No Block No Rock Makes Its 2026 Nebraska Football Season Record Predictions

The 2026 Nebraska football season is finally here, and with it comes another year of expectations surrounding Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football team.

After finishing 7-6 in back-to-back seasons, simply getting Nebraska back to a bowl game isn't going to feel like enough anymore. Rhule enters year four with what appears to be his most experienced roster since arriving in Lincoln, but he'll also have to navigate a schedule that gets significantly more difficult once Big Ten play begins.

On the latest episode of the No Block No Rock Podcast, Mike, Kyle and Jared went game-by-game through Nebraska's 2026 schedule and gave their official predictions.

Here's how each member of NBNR sees the season playing out.

Sept. 5 vs. Ohio

Dec 23, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Ohio Bobcats quarterback Parker Navarro (13) carries the ball against the UNLV Rebels during the second half at the Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn't much disagreement to start the season.

Mike: WIN

Kyle: WIN

Jared: WIN

Ohio is coming off a 9-4 season and shouldn't be treated like a pushover, but this is still a game Nebraska needs to win at Memorial Stadium.

If Nebraska really has taken another step forward in year four under Rhule, losing the season opener to a MAC opponent would immediately change the conversation surrounding the season.

All three NBNR hosts have Nebraska starting 1-0.

Sept. 12 vs. Bowling Green

Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Drew Pyne (9) looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Bowling Green 40-17. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Same story in Week 2.

Mike: WIN

Kyle: WIN

Jared: WIN

Bowling Green went just 4-8 last season, and Nebraska should have a significant talent advantage across the roster.

The biggest question in games like this isn't necessarily whether Nebraska wins, but whether the Huskers can put an inferior opponent away early instead of allowing the game to remain uncomfortable into the second half.

All three predictions have Nebraska moving to 2-0.

Sept. 19 vs. North Dakota

Aug 30, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; North Dakota Fighting Hawks wide receiver Kristen Hoskins (13) is tackled by Kansas State Wildcats safety Daniel Cobbs (4) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska finishes its nonconference schedule against North Dakota.

Mike: WIN

Kyle: WIN

Jared: WIN

The Fighting Hawks are a respectable FCS program that finished 8-6 last season, but this is another game Nebraska simply cannot afford to lose.

A 3-0 start is the expectation for all three NBNR hosts, and it would set up Nebraska's first real test of the season in East Lansing.

Sept. 26 at Michigan State

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is where things start getting interesting.

Mike: WIN

Kyle: WIN

Jared: WIN

Nebraska's first road game also serves as its Big Ten opener, and all three hosts believe the Huskers leave East Lansing with a victory.

It might also be one of the most important games on the schedule.

Nebraska's schedule becomes significantly more difficult in October and November. If the Huskers want to improve upon the seven-win mark they've been stuck at the past two seasons, games like Michigan State are the ones they have to start winning.

NBNR is unanimous: Nebraska starts 4-0.

Oct. 3 vs. Maryland

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley reacts during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We finally have some disagreement.

Mike: WIN

Kyle: WIN

Jared: LOSS

Mike and Kyle have Nebraska handling Maryland at home and improving to 5-0.

Jared sees the first stumble of the season.

Maryland comes to Lincoln for Nebraska's Homecoming game, and this has all the ingredients of a matchup that could be easy to overlook with Indiana and Oregon waiting immediately afterward.

For Mike and Kyle, Nebraska takes care of business.

For Jared, this is the first example of Nebraska dropping one of the toss-up games this season.

Oct. 10 vs. Indiana

May 24, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers football head coach Curt Cignetti waves before the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The disagreement doesn't last long.

Mike: LOSS

Kyle: LOSS

Jared: LOSS

All three NBNR hosts have Nebraska suffering a loss against Indiana.

The Hoosiers have established themselves as one of the programs Nebraska has to measure itself against in the Big Ten, and this matchup begins what could be the most difficult portion of Nebraska's entire schedule.

For Mike and Kyle, this would be Nebraska's first loss after a 5-0 start.

Jared would have the Huskers falling to 4-2.

Either way, everyone believes Nebraska's solid start to the season will ultimately end against Indiana.

Oct. 17 at Oregon

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a pass during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Going to Eugene one week after playing Indiana doesn't make things any easier.

Mike: LOSS

Kyle: LOSS

Jared: LOSS

Oregon represents one of Nebraska's most difficult games of the season, and none of the three hosts are predicting an upset.

This is also where the schedule could start testing Nebraska mentally.

Mike and Kyle have Nebraska entering this stretch 5-0 before consecutive losses to Indiana and Oregon. Jared has the Huskers dropping three straight after his predicted Maryland loss.

How Nebraska responds afterward could define the second half of the season.

Oct. 31 vs. Washington

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) passes the ball during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming out of the bye week, the Huskers return to blacked out Memorial Stadium for a Halloween matchup with Washington.

