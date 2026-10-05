The Truth About Nebraska Football's 2026 Season

Nebraska is 5-0, but there are still a lot of questions about what this team really is.

In this episode of the Carriker Chronicles, Adam Carriker breaks down what we know about Matt Rhule and Nebraska football so far, what we still don’t know about the offense, and what fans should continue to question on defense. The Huskers have won every game on the schedule, but they still aren’t ranked. That alone makes this an interesting point in the season.

Nebraska has done what it was supposed to do. Five games, five wins. The record looks great, and there have been stretches where the Huskers have looked like a really good football team. At the same time, there have also been moments that make you wonder how this team will respond when the competition gets tougher.

The Maryland game was a good example. Nebraska didn’t play its best football early in the game. Things looked shaky, but the Huskers didn’t panic. They adjusted during the game, settled down, and eventually took control. The defense helped change the game, and Nebraska showed good resilience in the second half. The fourth quarter was especially strong, and that kind of finish matters.

Anthony Colandrea continues to be one of the biggest players to watch on offense. He can make things happen with his arm and his legs, but Adam talks about why Nebraska probably doesn’t want him to be its main running threat every week. The Huskers need more consistency from the running game, and they need more pass catchers to step up.

Carriker also breaks down Dana Holgorsen’s offense, Nebraska’s use of the I-formation, and some of the decisions that could become even more important in close Big Ten games.

On the defensive side of the ball, there are plenty of positives. Rob Aurich and the Blackshirts have shown they can adjust in games and create pressure. Nebraska has good size and athletic ability, and the defense has the talent to compete with strong teams. But there are still concerns. Inconsistency and penalties can’t keep showing up if Nebraska wants to beat better opponents.

If the season ended today, Nebraska would deserve a very high grade. The Huskers are undefeated and have taken care of business. But this is where the real test begins.

Curt Cignetti and Indiana are coming up, and the Big Ten schedule will give Nebraska a chance to prove what kind of team it really has. Nebraska could win eight or more games. It could beat ranked teams. It could turn this into a very strong season. But being 5-0 doesn’t mean the job is finished.

Don’t accept mediocrity. Don’t move the goal posts. The next few weeks will tell us a lot more about Nebraska Football.

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