Paul Mubenga’s Tape Shows the Blueprint for a More Consistent Nebraska Offensive Line

Paul Mubenga arrives in Lincoln at exactly the right moment for a program searching for steadier answers up front.

With 20 games of SEC action and 11 starts already behind him, the will‑be junior brings a level of experience and physical maturity that Nebraska can plug directly into its 2026 plans. Viewed primarily as a guard, he steps into the vacancy left by long‑time starter Henry Lutovsky, whose departure opens the door for a new anchor on the interior. Mubenga’s background, technique, and battle-tested reps make him one of the most intriguing pieces in Nebraska’s effort to build a more consistent, reliable offensive line moving forward.

Listed at 6‑foot‑5 and 315 pounds, Mubenga gives Nebraska a much‑needed blend of size, length, and positional flexibility, even if every snap of his career so far has come at left guard. After starting six games for LSU as a sophomore in 2025, he arrives in Lincoln ready for a significantly expanded role, and his presence effectively completes what should be Nebraska’s starting five in 2026. With Mubenga stepping into Lutovsky’s old spot, Geep Wade now has a room featuring five 300‑plus‑pound linemen, each with at least 11 career starts.

For a program that has spent years searching for continuity and physical maturity up front, this group finally offers both in abundance. Mubenga’s experience, frame, and steady mechanics help solidify one of the most veteran offensive line units in the Big Ten, positioning Nebraska to enter the offseason with real optimism about its ability to play more consistent, cohesive football in the trenches.

Rated an 87 in the 2026 247Sports Transfer Rankings and slotted at No. 369 overall among interior offensive linemen, Mubenga arrives in Lincoln as a proven, ascending piece who fits exactly what Nebraska needs up front. His grade reflects a player with starting‑caliber traits, a sturdy technical base, and the kind of developmental runway that still leaves room for growth. That combination makes him an ideal match for a Huskers offensive line looking to pair experience with upside.

"Paul Mubenga left here and if there was a meter on him coming to Nebraska – the minute they leave campus on a visit; I think he went to an SEC school, another SEC school – it gets less and less and less by the day. And like, literally, Geep would just not allow that to happen."… — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) February 22, 2026

A former three‑star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Mubenga arrived at LSU as one of the program’s most intriguing developmental bets. Born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he didn’t begin playing football until his freshman year of high school, yet his physical gifts and rapid growth on the field pushed him onto a steep upward trajectory. That rise eventually led him to Georgia powerhouse Buford, where he became a steady presence along one of the nation’s most respected offensive lines. Mubenga’s unconventional path, late start, and accelerated development all show up on tape, giving Nebraska a transfer who is still climbing while already carrying the polish and poise of a player tested at the highest levels.

Mubenga’s film shows a lineman who leans on repeatable technique, balanced movement, and a calm, controlled play style that translates cleanly to Big Ten football. His game starts with his base. He plays with steady, shoulder‑width footwork that keeps him square through contact, allowing him to absorb power without getting knocked off his track. That balance shows up most clearly in pass protection, where he rarely overextends or lunges.

Instead, he uses patient hands and a measured strike, letting defenders declare their move before clamping down. His anchor is already college‑ready. His anchor is built on a strong lower half and the ability to re‑sink when bull‑rushed, which should immediately help Nebraska reduce the interior pressures that derailed drives in 2025.

In the run game, Mubenga’s tape reveals a guard who understands angles and leverage more than he relies on raw force. He consistently fits his hands inside, rolls his hips on contact, and keeps his feet driving through the block. LSU used him frequently on inside zone and duo, where his ability to stay connected and create lateral displacement stood out. He’s not a reckless finisher, but he’s a persistent one. He wins with control, not chaos. That temperament fits perfectly with Nebraska’s push for more consistent, assignment‑sound interior play.

His movement skills also give Nebraska flexibility. At 6‑foot‑5 with long arms, he has the frame to survive at tackle in a pinch, and his LSU tape includes flashes of him pulling, climbing, and redirecting in space. He’s not a pure mauler, but he’s efficient, technically grounded, and rarely loses a rep because of poor mechanics. For a Nebraska line that struggled last season, Mubenga’s steadiness is a strong feature in 2026.

The most encouraging part of his film is how quickly he processes movement. Stunts, twists, and late safety rotations didn’t rattle him at LSU. He passed off games cleanly and kept his eyes disciplined. That mental sharpness gives Nebraska a guard who plays older than his eligibility suggests. Mubenga may not be the flashiest lineman in the room, but his tape shows exactly why he’s poised to be one of the stabilizing forces behind a more reliable, more cohesive Husker offensive line in 2026.