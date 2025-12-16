Offensive Coordinator Dana Holgorsen Discusses Nebraska's Quarterback Situation

LINCOLN—"What's next and who's next?"

That's how Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen views the situation whenever a player elects not to return for the next season. That was his response to Emmett Johnson when the running back told him he would be declaring for the NFL draft.

That's also how he's attacking the quarterback room, with Dylan Raiola off to the transfer portal.

Returners are Still Developing

Before getting to 2026, Nebraska has a bowl game in Las Vegas against No. 15 Utah. True freshman TJ Lateef is currently slated to be the starter for that game, after starting the final three games of the regular season, but there's just one problem right now.

"TJ's been kind of slowly working his way into it," Holgorsen told reporters on Tuesday. "We're being kind of cautious with it. The worst thing in the world that can happen now is to turn him loose in a full practice, and he reinjures the hamstring."

Nebraska quarterback TJ Lateef throws a pass while left tackle Elijah Pritchett blocks during the Huskers' 2025 game against Iowa. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Lateef was hampered by a hamstring tweak during the Iowa game. He has yet to be a full participant in practice, 18 days later. That means more reps and opportunities for guys further down the depth chart from Raiola and Lateef right now.

"(Jalyn Gramstad) is taking reps," Holgorsen said. "Marcos (Davila), this is an opportunity for Marcos, and it's really the first opportunity that he's had, to go in there and take a bunch of team reps, meaningful team reps."

As for looking to next season, Holgorsen says Lateef is "still in a developmental stage in his career."

"I'd sure like to be working with him more (right now)," Holgorsen said."It's killing him that he's not practicing right now because he wants the reps."

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef throws a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The best returning quarterback being described as developmental means plenty of questions remain about who will start next season. That's where Holgorsen wasn't shy about talking additions from the transfer portal.

Holgorsen Wants the Best Available

Throw any thoughts you have about which quarterback would play the most like Raiola, Lateef, or any past Holgorsen quarterback. The Husker OC wants the best talent available for next season.

"You get the best available," Holgorsen said. "Is it a pocket guy? Is it a dual-threat guy? Is it more of a runner?"

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Holgorsen said he and the staff have been watching quarterbacks who are in the portal or may jump in the portal to decide who they may want to go after.

"We got a whole personnel department that's been doing it," Holgorsen said. "It's every position, and those guys have been doing that for months."

As for the quarterback position specifically, Holgorsen feels the team offense can change depending on who the starting signal caller is.

"You get the best player that you can. We can mold our coaching around what the best player is and what those skill-sets are," Holgorsen said.

The Matt Rhule era has seen five different quarterbacks start games over three years, including three in 2023 with Jeff Sims, Chubba Purdy, and Heinrich Haarberg. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Holgorsen did mention that "mobility is important." That was one of the knocks on Raiola, who was sacked 54 times over 22 games in Lincoln. Being mobile also changes what you're able to call.

"TJ brings an element of mobility that is refreshing and helpful," Holgorsen said. "But you've got to have that ability to sit in the pocket and make the throws as well."

The Transfer QB Decision

Holgorsen said the coaches have not made a decision on whether they want to add an experienced veteran to guide Lateef in a role like Gramstad's, or go for direct competition at the position.

"I can argue it'd be good to bring young kids in," Holgorsen said. I could argue it'd be good to bring an older kid in. I just think you need to look at it because competition is very important in that position. What typically happens when if you bring too much competition in, when the thing gets resolved, they leave."

Former Northwestern College quarterback Jalyn Gramstad has played a mentorship role to the room in Lincoln. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Holgorsen said Jan. 2, the day the transfer portal officially opens, will be "crazy".

"We can't talk to kids now," Holgorsen said. "We can't bring kids in. You can probably gauge some interest, so to speak, but I don't know if we're going to have that answer until we can be able to sit face to face and be able to bring guys in to see what the absolute best fit is.



"Best players need to come in. We need to continue to get better players in here, and it obviously starts at that position."

Raiola's Exit

Raiola went down in the third quarter of the USC game back on Nov. 1. His season would end with a sack that broke his fibula.

At the time of the injury, Nebraska was ahead 14-6. The Huskers would lose 21-17 and start a November slide, going 1-3 in the month to finish 7-5. Holgorsen believes that injury and the ensuing slide aided the decision for Raiola to leave.

"I believe if that wouldn't have happened, things are different," Holgorsen said. "I think we win that game, and I think that gives us momentum, and who knows how the end of the season ends? And who knows where we're at right now?"

A young fan at the 2025-Nebraska-Iowa game holds a sign urging Husker quarterback Dylan Raiola to return next season. | Cory Edmondson, KFGE

Since the season ended, coaches have been having meetings with players about the month ahead for the bowl game and their future after that. There wasn't as much opportunity for that with Raiola.

"Dylan was around for a couple of days then he was not here," Holgorsen said.

Protecting the Quarterback

Holgorsen said the entire program needs to get better, and that includes coaches. One change to the staff includes a familiar family name, with Donovan Raiola being fired after four seasons of coaching the offensive line.

"Change is hard in this profession. Glad I didn't have to make those decisions," Holgorsen said, adding that he liked working with Donovan.

Neither offensive line coach Donovan Raiola nor quarterback Dylan Raiola are returning to Nebraska in 2026. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Still, that's a position that Holgorsen wanted more out of.

"Our pass protection issues obviously were an issue, and it changed how I called it. It changed how we did things," Holgorsen said

Holgorsen added that he appreciates what the offensive line was able to do, including having a part in the success of Johnson this season.

"I do think that we showed improvement there," Holgorsen said. "With that said, it's not good enough. We got to be better, and I got to be better, the schemes got to be better, the results got to be better, in order for us to get to where we want to be around here.



"That's why I say when I came here to do a job, I don't, in my mind, I don't think that job's done yet."

