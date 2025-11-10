PFF Grades and Snap Counts from Nebraska's 28-21 Win Over UCLA: Defense
Nebraska won a one-score game without Dylan Raiola on the road in November.
Yes, you read that right, and just about 24 hours after kickoff in Pasadena, that sentence is, in fact, reality. After a gritty 28–21 victory over the now 3–6 (3–3 Big Ten) UCLA Bruins, Nebraska sits at 7–3 (4–3 Big Ten) heading into its final bye week of the 2025 campaign.
In a game where the Huskers carried the momentum from the opening snap, Nebraska surrendered 348 total yards of offense but came up with timely defensive stops, sealing what stands as Matt Rhule’s best regular-season record yet in his young Husker tenure. Because it’s always more fun to rewind after a win, here’s a closer look at the final Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts for every Nebraska defender who saw the field in Saturday’s victory at the Rose Bowl.
1. Defensive Line Grades
Heading into the matchup, UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava was a known threat as a runner, and after Saturday’s turn of events, the dynamic junior signal-caller proved exactly why. The Bruins’ rushing attack ran the ball 37 times for 157 yards, led by their veteran quarterback, who helped the offense average a steady 4.2 yards per carry.
Despite struggling at times to contain the elusive Iamaleava, who finished with 86 rushing yards, Nebraska’s defensive line delivered one of its best performances of the season when it came to affecting the pocket. The Huskers’ front accounted for 10 of the team’s 17 quarterback hurries, adding 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks on the night.
Overall, the group, which featured its smallest rotation of the year to this point, seemed to be playing with growing poise. For a unit composed mostly of underclassmen, Saturday’s effort reflected a young position group gaining confidence and consistency as the season progresses.
2. Linebacker Grades
Veteran linebacker Javin Wright continued his impressive 2025 campaign, turning in another near double-digit tackle performance on Saturday night. The senior totaled nine stops, bringing his season total to 72, sixteen more than the next closest Husker defender.
The unexpected absence of senior Dasan McCullough opened the door for Dylan Rogers to make his first career start. In a career-high 49 defensive snaps, the sophomore recorded four tackles but was credited with the third-lowest tackling grade of any Nebraska defender, according to PFF.
Meanwhile, Vicent Shavers quietly put together one of his best outings of the year. Earning a team-high 84.1 run-defense grade, the sophomore added seven tackles and provided consistent energy throughout the night.
3. Defensive Back Grades
Against a UCLA offense built around quarterback scrambles and designed runs, Nebraska’s secondary found itself heavily involved in run support. With 37 of the Bruins’ 62 offensive snaps coming on the ground, Husker defensive backs combined for 28 of the team’s 68 total tackles on the night.
DeShon Singleton led the team with 11 tackles, adding a tackle for loss, a pass breakup, and two quarterback hurries. The veteran safety continues to flash versatility each week; his season totals now include 56 tackles (second on the team), four pass breakups (also second), and a team-leading two interceptions.
Nebraska’s cornerback tandem of Ceyair Wright and Andrew Marshall once again delivered steady performances, limiting UCLA’s receivers to just three catches for 49 yards combined. Wright allowed two receptions on four targets, while Marshall surrendered a single completion for no gain and was targeted only once more. The duo continues to anchor one of the country's most reliable secondaries, a unit that, through ten games, is allowing just 134.6 passing yards per game.
Overall, Nebraska’s defense did enough to support true freshman quarterback TJ Lateef in earning a win in his first career start. While the offense surprised many, it was the defense’s ability to limit UCLA to just 21 points that made the difference in securing the victory on the road.
On 62 offensive snaps, the Bruins averaged 5.6 yards per play. While that figure isn’t exactly ideal for John Butler’s unit, key moments, including a three-and-out, a turnover on downs, and a missed field goal, gave the Huskers offense the extra possessions it needed to close things out.
If Nebraska can maintain its pace of allowing just 19.8 points per game, Dana Holgorsen’s offense should have a chance in every remaining matchup. At this point in the season, that’s all you can really ask for, and after Saturday night’s effort, it’s fair to say Nebraska’s defense continues to earn that luxury.
With an extra week to prepare for Penn State, the Huskers will likely face another heavy dose of the run game. The final stretch of the regular season will be defined by toughness, and if the defense continues to play with this level of grit, Nebraska could be setting itself up for a strong finish to 2025.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.