LINCOLN — Ding dong. The streak is dead.

For the first time since 2016, Nebraska football has beaten an AP-ranked opponent. Ohio State came into the week ranked No. 16 by the AP and No. 14 by the College Football Playoff committee. In the coming days, that ranking will fall.

The Huskers won 31-28, snapping the 31-game losing streak to ranked opponents.

NU improves to 7-4 on the season. OSU falls to 7-4.

Nebraska won the coin toss and took the ball, but the opening possession left much to be desired. An illegal blindside block put the Big Red behind the sticks. That was followed by a false start and a holding penalty, the latter of which was declined because of how far to go was left.

Ohio State didn't waste time finding their Heisman Trophy candidate. On the third play for the Buckeyes, Jeremiah Smith found space to catch-and-run for a 67-yard touchdown.

But after that punt and allowing the score, the Huskers found their groove.

NU posted back-to-back 12-play touchdown drives. The Blackshirts forced a punt and a turnover. After the takeaway, the Big Red got an Anthony Colandrea touchdown run and went up 21-7.

Anthony Colandrea had a turnover-free day against Ohio State. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

But Ohio State had Smith. Seven plays later, the Buckeyes got an NFL-type touchdown catch by their wideout in the back of the end zone.

The ensuing drive saw John Hohl miss a field goal to go into halftime, giving Husker fans the feeling of dread and déjà vu.

Out of the break, Ohio State's offense had a consistency and push that were absent from the first 30 minutes. The Buckeyes burned more than eight minutes off the clock before scoring and tying the game.

Nebraska needed a big pass-and-catch to avoid a three-and-out, which was important because the offense hadn't been on the field for more than 45 minutes of real time. Three plays later, Archie Wilson punted.

With a chance to take the lead for the first time since 7-0, Ohio State's offense sputtered against a determined defense. The Blackshirts forced a three-and-out, stopping momentum from slipping to the visitors.

Cameron Lenhardt sacks Ohio State quarterback Luke Fahey. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Nebraska picked up 23 yards and gave Hohl a chance at redemption. The senior delivered, knocking through the 33-yarder through the uprights toward the fans in South Stadium, which will be coming down this offseason as part of massive renovations.

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Having not targeted Smith since early in the third quarter, Ohio State tried to get him the ball on a third-and-long. The pass was broken up and then intercepted, giving Nebraska the ball at midfield.

Jamir Conn breaks up a pass intended for Jeremiah Smith. The ball was then intercepted by Victor Evans III. | Jamir Conn breaks up a pass intended for Jeremiah Smith. The ball was then intercepted by Victor Evans III.

Nine plays and five minutes later, Nebraska was up 34-21.

Ohio State put together a 10-play touchdown drive, but burned nearly four minutes off the clock. Nebraska's offense then picked up two first downs before going into victory formation.

That sent the clock toward zeroes and the fans rushing onto the field.

Field storm? Field storm! The Huskers beat a ranked opponent for the first time in a decade, and fans rushed the field in celebration. pic.twitter.com/qycUBwXA8V — 𝙷𝚞𝚜𝚔𝚎𝚛𝙼𝚊𝚡 (@Huskermax) November 21, 2026

Nebraska outgained Ohio State 376-335. That includes 176 yards on the ground, moving the Huskers to 7-0 this season when eclipsing the 150-yard mark.

Anthony Colandrea completed 19 of 28 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. He added 63 yards and another score on the ground.

Kwazi Gilmer led the Huskers with seven receptions for seven yards and a touchdown. Luke Lindenmeyer had five catches for 53 yards and a score of his own.

Smith, who should win the Heisman next month, finished with six receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Nebraska will close out the regular season on Black Friday at rival Iowa. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on CBS.

Nebraska Athletics Postgame Notes

With the win, Nebraska improved to 2-10 all-time against Ohio State.

The win was Nebraska’s first win over an AP-ranked opponent since a 35-32 win over No. 22 Oregon on Sept. 17, 2016. The victory snapped the Huskers’ 31-game losing streak against AP-ranked opponents.

Nebraska rushed for 176 yards, improving to 7-0 this season when rushing for at least 150 yards. The Huskers are only the second team to rush for 150 yards this season against Ohio State.

Nebraska had two takeaways and did not turn the ball over. The Huskers have not had a turnover in their past three games, giving Nebraska three consecutive turnover-free games for the first time since 2016.

Senior tight end Luke Lindenmeyer had five receptions for 53 yards. With his five catches, Lindenmeyer increased his receptions total to 40, setting a Nebraska record for season receptions by a tight end. The previous record was Austin Allen’s 38 catches in 2021.

Lindenmeyer increased his career receptions total to 74, eight receptions from Mike McNeill’s career record of 82 receptions by a tight end.

Lindenmeyer had an 11-yard touchdown in the first quarter for his third TD reception of the season. It marked his second straight week with a touchdown reception.

had an 11-yard touchdown in the first quarter for his third TD reception of the season. It marked his second straight week with a touchdown reception. Receiver Kwazi Gilmer had seven receptions for 73 yards. It marked Gilmer’s fifth game this season with at least five receptions.

had seven receptions for 73 yards. It marked Gilmer’s fifth game this season with at least five receptions. Gilmer’s touchdown reception in the second quarter was his eighth of the season, moving him into a tie for eighth place on the NU single-season list.

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea had three passing touchdowns, pushing his season total to 21. He is just the seventh Husker to pass for 20 touchdowns in a season.

had three passing touchdowns, pushing his season total to 21. He is just the seventh Husker to pass for 20 touchdowns in a season. Colandrea added a rushing touchdown in the second quarter for his sixth rushing touchdown of the season, including four in Big Ten play. Colandrea accounted for four total touchdowns for the third time this season.

Colandrea recorded 263 yards of total offense in the game, his ninth game this season with at least 250 yards of total offense. Colandrea entered the day leading the Big Ten in total offense in conference games.

With his 263 yards today, Colandrea increased his season total to 3,007, making him the seventh Husker with 3,000 yards of total offense in a season.

Colandrea threw for 200 yards in the game, giving him 10,039 career passing yards. He also has 1,661 career rushing yards. He is the 21st player in FBS history with 10,000 career passing yards and 1,500 career rushing yards.

Freshman running back Jamal Rule rushed for 23 times for 70 yards in the first half to push his season total to 705, the most by a Nebraska freshman running back since Ahman Green in 1995.

rushed for 23 times for 70 yards in the first half to push his season total to 705, the most by a Nebraska freshman running back since Ahman Green in 1995. Defensive back Donovan Jones forced and recovered a second-quarter fumble, marking his second fumble caused and second fumble recovery of the season.

forced and recovered a second-quarter fumble, marking his second fumble caused and second fumble recovery of the season. Receiver J acory Barney Jr. had two catches for 16 yards, extending his streak to 37 straight games with a catch. That ties Johnny Rodgers for the second-longest reception streak in school history.

had two catches for 16 yards, extending his streak to 37 straight games with a catch. That ties Johnny Rodgers for the second-longest reception streak in school history. With his 16 receiving yards, Barney increased his career receiving total to 1,511. He became the 11th player in school history with 1,500 career receiving yards.

Safety Dwayne McDougle III had three tackles, increasing his career tackle total to 201.

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