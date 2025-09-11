Notes From John Butler's Appearance on Sports Nightly
Coming off his unit’s most dominant outing yet, defensive coordinator John Butler joined host Kyle Crooks on Sports Nightly to break down Nebraska’s fast start and preview this week’s matchup with Houston Christian. The Huskers are fresh off a 68–0 shutout of Akron, their first since 2009, and Butler’s defense has now allowed just 32 total points through his first three games in charge, dating back to last year’s Pinstripe Bowl win over Boston College.
Though only in his first full season as coordinator, Butler brings three decades of coaching experience, including a recent stint in the NFL, and his fingerprints are already visible on Nebraska’s identity as a defense moving forward. From an emphasis on effort and physicality to leveraging versatility across the defense, Butler has built early momentum in year three of the Matt Rhule era and looks to continue it throughout the entirety of the 2025 season and beyond. On Wednesday, he joined the Huskers Radio Network to share his thoughts on the unit’s growth and what comes next.
It didn’t take long for the conversation to turn toward the three pillars Butler preaches daily: effort, physicality, and multiplicity. All defenses strive for those qualities, but Nebraska displayed them at a high level against Akron, holding the Zips to just 175 total yards.
“I think the number one thing was our guys played harder and executed faster, which allowed them to play more physically,” Butler said when recapping his team’s Week 2 performance. The Huskers showed clear improvement from the opener, something Butler emphasized throughout practice leading into the game.
As he settles into his new role, Butler has made it clear that those traits define the types of players he wants to put on the field. “What you need is physical, contact-based, aggressive players that are gonna be constantly in attack mode,” he said. While the entire unit bought into that mindset, a few defenders have stood out the most so far.
Though Butler is typically reluctant to single out players, he didn’t hesitate to praise hybrid defender DeShon Singleton, who anchors the defense in his “Rover” role. Butler pointed to a first-half play where Singleton’s pressure forced the quarterback to throw the ball away, leading to a missed field goal attempt. “We’re looking for guys that are big, fast, physical, and that’s really what DeShon is,” Butler said.
That kind of versatility, Butler added, gives Nebraska’s defense an edge. “I think that presents a problem that sometimes is not appreciated,” he said. Singleton’s ability to move around the formation, much like defensive lineman Cam Lenhardt, who played multiple spots up front, makes life harder for opposing offenses.
At the same time, Butler stressed the challenge of taking on such roles. “That’s not as easy as people think,” he said. As Butler wrapped up the discussion on this particular topic, he added, “The more you can do the better player you are, and the more we’re gonna put on you as a player.” Players like Singleton and Lenhardt don’t just fill gaps; they set the tone for Nebraska’s defense by being difficult to scheme against. If they continue to play at that level, the entire defense stands to benefit.
After diving into coaching philosophy and the traits he values in players, the conversation shifted toward Butler’s personal journey and the differences between coaching in the NFL and college. Asked to compare the two, Butler didn’t hesitate: “It’s night and day because of the experience of the players.”
While his NFL role centered more on sharpening players’ mental approach, he now relishes the technical side of player development at Nebraska. Because NFL veterans have “thousands more reps” than college athletes, Butler explained, the room for growth at this level is much higher. “The ceiling is way above” the capacity for improvement in the NFL, he said.
Despite the steeper learning curve, Butler takes pride in helping his players grow every day. “We’re using the same terminology, we’re using the same system,” he explained, noting that his staff is preparing Huskers not only for success now, but for future opportunities at the next level.
Butler’s early results as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator show why his experience and philosophy are already resonating within his unit's play on the field. By emphasizing effort, physicality, and versatility, while also drawing on three decades of coaching experience across both the NFL and other college programs, Butler is shaping a defense that looks more confident and disciplined with each week.
As the Huskers prepare for Houston Christian this Saturday, Butler’s focus remains on getting better every day. If the first two games are any indication, his defense is not only embracing that message but laying the groundwork for what could eventually become yet another formidable unit under Matt Rhule's staff.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.