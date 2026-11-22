The Huskers did it.

Nebraska’s 31-game losing streak against ranked teams ended dramatically. The Huskers won by a single possession (31-28), another major Husker hex over the past two decades. They did what they haven’t been able to do in so many games this season: put a team away with the lead.

This Ohio State team isn’t as good as expected, but it's still loaded with elite talent. Jeremiah Smith showed why he should win the Heisman in this game. This was a great performance by the Huskers and should build momentum heading into 2027.

Ohio State played well, but Nebraska was too strong on 3rd for the Buckeyes to win | Game on Paper

Winning When It Matters

Nebraska has spent a decade losing close, painful games. I’ve been posting that Nebraska has won the net success rate battle in these close losses for years, and that this is a sign of progress. Nebraska actually lost the net success rate battle in this one. That wasn’t necessarily a bad thing for Nebraska, though.

In my preview, I said Nebraska needed to chew clock and keep Jeremiah Smith on the sideline. The Huskers won the time-of-possession battle by 10 minutes and ran 24 more plays than Ohio State. Nebraska was fine with small gains on first and second down. While these early-down plays often had negative EPA*, they set up third-and-short situations. Nebraska’s average third-down distance to go was just 5.5 yards, compared to 8 yards for Ohio State.

Matt Rhule and Anthony Colandrea consistently made the right decisions throughout the game against Ohio State. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The Huskers converted 10 of 16 third-down plays, continuing drives and scoring points. On early downs, the Huskers’ EPA per play was just 0.07. However, on third and fourth down, that number jumped to 0.81.

These are the types of games Nebraska would find a way to lose. In this one, they found a way to win it.

*EPA = Expected points added, a measure of how each play contributed to scoring based on game situation like down, distance, and field position.

Three-Phase Effort

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How do you win while losing the success-rate battle? By dominating the field-position battle.

For three weeks, Nebraska could only get into the end zone when it started in the shadow of its own goalposts. In this game, Nebraska had no drives that started within its own 25-yard line. Nebraska had four drives that started at its own 25-yard line. They resulted in no points (including the final drive of the game). On all five drives that started with better field position, Nebraska scored points.

The Blackshirts forced two very short fields for Anthony Colandrea’s offense. The first began with a strip by Donovan Jones, leading to a nine-play touchdown drive just before the half. Nebraska started that drive at the Ohio State 47-yard line.

The second turnover came in the fourth quarter when a tipped pass intended for superstar Jeremiah Smith was intercepted by Victor Evans III. Nebraska started on its own 49-yard line, but after another 9-play drive, the touchdown sealed the game. The defense made life easy for Anthony Colandrea against Ohio State. Anthony Colandrea returned the favor with long possessions that kept the defense fresh all game.

Special teams, which still deserve their share of criticism for another missed field goal, came through in the third quarter. Jacory Barney Jr. returned a punt 21 yards to the Ohio State 38-yard line. For many teams, that would almost guarantee a field goal. Nebraska moved the ball 23 yards closer and scored a crucial field goal that became the final margin of the game.

John Hohl's field goal in the second half proved to be the difference in the game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The defense has been a strength for Nebraska all season, preventing teams from scoring. In this one, it also helped Nebraska score on offense.

A Complete Win

All three phases of the game contributed to Nebraska's win over Ohio State. It was the most complementary football game Nebraska has played this year. Rather than winning despite one unit holding it back, all three units contributed to the win.

There’s still plenty Nebraska needs to improve to make the leap to a top team. The Huskers committed too many penalties, missed a field goal, and blew a coverage against Jeremiah Smith early in the game. But Nebraska controlled field position, managed the clock, and won the turnover battle by 2. When all three phases are contributing positively, a team can go from losing close games to winning close games.

Matt Rhule and the Huskers made progress in 2026. The 2026 season will leave plenty of “what ifs” that will live on for years, but for now, Nebraska can celebrate.

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