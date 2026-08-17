'Definitely Our Best Team,' Matt Rhule Says — But Are His Huskers Ready to Truly Compete?

Adam Carriker gives his reaction to Matt Rhule saying "It's definitely our best team. Yeah, there's no doubt." Nebraska AD Troy Dannen earlier this offseason also said "This is the best roster Nebraska's had in years."



Hear an honest take on these comments on this edition of the Carriker Chronicles!. Are the Huskers ready to truly compete this season? Carriker breaks down this year's Nebraska football team.



Hit the play button to watch, and scroll down for a summary.

Synopsis

Matt Rhule made a pretty strong statement about this Nebraska football team: “It’s definitely our best team. Yeah, there’s no doubt.” That gets your attention, especially after Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen said earlier this offseason that this is the best roster Nebraska has had in years. But what does that actually mean? Adam Carriker breaks down the roster position by position and looks at whether the hype is real.

There’s no question Nebraska has come a long way since Matt Rhule first arrived. This roster is bigger, stronger, deeper and more experienced. But saying you have your best team and actually proving it on the game field are two completely different things.

Quarterback is one of the biggest changes. Dylan Raiola brought a lot to Nebraska last season, but Anthony Colandrea gives the Huskers a different style with his ability to move and create plays with his legs. Nebraska also appears to have better overall depth in the quarterback room.

Running back is another interesting spot after moving on from Emmett Johnson. There might not be one proven superstar yet, but there is talent and more depth. The same can be said at the wide receiver room. This could be the most complete receiver room Nebraska has had under Rhule, with several different playmakers and guys like Jacory Barney and Janiran Bonner who can be used in different ways.

Tight end should be better with Luke Lindenmeyer, Carter Nelson and others giving Nebraska more options. The offensive line might be one of the biggest keys to the entire season. There is experience across the line, but the right tackle battle matters. Nebraska needs to protect Colandrea so when he runs, it’s because he wants to, not because he has to.

Defensively, Nebraska should be stronger up front and has plenty of talent at linebacker, including Owen Chambliss getting national attention on the Butkus Award watch list. The secondary might be one position where last year’s group still has the edge.

When you add everything together, you can make a real argument that six of Nebraska’s eight major position groups are better than they’ve been during the Rhule era. But now comes the important part; can Nebraska turn a better roster into more wins?

Adam also talks about special teams without Mike Ekeler, Nebraska’s all-black Halloween uniforms and the blackout game. The talent and experience appear to be there; now Nebraska has to prove that Rhule’s “best team” can actually compete when the season starts and especially when Big Ten football rolls in.

Program sequence

0:53 – Nebraska Football’s Loaded Weekend

1:19 – Matt Rhule: “It’s Definitely Our Best Team”

3:39 – “Elite” Position Groups vs. Honest Internal Evaluation

5:40 – How Far Nebraska Has Come: Rhule’s Best Roster Yet?

7:00 – Is This Matt Rhule’s Most Experienced Team?

9:16 – Quarterback Room: Raiola vs. Colandrea & Better Depth

13:38 – Running Back Room: Replacing Emmett Johnson & Improved Depth

14:54 – Wide Receiver Room: Better Than Last Year?

17:46 – Tight Ends: Luke Lindenmeyer, Carter Nelson & More

18:17 – Offensive Line: Experience, Right Tackle Battle & Geep Wade’s Impact

20:56 – Comparing Every Offensive Position Group to Last Year

22:06 – How Much Better Will Nebraska’s Defensive Line Be?

22:36 – Linebackers: Owen Chambliss & the Butkus Award Watch List

23:28 – Secondary: Does Last Year’s Group Have the Edge?

25:50 – Are 6 of 8 Position Groups the Best of the Rhule Era?

26:32 – Special Teams Without Mike Ekeler

28:46 – All-Black Halloween Game & Alternate Uniforms

29:22 – Questions for Husker Fans: Best Roster in Years? Alt Unis? Blackout Game?

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