All Huskers

Notes and Quotes from Nebraska's Matt Rhule Ahead of Match Against the Badgers

The Huskers' head coach addressed the loss at USC and looked ahead to the Senior Day game Saturday against a Wisconsin team that just fired its offensive coordinator.

Joe Hudson

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders passes under pressure from Nebraska defensive end Jimari Butler during the teams' 2024 game in Lincoln. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said Monday that Butler and defensive back Marques Buford Jr. plan to return next year for their final season of eligibility.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders passes under pressure from Nebraska defensive end Jimari Butler during the teams' 2024 game in Lincoln. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said Monday that Butler and defensive back Marques Buford Jr. plan to return next year for their final season of eligibility. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

Contents

  1. Coverage
  2. From the other side
  3. More info

Another week, another chance for a sixth win.

Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule meet with the media Monday, five days before the Huskers' Senior Day game against Wisconsin. He discussed what went wrong in the loss to Southern California, particularly in the defensive backfield, and what to make of Wisconsin's firing of its defensive coordinator, Phil Longo

"Last year, I thought Phil Longo had the best game plan against our defense of anyone we faced," Rhule said.

Rhule said defensive end Jimari Butler and defensive back Marques Buford plan to return next season for their final year of eligibility. While that is welcome news, he noted that it won't make things any easier next season when new NCAA legislation forces the Huskers to whittle their roster to 105 men.

Below are Kaleb Henry's notes from Monday's presser. Scroll down further for links to more coverage. | HuskerMax discussion

  • Wisconsin will have a new OC after firing Phil Longo. Rhule thought Longo had one of the best game plans against NU last year.
  • Nebraska needs to focus on themselves and fix what prevented them from winning last week at USC.
  • Parallels between Nebraska and Wisconsin: second-year head coaches, developing programs, changes at OC.
  • Respect for the seniors who decided to come back for another year. Special place in his heart for all of them.
  • 29 or 30 seniors with a lot of fifth- and sixth-year seniors.
  • Ty Robinson got in a fistfight with a scout team offensive lineman last week.
  • DeShon Singleton did not get a waiver for his injury shortened 2023 season. Rhule thinks he would try to go pro anyway.
  • "Left a lot out there" in terms of the running game at USC.
  • Dante Dowdell was banged up last week, got stepped on, so Emmett Johnson got more run against USC.
  • "No new plays" with new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen.
  • "Encouraged" by how much cleaner the offense looked at USC but need to score more points.
  • Dylan Raiola reviews games with Glenn Thomas and Holgorsen.
  • Dana is translating what he's calling so Dylan is getting the plays in the same language he has all year.
  • Veteran secondary did not play well in key moments.
  • Team isn't snake bit by giving up big plays, guys need to play the defense that's called.
  • USC had an "elite" run game.
  • Number of Nebraska fans that were in L.A. was "awesome".
  • Hasn't talked with the team the no-call on the potential DPI for the last play at USC.
  • "I don't know what else to say" about not wanting to get more next-day apologies with bad officiating.
  • "I'll let Troy (Dannen) handle that."
  • Didn't take a lot of downfield shots against USC, opting for quick passes.
  • Will need to work on "getting off press and defeating man."
  • Dana's offense is throwing the ball to the guy who is open.
  • If you play for Rhule once, you're part of his football family for life.
  • Ezekiel 22:30
  • Roster limits are going to have a major impact.
  • "I can't imagine what's going to happen in the next six months."
  • Coaches are going to have tough conversations with guys about not having room anymore.
  • Portal is going to be overrun with "lots of really good kids."
  • Have legislated out the true walk-on programs in college football.
  • Hopes everyone, not just seniors, embraces this Saturday as the last home game at Nebraska and an end of an era.

Coverage

From the other side

More info

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Joe Hudson
JOE HUDSON

Joe Hudson has operated a Husker-related website since 1995 and joined forces with David Max to form HuskerPedia (later renamed HuskerMax) in 1999. It began as a hobby during his 35 years as a newspaper editor and reporter, a career that included stints at the Lincoln Star, Omaha World-Herald, Philadelphia Inquirer and Denver Post. In Denver, Joe was chief of the copy desk during his final 16 years at the Post. He is proud to have been involved in Pulitzer Prize-winning projects in both Philadelphia and Denver. Joe has been a Nebraska football fan since the mid-1960s during his childhood in Omaha. He earned his bachelor of arts degree in journalism and economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1976. He resides a few freeway exits north of Colorado Springs and enjoys bicycling and walking his dogs in his spare time. You can reach him at joeroyhud@outlook.com.

Home/Football