PFF Grades and Snap Counts from Nebraska's 28-21 Win Against Northwestern: Offense
In a game full of ups and downs, Nebraska found a way to win one that their previous teams likely wouldn’t have. Saturday’s 28–21 victory over Northwestern moved the Huskers to 6–2 (3–2 Big Ten) and provided a crucial bounce-back win ahead of what’s shaping up to be their toughest test of the season yet.
Before looking ahead to next week’s showdown with the USC Trojans, here’s a breakdown of the final Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts for every Nebraska offensive player in yesterday's win.
1. Quarterback Grades
Despite a head-scratching interception, sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola delivered another efficient performance through the air. Northwestern entered the matchup allowing 168.6 passing yards per game, and Raiola was held to 141, but he was still one of only two quarterbacks this season, alongside Oregon's Dante Moore, to complete over 70% of his passes (72.7% for Raiola, 73.1% for Moore).
Of note, offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen seemed to tailor the game plan around getting Raiola out of the pocket. On multiple occasions, he rolled out, making quick, on-the-run throws that kept him upright for most of the game. It, in almost every regard, was a success, as he was sacked just once all afternoon.
It may not go down as his most memorable game in a Nebraska uniform, but Raiola was efficient when it counted most. On the fourth-quarter drive that put the Huskers ahead 28–21, he went 5-for-7 through the air and converted four third downs, showing a continued knack for executing in must-have situations, ultimately leading the game-winning drive.
2. Running Back Grades
Yesterday’s win may have marked a turning point for Nebraska’s offense under Holgorsen, as the Huskers ran the ball 39 times on 61 offensive snaps (63.9%). Emmett Johnson continues to prove his worth, totaling 29 offensive touches for 139 all-purpose yards (4.79 avg).
His two rushing touchdowns push his season total to 10, and after just eight games, he’s surpassed 1,000 all-purpose yards for the year (1,019). Johnson has clearly emerged as Nebraska’s most trusted offensive weapon, and barring injury, is on pace to be the team’s most productive non-quarterback since Ameer Abdullah in 2014.
True freshman Isaiah Mozee carried the ball three times for 28 yards, with a long of 21 yards. Despite Johnson accounting for over 74% of the Huskers’ running back rushing attempts this season, Mozee continues to take the No. 2 reps and recorded his most productive conference game to date.
3. Wide Recevier Grades
Despite comments from head coach Matt Rhule and Holgorsen before the game about increasing touches for Dane Key and Jacory Barney, the Huskers still struggled to get two of their top pass-catchers involved. Key finished with three catches on six targets for 22 yards, while Barney hauled in all three of his targets for 13 yards and added three rushing attempts for eight yards.
Meanwhile, the win marked the fourth consecutive game in which sophomore wideout Nyziah Hunter turned in the team’s most productive performance among receivers. On seven targets, Hunter secured six receptions for 70 yards, including a highlight-reel touchdown, further cementing his role as Nebraska's WR1.
4. Tight End/Fullback Grades
Whether by design or circumstance, Saturday marked the least productive game of the season for Nebraska’s tight ends. Luke Lindenmeyer recorded just one reception for 15 yards, while Heinrich Haarberg was not targeted.
Haarberg did make an impact on the ground, however, converting a third down by taking a snap under center for a “tush push”-style play. He executed another similar play earlier in the game with a handoff to Emmett Johnson, helping the Huskers convert yet another short-yardage situation.
5. Offensive Line Grades
By their standards, Nebraska’s offensive line played well in the win, giving up just one sack all day. The unit earned a pass-blocking grade of 84.0, its highest mark in a conference game by a wide margin. Four of the five starters played every snap, while the right tackle spot saw some shuffling.
An injury to Gunnar Gottula last week opened the door for Teddy Prochazka at right tackle, but unfortunately, he went down early in the game, likely ending his 2025 season. Turner Corcoran stepped in, earning an 82.5 pass-blocking grade.
Overall, the line paved the way for 155 rushing yards, averaging four yards per carry, a total solid enough to win in the Big Ten. While not the team’s best mark, it reflected a strategy of wearing down opposing defensive lines, one that worked against Northwestern and, if sustained, could bode well for the Huskers down the stretch.
