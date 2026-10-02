

This is how quickly a college football team’s fortunes can change — and did change for Nebraska.



Over a dizzying, three-day period in January, the Huskers landed a quarterback from the transfer portal, lost the same quarterback to the portal a day later, and then landed a new quarterback.

Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey said he would transfer to Nebraska on Jan. 4, solving a major problem for Nebraska after two-year starter and program legacy Dylan Raiola said he would transfer out of Lincoln.



Minchey was a one-day wonder. That’s how long he was presumed to be a Husker before transferring instead to Kentucky a day later.

Anthony Colandrea won the QB1 job in a three-man battle during the offseason. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

On Jan. 6, Anthony Colandrea committed to Nebraska with an impressive résumé that included three years’ experience — two with Virginia and last year with UNLV. He won the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year in 2025 with UNLV.



Quarterback problem solved for Nebraska? Well, maybe.

New beginning for Colandrea

Colandrea’s history wasn’t a guarantee he would flourish in the Big Ten. If you recall, there was plenty of speculation about whether his game would translate to the mighty Big Ten. I was among those skeptics.

He had thrown 29 interceptions in 33 games at Virginia and UNLV. That wouldn’t cut it in the Big Ten. His size — 6-foot, 205 pounds — and his mindset to run the ball when necessary were concerns. Would he hold up in the Big Ten?



Another concern: Would the Huskers' offensive line be an improvement over last year? How the line played likely would affect how Colandrea would play.

Nebraska's Elijah Pritchett blocks for quarterback Anthony Colandrea against Michigan State’s Kenny Soares Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In April — before any games had been played — CBS Sports ranked Colandrea 11th among the 18 projected Big Ten starters. At the time, that seemed fair, especially in a conference with quality quarterbacks such as Oregon’s Dante Moore, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, USC’s Jayden Maiava, and Washington’s Demond Williams Jr.

The Huskers needed a solution at quarterback — as does every team — and there would be an offseason battle among Colandrea, sophomore TJ Lateef, who started four games last season after Raiola was injured, and transfer Daniel Kaelin.

Colandrea grabbed the starting job and never let go. Reports out of spring practice and through summer had Huskers coaches and players praising Colandrea for his skill and leadership abilities.



The Huskers, it seemed, had found their quarterback.

Soon enough, everyone would see if he was a Big Ten-quality quarterback. After all, the Huskers’ season only depended on Colandrea being that guy.

Colandrea’s season so far

Nebraska is 4-0, while facing the kind of competition everyone who follows the Huskers know about. Three softies to start the season, then Michigan State, which was routed by the visiting Huskers, 31-13.

Anthony Colandrea gives the Huskers a running threat at quarterback, averaging five yards per carry so far this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Until Maryland (2-2) lost to UCLA last week, 54-3, we expected the Terrapins to provide some fight at Nebraska on Saturday (3 p.m., FS1). Still could happen, but that margin against UCLA was shocking.



Still, the Terrapins are a Big Ten squad and that’s who’s next on the Huskers’ schedule. Maryland’s defense is more than respectable.

The Terrapins still rank 45th nationally (out of 138 teams) in passing yards allowed with 188.5 yards per game. Maryland ranks 39th in total defense with 307 yards allowed per game.



So, Colandrea and the Huskers could be challenged by the Terrapins. With the meat of the Huskers’ schedule on the way, Colandrea could benefit from playing against a solid defense.

Colandrea’s numbers:



* Passing attempts: 104

* Completions: 68

* Completion percentage: 65.4

* Touchdowns: 10

* Interceptions: 1

* Sacks: 3

* Rushing attempts: 28

* Rushing yards: 141

* Average gain per rush: 5.0

* Rushing touchdowns: 2

Where does Colandrea rank?

ESPN just published a ranking of Power 4 quarterbacks from 1-to-68. We eagerly clicked on the list, curious where Colandrea ranked.



We were surprised/not surprised to find Colandrea at No. 22 of 68 Power 4 quarterbacks, with ESPN pointing out that Nebraska hasn’t played a top-50 defense yet [according to its ranking system].

Anthony Colandrea and offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula celebrate a touchdown against Ohio. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colandrea ranks sixth in the Big Ten, per ESPN’s list.



3. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

6. Jayden Maiava, USC

16. Katin Houser, Illinois

18. Josh Hoover, Indiana

21. Dante Moore/Dylan Raiola, Oregon

22. Anthony Colandrea, Nebraska

26. Aidan Chiles, Northwestern

31. Demond Williams Jr., Washington

32. Ryan Browne, Purdue

33. Bryce Underwood, Michigan

39. Hank Brown, Iowa

40. Rocco Becht, Penn State

43. Colton Joseph, Wisconsin

51. Drake Lindsey, Minnesota

54. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

56. Malik Washington, Maryland

57. Alessio Milivojevic, Michigan State

64. Dylan Lonergan, Rutgers



Miami’s Darian Mansah is ranked No. 1, followed by Notre Dame’s CJ Carr.

Predictions can be complicated and often humbling. But we’ll say this: If Colandrea continues to play as the Big Ten’s sixth-best quarterback with the level of competition heading the Huskers’ way, Nebraska could have an excellent season, perhaps hitting eight wins. There could be an upset of one of the conference powerhouses along the way.



With all of the skepticism that understandably was tossed at Colandrea, his story so far is one of triumph with, perhaps, more to come.

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