Mike: LOSS

Kyle: LOSS

Jared: WIN

Jared believes Nebraska gets back on track with a win.

Mike and Kyle both have the Huskies handing Nebraska its third consecutive loss.

This feels like one of the biggest swing games on the entire schedule. It's at home, Nebraska gets a week off beforehand and the atmosphere inside Memorial Stadium should be one of the best of the season.

But Washington also represents another quality Big Ten opponent in the middle of a brutal stretch.

For Mike and Kyle, the losing streak continues. Jared has Nebraska stopping the bleeding.

Nov. 6 at Illinois

Illinois coach Bret Bielema disputes a call in the first quarter of the Music City Bowl against Tennessee in an NCAA football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another game, another disagreement.

Mike: WIN

Kyle: LOSS

Jared: LOSS

A Friday night trip to Champaign isn't exactly an ideal situation for Nebraska, and both Kyle and Jared have the Huskers losing to Illinois.

Mike has Nebraska pulling off the road victory.

This could be one of those games that determines whether Nebraska finally gets beyond seven wins or finds itself fighting for another season around .500.

For Mike, it's a bounce-back win following three straight losses.

Kyle and Jared see Illinois adding another loss to Nebraska's increasingly difficult second half.

Nov. 14 at Rutgers

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond (3) celebrates his touchdown reception with Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Bryan Felter (65) during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone agrees Nebraska gets out of Piscataway with a victory.

Mike: WIN

Kyle: WIN

Jared: WIN

That doesn't necessarily mean it will be easy.

Nebraska will be playing its second consecutive road game and coming off a short week after playing Illinois on Friday night.

Still, this is the type of game a veteran Nebraska team needs to win.

All three hosts have the Huskers adding another victory before returning home for perhaps the toughest game on the schedule.

Nov. 21 vs. Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) runs during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nebraska gets Ohio State at Memorial Stadium, but the Buckeyes remain one of the premier programs in college football and one of the toughest opponents Nebraska will face all season.

Mike: LOSS

Kyle: LOSS

Jared: LOSS

Nobody on NBNR is calling the upset.

The Huskers nearly pulled off the upset in Columbus in 2024, falling 21-17, so Nebraska has shown it can compete with the Buckeyes under Rhule.

Actually beating them is another matter.

Mike, Kyle and Jared all have this one going in the loss column.

Nov. 27 at Iowa

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers athletic director Troy Dannen (left) and Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz greet each other after the game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike: LOSS

Kyle: WIN

Jared: LOSS

And fittingly, the regular season ends with one final disagreement.

Mike and Jared both have Nebraska losing to Iowa in Iowa City.

Kyle has the Huskers finally getting it done.

Few games have been more frustrating for Nebraska over the past decade than Iowa. The Hawkeyes have won nine of the last 10 meetings, including a 40-16 victory in Lincoln last season.

Eventually, Nebraska has to change that.

Kyle believes 2026 is the year, Mike and Jared aren't ready to make that prediction yet.

Final Predictions

The boys picks are in! Here are the #NBNR record predictions for the Nebraska football season!



Do you agree? Drop your predictions and opinions below! ⬇️ #Huskers #GBR pic.twitter.com/b9LWf1RIZj — No Block💥No Rockᴺᴮᴺᴿ (@NBNRPodcast) August 31, 2026

Mike: 7-5

Losses: Indiana, Oregon, Washington, Ohio State and Iowa

Mike sees Nebraska doing exactly what it needs to do through the first five weeks, starting the season 5-0 before the schedule catches up with the Huskers.

A three-game losing streak against Indiana, Oregon and Washington changes the complexion of the season, but wins over Illinois and Rutgers secure bowl eligibility before the final two games.

The biggest disappointment would be another loss to Iowa, leaving Nebraska at 7-5 and still searching for the breakthrough season fans have been waiting for.

Kyle: 7-5

Losses: Indiana, Oregon, Washington, Illinois and Ohio State

Kyle also has Nebraska starting 5-0 before hitting the wall against Indiana.

His prediction has the Huskers losing four straight games against Indiana, Oregon, Washington and Illinois before recovering against Rutgers.

The difference comes on Black Friday.

Kyle has Nebraska beating Iowa in Iowa City to finish 7-5, giving the Huskers some momentum heading into their bowl game and finally ending their struggles against the Hawkeyes.

Jared: 6-6

Losses: Maryland, Indiana, Oregon, Illinois, Ohio State and Iowa

Jared has the lowest prediction of the group.

Unlike Mike and Kyle, he doesn't have Nebraska making it through the first five games undefeated. His predicted loss to Maryland starts a three-game losing streak before Nebraska rebounds by beating Washington.

Losses to Illinois, Ohio State and Iowa ultimately leave Nebraska at 6-6.

It's bowl eligibility, but after consecutive 7-6 seasons and an offseason filled with talk about Nebraska having Rhule's most experienced roster yet, six regular-season wins would undoubtedly feel disappointing.

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