Optimism About Nebraska's Offensive Line: Will It Pan Out This Time?
Two years ago, prior to Matt Rhule's first season, I wrote about my optimism for Nebraska's offensive line. Back then, I based that optimism on three key areas.
- A veteran group with a lot of game experience.
- A unity of purpose.
- Coach Donovan Raiola.
Admittedly, that enthusiasm had mixed results. Nebraska finished second in the Big Ten with 177 rush yards per game, at 4.4 yards per carry. That's really good!
But at the same time, there should be an asterisk next to those rushing numbers.
The failure of the Jeff Sims experience at quarterback led to offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield audibling into an "all hands on deck" system that was not what he intended to run. Backup quarterback Heinrich Haarberg rushed for a team-high 477 yards. The 2023 Huskers were 13th in passing with just 135.9 yards per game, beating out only Brian Ferentz's Iowa offense. The line allowed 2.4 sacks per game.
Overall, it was hard for me to feel great about the offensive line being a strength of the team when the offense scored just 18 points per game and was in the middle of the pack for third- and fourth-down conversions. It didn’t help that the 2023 team limped to the finish line with four straight losses to end up 5-7.
Was I wrong to be bullish on the O-line? Was it too soon in the transition? Or were the things outside of the line's control (injuries and inconsistency at the skill positions) too much to overcome? Regardless, I was felt burned and shied away from citing the line as a potential strength last year.
But every offseason brings renewed optimism, and this year is no exception. I'm finding myself cautiously optimistic about the offensive line being a strength of the team.
The reasons are very similar to what I saw in 2023.
A veteran group with a lot of game experience.
In 2023, the preseason top seven linemen (Bryce Benhart, Ben Scott, Ethan Piper, Nouredin Nouli, Teddy Prochazka, Turner Corcoran and Henry Lutovsky) entered the season averaging 22 games played and 17 starts per man.
In 2025, the preseason top eight linemen (Justin Evans, Rocco Spindler, Elijah Pritchett, Tyler Knaak, Gunnar Gottula, Lutovksy, Prochazka and Corcoran) have an average of 27.5 games played and 15 starts each.
In a big-boy league like the Big Ten, having grizzled veterans up front matters. Aside from the institutional knowledge from thousands of practice reps, upperclassmen tend to have more physical and mental maturity than redshirt freshmen and sophomores.
Additionally, I'm willing to argue that the talent level has taken a step up.
Without disparaging anybody from the 2023 team, I'll simply note that the credentials and experience of the two 2025 transfer portal additions are - on paper - an improvement over their 2023 counterparts. Pritchett was the No. 1 offensive tackle in his recruiting class and had 11 starts at Alabama. Spindler was the No. 1 guard in his class with 23 starts at Notre Dame, including last season’s CFP championship game.
Behind them is a large group of sophomores and redshirt freshmen (Sam Sledge, Jason Maciejczak, Brock Knutson, Grant Brix, Gibson Pyle, Preston Taumua and others) who should be able to add depth as they continue in their development.
It is way, way too early to make any "this is Nebraska's deepest offensive line room since ___" statements.
But I won't stop you from trying to remember the last time you were truly satisfied with NU's depth on the line.
For me, it has been a while.
A unity of purpose.
For a long time, Nebraska's offensive line has been hampered by instability. Both within the room (which we'll get to in a moment) and with the offensive system the revolving door of coordinators wanted to run.
Think about the offenses Nebraska has attempted to run this century. Spread. I-formation. Pro style. Option. West Coast. QB run heavy. Drop-back passing. And on and on. Each system requires different things both in terms of blocking schemes and the ideal body composition of the linemen. The constant cycle of change has often left Nebraska trying to fill round holes with square pegs left over from the previous regime.
Admittedly, Nebraska is still in the midst of an offensive change from Satterfield to Dana Holgorsen. But I don't look at it as a wholesale change, like the move from Frank Solich to Bill Callahan. What the line is asked to do in 2025 should be very similar to 2024, which means more time can be spent on perfecting technique and learning to play as a cohesive unit.
Another big key in the "unity of purpose" category is Nebraska's commitment to athletic performance under Matt Rhule. Being stronger and faster than the defensive player across the line of scrimmage is obviously important. But it is just as important to be healthy enough to play at a high level in November.
Between strength and conditioning, nutrition, sports science, recovery, and physical therapy - all housed within the stadium and the Osborne Legacy Complex - Nebraska is doing more than ever before to build up - and maintain - its student athletes. On the offensive line, where every snap is a car crash inside an elevator, this matters a lot.
Coach Donovan Raiola.
In the 29 seasons from 1974 to 2002, Nebraska had one primary offensive line coach: the legendary Milt Tenopir. In the 22 seasons since, the Huskers have had six different OL coaches.
Donovan Raiola is starting his fourth season in charge of the line, which will tie him for the second-longest tenure of any Husker OL coach this century.*
*Barney Cotton is first with six seasons (2003, 2008-2012). Raiola will be tied with Dennis Wagner (2004-2007) and Greg Austin (2018-2021).
The constant cycle of coaching changes creates challenges. In addition to differences in technical approach and coaching style, switching staffs often leads to players hitting the transfer portal.
The linemen all seem to trust and respect Coach Raiola. That type of buy-in - and stability in leadership - is critical for development.
When you put it all together, what do we get?
Let's be honest: the odds are good that the 2025 Outland Trophy or Rimington Award winner is not going to come from Nebraska.
Heck, getting an offensive lineman onto the All-Big Ten second or third team would be a notable accomplishment. Only three Huskers* have reached that status in the last decade.
*• Third team: Cam Jurgens (2021) and Nick Gates (2016)
• Second team: Alex Lewis (2015)
• First team: none
But I once again feel optimistic that the offensive line will be one of this team's bright spots.
Rocco Spindler says his goal is for Nebraska to win the Joe Moore Award,* given to the most outstanding offensive line in college football.
*Admittedly, I had not heard of this award - which started in 2015 - until Spindler mentioned it. Now that I am familiar with the award, I just wish it had existed during Tenopir's heyday. Nebraska would have been a frequent winner.
I love the goal of being the best line in the nation. Successful football teams start up front. And it looks like the Huskers have the pieces to field one of their best lines in a long time.
If Nebraska can be a contender for the Moore Award, the Huskers are likely to put together a memorable season.
