'Nothing Else Matters Because Home is Home': Former Matt Rhule Player, Staffer Discusses Penn State Opening
The No Block No Rock podcast, hosted by Jared Hall, Mike Delaware, Kyle Byers, and Connor Kavulak, welcomed former Matt Rhule staffer Mikey Daniel to discuss the frenzy surrounding James Franklin's firing from Penn State and whether Matt Rhule might leave Nebraska for the Nittany Lions. They also shared predictions for Nebraska's upcoming game against Minnesota.
Below is a lightly edited transcript from the episode, followed by their score predictions.
Mike Delaware: Let's go around the room and discuss if you believe Matt Rhule is going to leave Nebraska to go home to his alma mater and take the Penn State job.
Kyle Byers: I'm gonna say he does not take the Penn State job
Jared Hall: I am going to also say he does not take the Penn State job. Wanting is a different question. I believe he wants the Penn State job, but I don't believe he will be offered the Penn State job.
Mikey Daniel: I'm going to tread lightly on this question. I'm not going to say yes or no, but I will tell you this. If this was me, I played at South Dakota State and let's say hypothetically I was the head coach at North Dakota State and SDSU called me and offered me the job. I'm taking the job because that's home. Nothing else matters because home is home. People value home.
Mike Delaware: I could see Matt Rhule wanting this job, but no, I don't believe he will take the job. I mainly think that he won't get the Penn State job because I don't believe he will be offered the job. I believe they are looking for someone elite with a better resume than Coach Rhule.
Mikey Daniel: If you don't think Matt Rhule is an elite head coach. Who do you consider to be an elite head coach in college football?
Mike Delaware: I'm going to say head coaches who have won a national championship- Urban Meyer, Dabo Swinney, Kirby Smart, Jimbo Fisher, Ryan Day, and I will even throw in one who I believe is elite but hasn't won one at this level in Curt Cignetti.
Connor Kavulak: I don't think Curt Cignetti leaves Indiana. As far as Matt Rhule goes. He's going to get offered, I believe he will even be the first call. But with that being said I don't believe he is going to take it and he's not going to leave Nebraska. I believe a sleeper for this Penn State job is Dabo Swinney.
Jared Hall: How could Penn State go from James Franklin, who's won a lot, to Matt Rhule being your first call? I find that hard to believe because I think you're right, Mike. I don't think Matt Rhule is in the upper echelon of college football coaches.
Mikey Daniel: So I played for Coach Rhule in Carolina, and I coached with him his first year here at Nebraska, and let me tell you, he's elite. He is gifted in the way he can command a room, he is so talented in recruiting, I believe he's a tier one recruiter, especially what he's doing at Nebraska.
Game Predictions for Nebraska vs. Minnesota
Mikey Daniel: Minnesota is bad at football. Every time I turn them on the TV I get pissed off. I just don't think they're a good team, I really don't. Nebraska rolls, 31-17. Emmett Johnson goes off, and the defense clamps down.
Jared Hall: Going into the season, I just felt like Nebrsaka would win this game. Emmett Johnson is going to continue his All-Big Ten play. I've heard Minnesota's offense line has issues and I don't think this is a typical PJ Fleck team. Nebraska wins 30-16.
Mike Delaware: Going into the season, I said PJ Fleck is Nebraska's daddy, and Nebraska would lose this game. But after seeing how resilient this team is, I am going to say Nebraska wins 28-13.
Kyle Byers: I also predicted this as a loss at the beginning of the year, but I am going to say Nebraska wins this game 31-21.
Connor Kavulak: The way the spread looks right now I think Nebraska will take care of business and the Huskers win, 35-17.
