Oregon Has a Quarterback Problem. Can Nebraska Make It Count?

Team SMQ heads into the pregame without George! It turns out that - unlike Jay and Bob - he takes studying seriously! This week, Nebraska heads to Oregon with a chance to wash away the bitter taste of that Indiana loss. But the past is the past so let's move on!

SMQ sees another opportunity Saturday night. Oregon has quarterback uncertainty, protection problems and a defense that can surrender big plays.



Nebraska has an opportunity to take advantage. The question is...will they?

Make Oregon’s Quarterback Uncomfortable

With Dante Moore out, the discussion turns to Dylan “Pies de Piedra” Raiola and whether Nebraska can make Oregon’s passing game miserable. Or maybe Oregon will bypass the vengeance lane and change quarterbacks.

SMQ’s assessment of Oregon’s offensive line: vulnerable. Raiola’s mobility won’t do much to rescue it. That combination should set the Blackshirts up nicely to force mistakes.

Here's the key to the game. Oregon wants explosive plays. Nebraska likes to give them up. Can the Huskers create enough pressure to limit Oregon's offensive weapons?

UCLA had a great defensive game plan - take advantage of the weak line by attacking the short throws Oregon uses to blunt the pass rush. Crowd those windows. Make the quarterback hold the ball. Give the rush time to arrive. Watch the mistakes happen.

Keep Feeding Rule and the Tight Ends

Here’s a radical offensive concept: When something works, continue doing it.

Jamal Rule and the short passing game to the tight ends gave Nebraska something dependable against Indiana.

Dana Holgorsen doesn’t need to discover a secret chapter in the playbook. He needs to keep using the useful pages...even if they don't make him look like a "genius."

Oregon’s defensive front presents a real challenge on inside runs, but seems to have issues on the edges. Anthony Colandrea’s scrambling can make a huge difference. Oregon has a vulnerable defensive backfield. Can Colandrea stay upright long enough to complete the downfield throws that should be there?

Work the edges. Use the tight ends. Make Oregon defend the width of the field before asking Nebraska’s line to hold up on longer throws. Basic, yes. Effective? Yes again.

When the Nebraska running game produces, keep pounding the rock. The fourth quarter is when all the pounding makes the most impact - don't bail on running it the score is close.

Do Both Coaching Staffs Have the Same Issue?

A coaching staff that has trouble making adjustments?



While we normally reserve this chestnut for the Huskers, in this case we’re talking about Dan Lanning and the Ducks. Despite having the Nike wallet to recruit incredible talent, it seems the Ducks have been "stepping in it" all season - a habit that dates back years.

Nebraska’s issues with adjustments are near-legendary, it looks like Oregon might have the same issue. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.

While Autzen Stadium gives Oregon a meaningful home advantage, will the fans turn out for the game now that Oregon is 3-2? Thousands of tickets remain listed on the resale market…are the Duck faithful losing that faith?

SMQ’s Prediction: Despite Everything, we still believe

Yes, that dang optimism has returned to SMQ headquarters. It’s like the most determined lost dog in the world…it just keeps finding its way home.



The opportunity is there. Run on the edges, use Luke Lindenmeyer to negate the pass rush, pressure the quarterback, and take advantage of the Oregon secondary. Pretty much the same gameplan as last week, this time against a worse defense.



The 7½-point Oregon spread discussed on the show feels way too generous. The 51.5 total also looks high if Nebraska’s defense exploits the protection problems SMQ sees.



Nebraska 24, Oregon 17.



GO BID RED!

Please subscribe to SMQ on Spotify, iTunes and YouTube.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following us on Twitter/X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.