Notes and Quotes from Nebraska's Matt Rhule Ahead of Match Against the Badgers
Another week, another chance for a sixth win.
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule meet with the media Monday, five days before the Huskers' Senior Day game against Wisconsin. He discussed what went wrong in the loss to Southern California, particularly in the defensive backfield, and what to make of Wisconsin's firing of its defensive coordinator, Phil Longo
"Last year, I thought Phil Longo had the best game plan against our defense of anyone we faced," Rhule said.
Rhule said defensive end Jimari Butler and defensive back Marques Buford plan to return next season for their final year of eligibility. While that is welcome news, he noted that it won't make things any easier next season when new NCAA legislation forces the Huskers to whittle their roster to 105 men.
Below are Kaleb Henry's notes from Monday's presser.
- Wisconsin will have a new OC after firing Phil Longo. Rhule thought Longo had one of the best game plans against NU last year.
- Nebraska needs to focus on themselves and fix what prevented them from winning last week at USC.
- Parallels between Nebraska and Wisconsin: second-year head coaches, developing programs, changes at OC.
- Respect for the seniors who decided to come back for another year. Special place in his heart for all of them.
- 29 or 30 seniors with a lot of fifth- and sixth-year seniors.
- Ty Robinson got in a fistfight with a scout team offensive lineman last week.
- DeShon Singleton did not get a waiver for his injury shortened 2023 season. Rhule thinks he would try to go pro anyway.
- "Left a lot out there" in terms of the running game at USC.
- Dante Dowdell was banged up last week, got stepped on, so Emmett Johnson got more run against USC.
- "No new plays" with new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen.
- "Encouraged" by how much cleaner the offense looked at USC but need to score more points.
- Dylan Raiola reviews games with Glenn Thomas and Holgorsen.
- Dana is translating what he's calling so Dylan is getting the plays in the same language he has all year.
- Veteran secondary did not play well in key moments.
- Team isn't snake bit by giving up big plays, guys need to play the defense that's called.
- USC had an "elite" run game.
- Number of Nebraska fans that were in L.A. was "awesome".
- Hasn't talked with the team the no-call on the potential DPI for the last play at USC.
- "I don't know what else to say" about not wanting to get more next-day apologies with bad officiating.
- "I'll let Troy (Dannen) handle that."
- Didn't take a lot of downfield shots against USC, opting for quick passes.
- Will need to work on "getting off press and defeating man."
- Dana's offense is throwing the ball to the guy who is open.
- If you play for Rhule once, you're part of his football family for life.
- Ezekiel 22:30
- Roster limits are going to have a major impact.
- "I can't imagine what's going to happen in the next six months."
- Coaches are going to have tough conversations with guys about not having room anymore.
- Portal is going to be overrun with "lots of really good kids."
- Have legislated out the true walk-on programs in college football.
- Hopes everyone, not just seniors, embraces this Saturday as the last home game at Nebraska and an end of an era.
