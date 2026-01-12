Nebraska Secures Commitment of JUCO All-American Defensive Lineman

Nebraska secured its 14th commitment of the offseason on Sunday night, yet it wasn't via the transfer portal.

Adding former junior college All-American Andy Burburija to their ranks, he marks the Huskers' second addition to the defensive line.

With two years of eligibility remaining, the former Reiver comes to Lincoln after filling up the stat sheet at his previous stop. Here's the latest on the 6-foot-3, 295-pound lineman.

Burburija was a hot commodity after exhausting his eligibility at the JUCO level. Though he has committed to Nebraska, the Illinois native drew interest from nearly a dozen Power Four schools. The Huskers had to battle the likes of Iowa State, Auburn, and even Texas Tech, among others, before he ultimately chose to call Lincoln home next fall.

In two seasons at Iowa Western, Burburija totaled an impressive 78 tackles and 14 sacks. Of those 78, however, 27.5 of them were for loss. He's a proven defender at the line of scrimmage and instantly becomes Nebraska's most proven linemen on the defensive side of the ball.

Despite coming from a lower tier of college football, it doesn't make the Huskers' recruiting victory any less impressive. During his time at the junior college powerhouse, Burburija drew scholarship offers from 21 FBS schools.

Taking into context the number of defensive line prospects Nebraska locked in visits for, it's encouraging to see they have obtained the commitment of the most proven one. On paper, he appears to be a player fit for a starting role on the interior of Rob Aurich's 4-2-5 defense. Making the move from a three-man to four-man front, the Huskers were emphasizing size and experience, and they got that in abundance from this commitment.

The Huskers offered Burburija back on Jan. 7, and just four days later, he became the newest member of their transfer class. The quick moves suggest Nebraska didn't leave anything to chance, and it's a good thing, because the former JUCO All-American has some serious game.

Coming to Lincoln, having played 19 games over the past two seasons, he nearly averaged a sack in nearly every contest he played. His 295-pound frame was made evident in how physically imposing he was on tape.

The Huskers lacked size along the defensive line this fall, and as a direct result, they finished the season having underachieved. Ranked 99th out of 136 FBS teams in stopping the run, Burburija's 15.5 tackles for loss this season would've helped the Huskers significantly in that statistic.

Officially ranked as a top 6 junior college defensive linemen, Nebraska's portal class scored a major win. Burburija's mix of size, experience, and production makes him a player few in the transfer portal can match. And even more than that, it could mark the start of an eventual pipeline between Lincoln and Council Bluffs.

Of the Matt Rhule era, Burburija is the first player the Huskers staff has secured from Iowa Western. Though it's been a question that has raised eyebrows, for various reasons, it appears they've finally opened their eyes to the talent that was grown in their own backyard. Whether that is to continue moving forward is unknown, but the inaugural former Reiver commitment is a big one to say the least.

Heading into the final week of the single transfer portal window, Nebraska has just five days left to finish out its class. With two defensive linemen secured, don't be surprised if more news from the room is to be had. Especially after naming Corey Brown their new defensive line coach. On paper, this class is really beginning to come together, but the final five days will ultimately tell the truth.

