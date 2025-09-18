Steelers Offensive Lineman Out for Season After Suffering ACL Injury in Practice
The Steelers were dealt some difficult injury news on Thursday when it was revealed that offensive lineman Max Scharping is now out for the season with an ACL tear, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Scharping first suffered the injury during practice on Wednesday.
Per Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot, Scharping hadn't dressed in either of Pittsburgh's first two games and spent the majority of training camp and preseason working as second-team center.
Initially selected by the Texans in 2019, the now-29-year-old Scharping signed with the Steelers in October 2024 and appeared in two games last season. He is currently listed behind starting right guard Mason McCormick on the Steelers' depth chart.
Along with Scharping, Pittsburgh is also dealing with injuries to defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk, who is now on injured reserve; linebacker Alex Highsmith, who is not on IR but will probably miss a few weeks; and safety DeShon Elliott and corner Joey Porter Jr., both of whom coach Mike Tomlin described Wednesday as "questionable," among others.