for Spindler
Also painful for Spindler — as if he hadn’t suffered enough — was the talk after the Minnesota game about how quarterback Dylan Raiola was under siege from the Golden Gophers defense.
Raiola was sacked seven times against Michigan, and nine sacks against Minnesota.
Those are Nebraska’s only two losses.
Through eight games, Raiola has been sacked 26 times. In 2024, in 13 games, he was sacked 27 times. It’s no mystery that without time, Raiola struggles to make the Huskers’ offense click.
Against Northwestern, Spindler and his mates stopped the tide. Raiola was sacked only once by Northwestern. The Huskers rushed for 155 net yards against the Wildcats.
“We just really gritted down this week,” said Spindler, who transferred to Nebraska this season after spending four seasons at Notre Dame.
“Went back to basics … It’s not just one guy. It’s a collective group, it’s five as one. We just had to believe in what we’re doing and what’s been taught and guys just executing when the time comes.”
Inspiring performance
Nebraska players talked during the week about the inspiration that Spindler’s return provided.
“I don’t know if inspiration really comes from me. It was a long week from all of us,” said Spindler, who transferred to Nebraska this season after spending four seasons at Notre Dame.
“For me, I wanted to play in the Minnesota game to get it back to where we need to be. I just kinda heard what happened and it kinda hurt me a little bit.
“But it’s really just guys busting their tails every day, just coming in with their hardhats and getting back to work. If I can do my part and they do theirs, that’s how you come together.”
Spindler said playing with the injury was “different.”
“I just tried to execute the game plan going in,” he said. “Try to think a little bit more, a little bit more communication. Play a little bit more with my feet, just try to grit it out.”
And how does the hand feel now? Spindler was asked.
“Feels great,” he said with a big smile. “Feels great. Not really much I can say on that.”
