Nebraska's Special Teams Unit's Astounding Ranks Nationally in Key Metrics
When it comes to flipping field position and flipping games, no unit in the country is doing it better than Nebraska's special teams. Ranked No. 1 nationally in points generated through special teams play and No. 4 in overall efficiency, a metric that factors in everything from field goals to punt coverage to return yardage, this group isn’t just a hidden asset.
It’s a game-changing force. Whether it’s pinning opponents deep, flipping the field with explosive returns, or cashing in with clutch kicks, the Huskers' special teams are setting the tone and tilting the scoreboard.
Mike Ekeler runs Nebraska’s special teams with relentless energy, precision, and a no-compromise standard: “be the best.” Since returning to Lincoln, he’s transformed the third phase into a weaponized unit built on effort, discipline, and confidence.
With Nebraska opening the second half against Northwestern on Saturday, only leading by a point, the momentum shifted instantly. Northwestern Nikola Dugandzic launched a 60-yard kickoff to the Nebraska 5-yard line. That’s where Kenneth Williams fielded it and never looked back. Williams weaved through coverage and sprinted 95 yards to the end zone for a game-changing touchdown, crossing the goal line with 14:47 on the clock.
Through eight games, Nebraska’s kick return unit has been a consistent source of field position and explosive plays. With 14 returns totaling 442 yards, including one touchdown, they’re averaging an impressive 31.57 yards per return. That kind of production doesn’t just flip the field; it flips momentum.
Nebraska's kickoff return unit has emerged as one of the most explosive in college football, currently ranked No. 3 in the nation.
Kickoff returns aren’t the only area where Nebraska’s special teams shine. The Cornhuskers also boast a top-tier punt return unit, ranking No. 7 nationally with 288 total punt return yards. Through eight games, they’ve averaged a strong 14.40 yards per return on 20 attempts, including one touchdown, proving they’re a threat to flip the field every time they force a punt.
Nebraska's kicker Kyle Cunanan has been a solid contributor to Miner's special teams. Cunanan has been a model of consistency and clutch execution for Nebraska this season. He's converted 11 of 13 field goal attempts, including a long of 52 yards, showcasing both accuracy and leg strength.
Even more impressively, Cunanan is a perfect 35-for-35 on extra points, contributing to a total of 68 points, a testament to his reliability in pressure moments and his critical role in the Huskers’ scoring success.
Nebraska’s special teams aren’t just contributing, they’re leading. From explosive kickoff and punt returns to Cunanan’s flawless execution in the kicking game, the Huskers have built a unit that consistently flips field position, generates points, and shifts momentum. Ranked among the nation’s best in multiple categories, this group has become a cornerstone of Nebraska’s identity and a difference-maker every week.
