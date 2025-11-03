PFF Grades and Snap Counts from Nebraska's 21-17 Loss to USC: Defense
After their third loss of the year, Nebraska sits at 6–3 (3–3 Big Ten) with three regular-season games remaining. Saturday night marked the Huskers’ 29th consecutive loss to an AP-ranked opponent, a streak many hoped would end in what seemed like a prime opportunity to do so. Instead, Nebraska fell 21–17 to USC, despite holding the nation’s top-ranked offense, which entered the game averaging 530.0 yards and 42.4 points per contest, to just 337 total yards and under half its usual scoring output.
While the final result was disappointing, the defensive effort was anything but. The Huskers repeatedly tightened up in key moments, holding Lincoln Riley’s high-powered attack to its lowest point total of the season. By many measures, it was one of Nebraska’s most complete defensive performances of 2025, the kind of showing that “did enough to win.”
With that in mind, here’s a closer look at the final Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts for every Nebraska defender who saw the field in Saturday’s loss to No. 23 USC.
1. Defensive Line Grades
Nebraska’s defensive line quietly put together one of its more impressive outings of the season, finishing with 13 total pressures, nine of which came from the trenches. Their effort helped limit USC quarterback Jayden Maiava to just 9-of-23 passing for 135 yards, over 170 yards below his season average entering the night. By all accounts, he looked as uncomfortable as he has all year, a testament to the collective effort of the Blackshirts’ front, but especially the linemen who set the tone early in the game.
While two of Nebraska’s three sacks came from linebackers, true freshman Kade Pietrzak delivered one of his own in a key moment, continuing to show encouraging signs of growth for the program’s future. The group also forced Maiava into two intentional grounding penalties, both of which stalled promising USC drives, the kind of plays that don’t always show up on the stat sheet but help win games.
2. Linebacker Grades
Senior Javin Wright continues to anchor Nebraska’s defense, posting 11 total tackles on the night. In his fifth double-digit tackling performance of the season, it brings his total to 63 for the year. He also recorded one sack and a pass breakup in the game. Wright’s effort to this point has become a defining strength for the Blackshirts down the stretch.
Sophomore Vincent Shavers joined him in the backfield, recording the unit's other sack while adding six tackles and a pass breakup of his own. Shavers also logged two quarterback pressures (one hit, one hurry), earning the Huskers’ top pass-rush grade of the night.
As a group, the linebackers combined for 24 total tackles, nearly half of Nebraska’s defensive output. However, they also played a part in allowing over 200 rushing yards to the Trojans, a key factor in the loss despite their overall activity and effort.
3. Defensive Back Grades
Junior Andrew Marshall once again drew the assignment of defending the opponent’s top receiver, and he more than held his own. Targeted a team-high seven times, Marshall allowed just one catch while recording an interception and a pass breakup. His emergence as a lockdown corner has been pivotal to Nebraska’s defensive identity, helping the Huskers hold opponents to just 128.3 passing yards per game and earning him one of the highest season-long grades on the team.
Redshirt freshman Donovan Jones followed up his breakout performance against Northwestern, where he tallied his first career interception, by breaking up both passes thrown his way versus USC. Despite being one of the youngest players in the room, Jones has solidified his role as one of the most trusted members of Nebraska’s secondary, validating defensive coordinator John Butler’s growing confidence in him.
As a unit, the secondary excelled in coverage, limiting the Trojans to just 135 passing yards, their lowest total of the season. However, they weren’t flawless, as USC still managed to produce explosive plays, averaging 15 yards per reception. A 43-yard completion early in the fourth quarter, the longest pass Nebraska has allowed this year, set up the go-ahead touchdown that ultimately sealed the Trojans’ win.
The final box score and the eye test both point to a largely positive defensive effort from Nebraska, even if the scoreboard didn’t ultimately reflect it. USC was held to its lowest scoring total of the season, and the Blackshirts largely executed a bend-but-don’t-break game plan that kept a win in arm's reach.
There’s still room for improvement, particularly against the run, but progress was evident Saturday night, whether people want to admit it or not. As Nebraska prepares for another dynamic quarterback in UCLA’s Nico Iamaleava this weekend, the defense will once again be leaned on to steady the ship. If the Blackshirts can replicate outings like this through the final stretch, NU has a real chance to finish the season on a high note. And with the Huskers now without their starting quarterback for the remainder of the year, that’s about all you can ask for.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.