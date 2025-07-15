Only 4 QBs from Andy Staples' Top 10 Big Ten List Will Face Nebraska in 2025.
As Big Ten Media Days approach and we sit just over a month away from Nebraska’s neutral site opener against Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium, list season is in full bloom. Just today, Andy Staples of On3 dropped his Big Ten quarterback rankings, and as expected, Dylan Raiola made the cut.
But that’s not really the direction I want to take this piece. By now, you’ve probably seen more lists than you can count. Some offer real insight. Others feel like filler. It’s hard to separate what’s worth your time from what’s just noise.
So instead of focusing on where Raiola ranks, let’s look at something more relevant to Nebraska’s 2025 outlook: how many of the other QBs on Staples’ list Nebraska actually has to face, and how that shapes the season ahead.
Now, everyone keeps bringing up how “manageable” Nebraska’s 2025 schedule looks on paper, and if Andy Staples’ Big Ten QB rankings say anything (without explicitly saying it), they help back that up. Based on who did and didn’t make his list, Nebraska’s path through the conference might be even more favorable than it seems at first glance.
With only four quarterbacks, and their teams, from Staples’ top 10 set to face Nebraska in 2025, I thought it was worth taking a closer look. Below, I’ll compare each of their 2024 stats to Dylan Raiola’s numbers from last season and offer some context on the offensive systems and play callers behind them, all of which will play a role in shaping Nebraska’s matchups this fall.
First up on the list is Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, who Nebraska will face in late November on the road. Staples is high on Allar, and rightfully so. Many view him not only as the top quarterback in the Big Ten heading into 2025, but also as a top pick in next year's NFL draft.
Allar leads a Penn State offense that’s expected to be among the nation’s best once again, and he’s the engine that makes it all go. Last season, he threw for 3,327 yards and posted a 3-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, showing an impressive ability to take care of the football while consistently putting points on the board. His steady play was a key reason Penn State reached the College Football Playoff semifinal in 2024.
Next on the list is Big Ten wildcard and Staples’ No. 4-ranked quarterback: UCLA’s Nico Iamaleava. The former Tennessee starter made national headlines this offseason when he entered the transfer portal, reportedly due to a monetary dispute with his previous program. Now at UCLA, Iamaleava brings with him a small but meaningful sample of Big Ten experience, having led the Volunteers to a bowl win over Iowa during the 2023 season.
Last year, Iamaleava helped Tennessee reach the first round of the College Football Playoff, finishing with 2,616 passing yards and a 19-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He now enters the Big Ten as one of the more experienced signal callers in the conference and could provide a major boost to a UCLA team that underachieved in 2024.
Next up is Bryce Underwood, the former five-star and No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. He lands at No. 8 on Staples’ list, but the stat comparison here is admittedly tricky, Underwood is expected to win the starting job, but he has yet to play a college snap.
Last season, Michigan struggled to generate consistent production through the air, which ultimately led to changes at the position. In response, the Wolverines dipped into their booster-backed resources and landed Underwood, signaling a shift toward building for the future with one of the most highly touted dual-threat quarterbacks in recent memory.
While there’s no hard data yet to project his 2025 impact, Underwood has all the physical tools to succeed at this level. And with Michigan just two years removed from a national championship, he’ll be stepping into a system with plenty of talent around him. Be glad Nebraska gets this team in September, because Underwood may very well be among the conference's best towards the end of the 2025 season.
Rounding out Staples’ list at No. 10 is Iowa’s new quarterback: South Dakota State transfer Mark Gronowski. The redshirt senior brings four years of starting experience from one of the most dominant FCS programs in the country.
During his time with the Jackrabbits, Gronowski led SDSU to back-to-back FCS National Championships in 2022 and 2023, showcasing poise, leadership, and consistent production on the big stage. Now, he enters the Big Ten looking to prove he can perform at the highest level of college football and help steady an Iowa offense that’s struggled to find consistent quarterback play in recent years.
With over 10,000 career passing yards and 93 passing touchdowns, Gronowski enters the Big Ten as the most experienced quarterback of the group. If his skill set translates, and he clicks with what should once again be a stout Iowa defense, the Hawkeyes could be a dark horse contender for a College Football Playoff appearance in 2025.
With a full season under his belt and an offseason driven by something to prove, Dylan Raiola will have no shortage of high-profile quarterbacks to duel in 2025. Among the group discussed, he enters the season with the second-most experience in his current system.
The former five-star prospect has all the physical tools, and with a strong supporting cast around him, he could position himself as not just one of the Big Ten’s best, but one of the top quarterbacks in the country. If things click early, 2025 could be the year Raiola rolls out the red carpet for his national arrival.
While the quarterbacks discussed in this article bring plenty of talent to the table, the fact that Nebraska will face only four of them across a nine-game Big Ten slate offers some reassurance. It’s one more reason to believe the Huskers can take a real step forward in 2025.
Currently projected at 7.5 wins, Nebraska’s ceiling likely hinges on how much growth Dylan Raiola shows in Year 2. If he can turn a full season of experience into a sophomore leap, Nebraska will be in position to capitalize on a favorable schedule, and both Raiola and the Huskers could find themselves among the Big Ten’s best by season’s end.
