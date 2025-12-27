Nyziah Hunter’s Chance to Reassert Himself as Top Receiver in Las Vegas Bowl

The Las Vegas Bowl offers a spotlight for Nebraska players looking to further cement themselves with the current coaching staff or showcase their abilities for future ones, potentially in the transfer portal.

That makes the New Year’s Eve bowl game an important one for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is that the Huskers have a chance to end the season on a strong note after back-to-back ugly losses to Penn State and Iowa to close the regular season.

There’s no shortage of offensive skill position players who could use a strong game in the Las Vegas Bowl, but sophomore receiver Nyziah Hunter might be at the top of the list as it relates to pass catchers.

2025 stats

43 catches for 617 yards and five touchdowns

One carry for -3 yards.

It's been four games since Nyziah Hunter's last touchdown. Can he find the end zone in the Las Vegas Bowl? Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

What to know

Through October, the Huskers looked like they had a future star on their hands at wide receiver. Hunter had racked up more than 500 yards receiving, doing the bulk of that damage in conference play with four touchdowns and 288 yards in wins over Michigan State, Maryland and Northwestern.

With a big month ahead, Hunter was positioned to be a major part of Nebraska’s run. But following the injury to Dylan Raiola in the USC game, the receiver’s output plummeted to just 10 catches over the final four games, including a one-catch showing against both Iowa and Penn State.

What’s at stake

Could a month of practices give Hunter a chance to develop stronger chemistry with freshman quarterback TJ Lateef? The two connected three times in the UCLA game, but as the passing offense struggled against Penn State and Iowa, Hunter hauled in just two catches despite more than 60 pass attempts in those games combined.

The receiver proved to be lethal on screen plays, but Nebraska could use Hunter to showcase his possession-receiver ability and red-zone explosion. He’s made important catches all season and now has an opportunity against Utah to show he’s Nebraska’s No. 1 receiver and someone to build around for an offense that’s going to be new everywhere.

Spotlight series

Opportunity Knocks for TJ Lateef in Las Vegas Bowl

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.